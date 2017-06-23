Discovery Communications, An Undervalued Opportunity

With a depressed share price and strong fundamentals, we find Discovery Communications to be a compelling buy in an otherwise overpriced market.

A brief introduction to Discovery Communications Inc., the business, the various share classes, and the overall industry.

In today's market finding value opportunities are becoming more and more scarce. Discovery Communications' stock price has dropped significantly since reaching an intraday high of $46.38 on December 30th, 2013.

DISCA stock price from Yahoo! Finance

Now trading at $25.58, is Discovery Communications (DISCA) an opportunity or a trap?

Analyzing the company's fundamentals we find many core strengths including both historical as well as prospective earnings and cashflow. There are, however, some concerns. In particular, Discovery's margins appear to be coming under pressure. I find Discovery to be a compelling opportunity in an otherwise overpriced market. I believe margin contraction has ended and the margins are settling. The shares are oversold provide a hefty margin of safety. But first, let's begin with a brief overview of the company.

Discovery Communications, Inc

Discovery Communications (DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the company behind many well known television channels and shows. Their portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery (NYSE:ID), Animal Planet, Science, Turbo, Velocity, OWN, Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport.

These brands support many popular TV shows and programs including Shark Week, Gold Rush, Classic Cash Cab, MythBusters, How It's Made, Impossible Engineering, The Haves and Have Nots, Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, and many more.

Also notable, Eurosport is the top sports destination in Europe, and home to the Olympic games across Europe in 2018.

Discovery Communications content is available in over 220 countries and territories, reaching over 3 billion cumulative viewers.

Slide from Discovery Communication's Investor Presentation

Share structure

Discover Communications trades on Nasdaq under three symbols: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK. The different tickers represent different classes of shares.

DISCA - Class A - 1 vote per share

DISCB - Class B - 10 votes per share

DISCK - Class C - non-voting shares

To explain requires a bit of history:

"Discovery Holding Company" originally traded on the tickers DISCA and DISCB. The dual-class system is pretty typical in companies looking to invest in growth. The heavy Class B voting rights allow the holders of those shares, most likely the board and management team, to maintain control. It is a preventative measure against any takeover attempt in case of a temporarily low stock price.

In 2007, "Discover Holding Company" was restructured and the Class C shares came into existence.

On August 6, 2014, Discover Communications announced a dividend of one share of Class C common stock on each outstanding share of Class A, Class B, and Class C with the intention of increasing liquidity. On August 7, 2014, DISCK joined DISCA as constituents of the S&P 500.

DISCA has historically had the largest volume. For this reason, DISCA could be the most appropriate option for most investors.

Valuation and Fundamentals

We begin by analyzing the company's fundamentals. The first graph shows the adjusted EPS of DISCA to see how the business is operating.

Chart provided by F.A.S.T. Graphs



The above is a F.A.S.T. Graph showing how Discovery Communications has been able to successfully grow adjusted EPS year-over-year with only one exception in 2012. For a walkthrough explanation of F.A.S.T. Graphs, see this post. An important note here is that earnings, and share price, grew steadily throughout 2007-2009. Although share price has dropped, earnings have continued growing.

The following graph depicts the company's free cash flow. It is very important to make sure earnings are making it through to the bottom line.

Chart provided by F.A.S.T. Graphs

The free cash flow has also grown at a steady rate. Coming in higher than the adjusted EPS, Discovery's FCF looks very healthy.

Since per share numbers can be financially engineered, it is good to verify that the company's overall numbers reflect the earning per share numbers.

Chart provided by macrotrends

The above graph shows the trend in overall revenue, operating income, net income are also increasing nicely.

As of this writing, DISCA trades at a trailing P/E of about 13.4 and a forward P/E of about 9.9. The blended P/E, the average between the two, gives a blended P/E of about 11.6. Given a the S&P is trading at a P/E around 25, a P/E of 11.6 seems to be strongly undervalued.

Looking through F.A.S.T. Graphs, we can see the historical annual P/E for DISCA has varied mostly between 19 and 21. The last 2 years have experienced new lows coming in at 16.4 and 14.0. These significantly lower multiples are a result of the divergence between price and earnings.

We also want to take look at the balance sheet. To put the assets and liabilities into perspective, we first look at the market cap. From Yahoo Finance!, Discovery has a current market cap of about $14.5 billion. The company has $2.6 billion in current assets ($300 million is cash) and $1.56 billion in current liabilities. Net current assets represent roughly 7% of market cap. While it would be nice to reduce the liabilities, Discovery's balance sheet does not look like it would introduce any immediate threats.

With a strong history of generating earnings and cash flow, I suggest Discovery Communications is currently undervalued. I believe a fair value multiple of 15 would be a safe and reasonable expectation in the near future.

Considering 2017 estimates of adjusted EPS of 2.29, a P/E of 15 would result in a share price of $34.35. If this were to occur, that would yield a return of 34.6% in one year.

With earning estimates for 2018 and 2019 showing strong growth, the long-term investor once again has time on his side. Reaching a multiple of 15 in 2019, considering 2019 estimates of adjusted EPS of 2.82, shares could be trading at $42.30. This would yield a return of 65.8% or about 22% annualized.

Analyzing the fundamentals gives a good view of the company. Companies, however, do not operate in a vacuum. Is there something going on in the industry that is causing such a depressed share price?

Industry and Future Prospects

Traditional TV is being disrupted by all sides. Apple TV and similar devices are replacing cable boxes in homes. People prefer streaming videos and shows on demand. The traditional model is being displaced.

Discovery, however, is a content producer. Regardless of the distribution method, quality content remains critical. Many companies and brands -- including Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), HBO, Showtime, and more -- have shifted their models to more strongly focus on proprietary, high-quality content as the means to differentiate themselves. This may increase competition for attention.

The pressure becomes apparent looking at Discovery's margins. The graph shows gross margin dropping from 75% to near 63%; operating margin from ~44% to ~31%, and net margin from ~20% to ~16%.

Chart provided by macrotrends

This is not a great sign. One positive note is that the gross margin appears to be settling down throughout 2016-2017 to between 60% and 65%.

Although facing some competitive pressures, Discovery is providing unique content to many people both in U.S. and abroad.

Slides from Discovery Communication's Investor Presentation

With all the innovation and disruption going on, Discovery is not staying flat-footed. Discovery is leveraging their strong cash flow to invest heavily in the future.

Slide from Discovery Communication's Investor Presentation

While traditional TV is a large part of the business, Discovery is currently moving into new areas. The GO Portfolio (Discovery GO, TLC GO, ID GO, Animal Planet GO, SCI GO, Velocity GO) is their entry into streaming apps. Discovery is also entering over-the-top streaming with services like Eurosport Player, as well as digital-first, social videos with services like Group Nine. And finally, Discovery is entering VR with DiscoverVR.

Conclusion

I believe Discovery Communications to be a compelling opportunity for long-term investors. Discovery Communications has shown operating excellence with a strong trend in increasing earnings and cash flow. Recent changes in the industry and increased competition have been pressuring the company's margins. These concerns have been reflected in the depressed share price even as earnings continue to grow.

As for the disruption, I believe Discovery is well positioned for the future. High-quality content will continue to be around and in demand, regardless of how it is distributed. Discovery is uniquely positioned in multiple categories including non-fiction and education, with a strong audience around the world. As the industry changes, investments into new projects such as the GO Portfolio, over-the-top streaming, and DiscoveryVR are bound to pay off.

While we don't know when the stock will turn, I believe investors can look forward to annualized returns of over 20% over the next 1-3 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DISCA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.