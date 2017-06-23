After A Shocking Drop, Can L Brands Seduce Investors Again?

L Brands (NYSE:LB) has been brought to my attention lately due to its attractive dividend yield. For years, this company has flown under dividend investor radar with a yield under 3% and a recent history of dividend growth. Now that it is hovering between 4% and 5%, is it time to pick up a strong dividend payer, but could you get stuck in another value trap?

What Makes L Brands a Good Business?

Founded in 1963, L Brands has evolved from an apparel-based specialty retailer to a segment leader focused on women's intimates and other apparel, personal care, home fragrance and beauty. The company owns the famous brands Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Pink, La Senza and Henri Bendel.

In a highly competitive market such as apparel, L Brands' success is highly dependent on the strength of individual brands. So far, Victoria's Secret is probably the most known women's intimate apparel brand of the world. Pink is also a leading brand in specialty collegiate brands with business revenue close to $3 billion (L Brands presentation).

Revenue

Revenue Graph from Ycharts

After going through the 2008-2010 recession, L Brands started a new uptrend in revenue. In their latest presentation, management expect revenue growth of 7% to 10% for the upcoming year. While North American stores are expected to bring low to mid-single digit growth rate, the real growth vector should come from international activities.

However, this is not what the above-mentioned graph shows us. In fact, the decision of L Brands to leave the swim and apparel categories has reduced sales by 6% (source CNBC). This decision was made to focus on other products (such as sports bra) in order to gain a market that was looking elsewhere to competitors such as Aerie. We can clearly see that VS sales are stagnating over the past 5 years. Are they getting hit by the brick & mortar retail disease?

Source: L Brands presentation

One strategy I'm not convinced of right now is the decision of management to invest in additional square footage to improve sales. At a time where e-commerce is growing rapidly among many stores, I'm not convinced women will continue to take their car to buy bras and panties if they can order them online. At the moment, VS direct sales (online) represents 20% of the brand sales while Body & Works only represent 10% (with a 25% growth in 2016).

How LB fares vs. My 7 Principles of Investing

We all have our methods for analyzing a company. Over the years of trading, I've been through several stock research methodologies from various sources. This is how I came up with my 7 investing principles of dividend investing. Let's take a closer look at them.

Source: Ycharts

Principle #1: High Dividend Yield Doesn't Equal High Returns

My first investment principle goes against many income seeking investors' rules: I try to avoid most companies with a dividend yield over 5%. Very few investments like this will be made in my case (you can read my case against high dividend yield here). The reason is simple; when a company pays a high dividend, it's because the market thinks it's a risky investment… or that company has nothing else but a constant cash flow to offer its investors. However, high yield hardly comes with dividend growth and this is what I am seeking most.

Source: data from Ycharts.

As you can see, LB has probably flown under the radar of income seeking investors for several years. Since 2010, the yield has remained under 3% until recently. While the dividend payment (blue line) seems erratic, further verification will show you later in this analysis that the company has increased its payments each of the 6 previous years. Therefore, the sudden increase in yield is directly linked to a 20%+ drop of the stock price over the past 12 months.

LB meets my 1st investing principles but shows a red flag as the recent trend brings concerns.

Principle#2: Focus on Dividend Growth

Speaking of which, my second investing principle relates to dividend growth as being the most important metric of all. It proves management's trust in the company's future and is also a good sign of a sound business model. Over time, a dividend payment cannot be increased if the company is unable to increase its earnings. Steady earnings can't be derived from anything else but increasing revenue. Who doesn't want to own a company that shows rising revenues and earnings?

Source: Ycharts

As mentioned, the TTM dividend payment showed a hectic curve while dividend payments have been continuously increasing over the past 6 years:

Source: L Brands presentation

The hectic curve in the Ycharts graph is actually a sign of good news; we are talking here about multiple special dividends. Therefore, on top of the regular and increasing dividend, shareholders receive nice bonus checks from time to time.

LB meets my 2nd investing principle.

Principle #3: Find Sustainable Dividend Growth Stocks

Past dividend growth history is always interesting and tells you a lot about what happened with a company. As investors, we are more concerned about the future than the past. This is why it is important to find companies that will be able to sustain their dividend growth.

Source: data from Ycharts.

In the light of both cash and payout ratios, the company has kept a steady rate with little variation over the past 5 years. At 70.99% and 62.73%, both ratios give management enough room for additional dividend increase in the future. I think it will be an interesting play from management to keep shareholders interested in LB, as growth perspectives don't seem as pink as they want to sell us.

LB meets my 3rd investing principle.

Principle #4: The Business Model Ensure Future Growth

As is the case with many value trap, LB shows a strong business model with competitive advantages. A strong brand like Victoria's Secret benefits from pricing power and loyal customers. The Victoria's Secret fashion show is broadcast in nearly 200 countries and generated 100 billion measurable media impressions worldwide. This is what we are talking about with brand recognition. Bath & Body Works are also a major player with various #1 positions in America for several products such as body lotion, body cream and shower gels.

By its size, LB benefits from a larger economy of scale that many of its competitors can't achieve. It protects LB margins and gives management more flexibility. While growth perspective is virtually none in North America, LB can still sell us the idea of a strong international growth. If this is true as their investor presentation suggests, LB will continue to grow for the years to come.

Their business model seems strong enough to generate growth in the future, but I would have preferred a stronger online strategy than focusing on additional store investments.

LB still shows a strong business model and meets my 4th investing principle.

Principle #5: Buy When You Have Money in Hand - At The Right Valuation

I think the perfect time to buy stocks is when you have money. Sleeping money is always a bad investment. However, it doesn't mean that you should buy everything you see because you have some savings set aside. There is a valuation of work to be done. In order to achieve this task, I will start by looking at how the stock market valued the stock over the past 10 years by looking at its PE ratio:

Source: data from Ycharts.

This is where the value trap argument becomes interesting. The stock went from a 20-25 PE ratio for several years down to 13.80 recently. Only a year ago, the market multiplier for LB was near 25. Is LB getting thrown out with the bath retail water for a good reason? Let's dig a little further.

Digging deeper into this stock valuation, I will use a double stage dividend discount model. As a dividend growth investor, I'd rather see companies like big money making machines assess their value as such. I think the company will reduce slowly its dividend growth rate compared to previous years as it is clearly unsustainable. Therefore, I used a 6% growth rate for the first 10 years and a 4.50% as a terminal rate. I used a 10% discount rate as I think LB is evolving in a rapidly changing environment which incurs additional risks.

Here are the details of my calculations:

Source: Dividend Monk Toolkit Excel Calculation Spreadsheet

While the PE history suggested a great deal, you can see that LB is currently trading slightly higher than its fair market value. I think many investors will fall in the value trap as the stock price clearly dropped based on slower growth perspectives for the future.

LB DOES NOT MEET my 5th investing principle

Principle #6: The Rationale Used to Buy is Also Used to Sell

I've found that one of the biggest investor struggles is to know when to buy and sell his holdings. I use a very simple, but very effective rule to overcome my emotions when it is the time to pull the trigger. My investment decisions are motivated by the fact that the company confirms or not my investment thesis. Once the reasons (my investment thesis) why I purchase shares of a company are not valid anymore, I sell and never look back.

Investment thesis

An investment in LB now is probably based on the hope that the stock will recover and generate an additional gain. The yield is high enough to compensate for the risk in the meantime and the dividend payment is not at risk for the upcoming years.

While I have my doubts about the company's strategy to focus on stores, LB still own strong brands keeping their competitors on the side for now. It's always tempting to catch a falling knife and it could make a great story for your portfolio.

LB shows a risky play but make sense for some investors. LB meets my 6th principle.

Principle #7: Think Core, Think Growth

My investing strategy is divided into two segments: the core portfolio built with strong & stable stocks meeting all our requirements. The second part is called the "dividend growth stock addition" where I may ignore one of the metrics mentioned in principles #1 to #5 for a greater upside potential (e.g. riskier pick as well).

I believe LB will continue to pay a solid yield for investors and that its dividend should continue to increase in the upcoming years. Therefore, it could be a good addition for income seeking investors. Those strong brands will not disappear overnight and shareholder will enjoy several years of dividend payment… and maybe a few special dividends on top of it.

LB is a core holding.

Final Thoughts on LB - Buy, Hold or Sell?

As I don't own LB in my portfolio now, I do not see an urge to press the "buy button". The company is solid, but I'm afraid it will follow other retail stores in the sink. I don't think it's a sell either as I would hold onto it if I was a shareholder.

