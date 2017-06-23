Time To Trim Some High-Yield Positions And Shelter In Investment Grade

The current benign backdrop for risky assets will not continue forever and is already showing signs of change.

Investors holding high yield ETFs like the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG), may want to consider taking some profit and rotating some money into the more defensive investment grade ETFs like the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Serious periods of risk aversion are not easy to spot in advance and that's why it's best to de-risk portfolios when conditions are calm. As a famous investor once said, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful".

Within the portfolios I run, bonds are usually held to some degree. They tend to produce some carry in the form of income, and act as a useful source of funds when equity markets sell off.

Investment grade bonds are the higher quality bonds; less leveraged, more defensive, but normally offer less upside. High yield (HY) bonds are further up the risk/return spectrum, more highly correlated with equities, and this limits their effectiveness as a portfolio diversifier.

The three big concerns I have at present are:

An increase risk aversion, as measured by the VIX

Oil price falls impacting on the HY energy sector, and any resulting contagion

Fed tightening liquidity conditions leads to an increased liquidity risk premia charged on high yield

In either of the above scenarios, investment grade should outperform high yield. In addition, if an increase in risk aversion, leads to a pullback in equities - then from a portfolio strategy viewpoint, the investment grade bond ETF (LQD) could be used as a source of funds to purchase equities at cheaper prices.

The iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Bond ETF gives access to over 1,000 different corporate bonds with credit ratings of BBB or better. It has an average yield of 3.28%, and an equity beta which is a quarter that of HYG (0.05 v 0.19).

I would use reduce HYG on short term strength and rotate the proceeds into LQD.

An increase in risk aversion

Changes in high yield spreads tend to move in a similar fashion to changes in the VIX. See the chart below.

Please note the source of the above is: BofA Merril Lynch / Chicago Board Options Exchange / FRED

High Yield spreads are on the left axis and expressed as a %.

The take away message from this chart, is that increased volatility (as represented by the VIX), is associated with spreads increasing.

To bring the example to life, let's do some back of the envelope calculations. If high yield spreads increased by 100 bps, which would be equal to today's spreads going to the level in November, then we could expect a loss of 3.54% (duration of 3.54 multiplied by 1%) on the commonly held HYG. I hasten to add that HYG follows a slightly different index to the one above, but the principal is the same.

In the chart below, I've shown high yield spreads going back over a longer period. We can see how firstly, spreads are at relatively low levels and secondly how they increased to almost 900bps in 2016.

A repeat of this scenario, which was essentially a bear market in credit, would see HYG holders suffer more than LQD holders. As bear markets in credit are often associated with falling equity prices, this limits the effectiveness of HYG as a portfolio diversifier.

The impact of falling oil prices

This article from Bloomberg gives some interesting detail on the impact the falling oil price is currently having on the high yield energy sector. Conditions are not as bad as they were in 2015, going into 2016, but clearly some investors have been hit recently.

There is a risk that this spills over into a more broad based bear market for high yield credit once again.

Quantitative tightening leads to increased liquidity risk premia?

Monetary policy has a big effect on financial markets, and we are in a monetary tightening phase. The amount of tightening that has already taken place might not look much, until you consider the concept of a shadow rate. Whilst base rates have never gone below zero in the US, the Fed 'shadow rate' is a concept that seeks to adjust the non-zero base rate for the effect of all the quantitative easing that took place. As a result, the shadow rate could go below zero. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta shows how the shadow rate went to -3% before rising in late 2014.

This coincided with the start of a bear market in credit. Not great for investment grade, but worse for high yield.

With the withdrawal of liquidity from the financial system, I would argue that the less liquid asset classes, such as high yield, are vulnerable. At times during the 2008 crisis, the credit markets really stopped functioning properly because of liquidity issues. It's possible that investors start to demand a high premium for holding these less liquid assets once again. This would once again hit HYG harder than LQD.

But where could HYG would outperform LQD?

In a scenario where spreads stay roughly the same, but Treasury yields rise, then HYG could perform better. The longer duration LQD would suffer more than HYG as Treasury yields rise, whilst HYG would generate a higher level of carry as spreads stay the same.

I am personally happy to take this risk, as inflation remains muted so Treasury yield increases should be difficult. In addition, if this scenario does manifest itself, the rest of my equity heavy portfolio should be doing well. I would have simply missed out on a bit more yield from my fixed income holdings.

Overall, I feel this trade should be considered sensible portfolio management. This is a tactical trade to take some risk off the table and leave portfolios more protected on the downside.

Whilst it might not be the most exciting of trades, as many professional investors will tell you - it's easier to make money if you don't lose it in the first place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.