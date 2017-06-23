The MnM Portfolio, June 2017 Supplement - How Amazon-Proof Is The Portfolio?

We live in an Amazon World

I don't think that any one stock has been in the news more this year than Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). It seems that one cannot open a news website (such as SeekingAlpha, our favorite!) without seeing at least one article about the company. In the last week alone I've seen pieces ranging from a discussion of their proposed acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), to the launch of prime wardrobe, to how Amazon is killing inflation.

Most of us are obviously very familiar with Amazon. Personally I have been a customer for over a decade and I have marveled at how what once (in the late 90s) was a small website selling books has morphed into an e-commerce powerhouse that now has its own tech products, original content, and seems to sell just about anything. That's not even touching on their subscriptions services or their web services division.

Before I begin analyzing how sensitive the stocks in my MnM Portfolio are to Amazon, I wanted to get a good outline of everything that the company is, today. I found it to be helpful to see how the company describes their business, in their own words. Along these lines, I found a pretty concise explanation in their recent 10-Q filing, where in Footnote 7 - Segment information, they outline their segments as follows:

Source: Amazon 10-Q available on SEC.gov

Basically Amazon sells goods and subscriptions to retail customers in North America and the rest of the world and has a web services platform which sells online services to businesses and government entities. In my mind they are some amalgamation of a 'distributor,' 'retailer,' 'studio,' and a 'tech company.' That may be too concise and I have no doubt that you could add several more descriptions to the list, but ultimately they have disrupted the traditional retail value chain through aggressive pricing, speedy delivery, and convenience.

So, just how Amazon-resilient is the Portfolio?

Let's preface this analysis by first stating that nothing is 100% safe from disruption by competitors (such as Amazon) or other external factors. If you have ever read the 'Risk Factors' section of a company's SEC Filing, you will understand that there is a litany of things that can hamper a company's profitability.

What I tried to accomplish with this exercise is to demonstrate how I view Amazon's business in relation to the stocks within the portfolio I write about monthly. It's a dividend growth portfolio, so unfortunately Amazon is not a viable investment. If you're interested, you can find my latest article here.

Below I have listed the stocks in the portfolio and then categorized them based upon whether I view Amazon to be currently: a direct competitor, a potential competitor, contributing to pricing pressure on the company, less likely to disrupt this company. In the following I will go into greater detail about the rationale for each of my categorizations.

Direct Competitors: What's interesting is that Amazon battles on so many fronts. They sell similar consumer electronics and digital content as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) does while at the same time their consumer goods sales directly overlap with Target (NYSE:TGT), and even with CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), though maybe to a lesser extent (for the moment). I do not have any qualms with Apple given its superior product lines and ecosystem, but have kept an eye on Target and CVS which have been amongst the poorest performers in the portfolio. Target has become a potential deep-value play and has been much written about since the announcement of the Whole Foods acquisition.

Potential Competitors: Here I listed the distributors in the portfolio as well as Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). Starbucks is a retailer but I do not think that Amazon will figure out a way (anytime soon) to get fresh brewed coffee into people's hands as efficiently as Starbucks does. Who knows, maybe in five years they will have Prime Coffee, but for the time being I do not see them as being a direct threat to Starbucks.

If you notice anything about the distributors I have invested in, and maybe distributors in general, is that they are business to business (B2B) plays. Obviously at this point Amazon has focused their website on selling to end users (retail), but I would not rule out them ever making a foray into the B2B space. For this reason I listed them as a potential competitor to these companies, even though they may not be right at this minute.

I will caveat this by saying that there is a big difference between listing goods on a website and mailing them out as compared to providing full service distribution and other services. For example Sysco (NYSE:SYY) has an extensive network that provides distribution of food products, equipment and consumables to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments, amongst others. Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) goes a step further and even employs on-site vending machines for manufacturing customers to use on demand. The models are very different and these players are firmly entrenched.

Pricing Pressure: This is generally where I placed the 'producers' of goods within the portfolio. It's no secret that there is a price war going on between Amazon and the traditional retailers as they all fight for market share online and should Amazon's acquisition go though, in the brick and mortar space as well. If Amazon does in fact join the supermarket business, I can only see them bringing increased competition and lower prices on goods. I do; however, view these companies as being a little more insulated from Amazon as I do not see Amazon becoming a 'producer' of food goods, clothing, beverages or pharmaceuticals, even though they do sell just about all of it.

I did include two of the REITs in this category as an acknowledgement that retail and commercial property may be impacted should traditional retailers and distributors continue to go bankrupt. I have an eye on Realty Income (NYSE:O) in particular to see how its portfolio will handle bankruptcies. Very likely they are big enough and diversified enough that things will go just fine, but it begs asking the question of whether the collapse of retail is being overstated or if we are only at the tip of the traditional retailer apocalypse.

Less Likely Disruptor: Here is where I placed the remaining REITs, Banks, Insurers, Industrials, as well as the telecomm Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and cardboard manufacturer Westrock (NYSE:WRK). Generally the companies in this portion of the portfolio have little to nothing to do with sales to retail consumers and seems least likely to be disrupted by Amazon. Some companies such as Westrock may even benefit from increased consumption of cardboard as our society ships more.

Takeaways

Whether you agree with my analysis or not, one takeaway that we can all note is that now, more than ever, the value of diversification is on full display. Amazon is a serious disruptor, and it's certainly not the only one out there.

From a concentration perspective, I am happy to see that a majority of the portfolio falls into the less likely and pricing pressure categories, where I do not expect Amazon to become a direct competitor. At least not in the near future. These are the areas of the portfolio I find myself most inclined to build upon; however, I still very much like the distributors in the portfolio as well. If we see further weakness in Sysco as a result of the Whole Foods acquisition, it may create an opportunity to buy.

As my frequent followers will note, within the MnM Portfolio I have largely held off on adding to the retailers, but with such a stark sell-off, there may be opportunity there. I did not think I would see the day when Target's yield would surpass Realty Income's, but it has happened. If I were to invest in the traditional retailers, I would consider limiting their size in one's portfolio. Even with an enticing yield, the landscape is just too competitive and we have yet to see how things will shake out.

I'm interested to hear your thoughts, do you agree or disagree with my assessment? How do you consider Amazon in relation to your dividend growth portfolio and buy decisions? I'm interested to hear your thoughts and hope my framework and way of thinking was of benefit to you.

Note: Frequent readers of the MnM Portfolio may also catch a change in the portfolio. Earlier this month I sold my shares of Bemis (NYSE:BMS) and added JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in its place. I will write about this move in July.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS LISTED IN THE PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.