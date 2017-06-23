Chesapeake Energy Is Due For A Bounce

The weak argument is long-term debt progress, but property sale commitments should be announced in the third and fourth quarters to keep Mr. Market happy.

The common stock has gone straight down. But some good news is on the way that should provide a bounce.

When it comes to stocks taking a hit. Chesapeake Energy (CHK) found the elevator and hit the basement button.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website, June 22, 2017

The stock has been in a long term downtrend for quite some time. Management, however, has managed to keep the bond prices and preferred stock prices reasonable so that they can continue refinancing the debt to suit their needs. For example, on May 22, management announced the private placement of some 7.5% notes and then subsequent announcements have been made about calls and tenders. But the stock and bond world is not completely separate. At some point, the stock price decline will hurt the ability of the company to rearrange its capital structure if that decline is left unchecked. There is some potentially good news on the horizon that should lead to a bounce and a trading opportunity.

First, the weather could help. There have been some articles pointing to the gas charts recently. Those articles probably mark a seasonal market bottom for gas prices. The summer baking season has just started. Central California, where I live is now baking near 110 during the afternoon. Gas does get used if enough areas of the country roast and the summer roasting season is just getting revved up. Parts of Arizona are toasting too. All that is needed is some more participation and a decent seasonal gas rally will be at hand. The country had a warm winter, so now shareholders need to hope for a warm summer. In fact, they need to hope for a stinking hot summer complete with power outages. Some local outages have come into play already, so the local utility may be printing money at this point as well as using and selling a ton of gas.

Next, earnings and cash flow will probably get a boost. Cash flow in the first quarter was $99 million. But that cash flow was burdened by some one-time payments to remove some contracts. However, costs should be lower without these contracts. Therefore cash flow should climb. Management has been mum about how much, but investors can bet that management expects to get the money spent back in a reasonable time at a reasonable profit.

The second quarter cash flow will be burdened by a $441 million judgment payment. The good news is that this payment was already reserved previously. So the payment will not affect the income statement, only the cash flow statement. So second quarter income will benefit without that charge.

But the market looks forward. So a little seasonal summer baking combined with an absence of one time cash flow hits could produce a giant cash flow increase in the third quarter. The market just loves giant increases and this one appears to be a beaut. Third quarter cash flow of roughly $500 million would be a decent start. Even if management gets rid of another contract or two, as long as they do not spend the whole cash flow ahead of time, Mr. Market will be applauding the improvement.

Source: 2017 Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference- Chesapeake Energy Management Presentation

Operations have finally improved to the point where management willingly gives out more than an occasional breakeven or rate of return. This probably means that operations have finally improved to the point where management is willing to admit to the results. Usually if management does not reveal the information, you (the investor), probably do not want to know. It is just that bad.

Now, however, the investor can see a reasonable rate of return on this and several other projects in the referenced presentation. A lot more improvement is needed for sure because there is a lot of debt to pay. But clearly the market is going to see some results going forward.

Long term debt progress has been really questionable. In fact improvement in this area has been by far the weakest of all the improvement arguments that management states. Despite the much ballyhooed debt payments in the first quarter, management had to pay a judgment of more than $400 million using cash and the credit line. That judgment was paid before the end of the second quarter and basically used up the second quarter cash flow.

Source: 2017 Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference- Chesapeake Energy Management Presentation

As shown above, the official line is some serious long term debt progress. However, more than a few observers would include the increase in the working capital deficit as proof that maybe the long term debt progress is not what it seemed. Plus the capital budget as shown below had really no source of cash for the first half of the year except for the bank credit line. Management has been very successful directing the market's attention away from that fact, but numbers should show some serious backtracking in the second quarter.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First Quarter, 2017, Press Release On May 4, 2017

The capital expenditures were not accounted for in the long term debt improvement discussion so far total about $500 million per quarter. Cash flow in the first quarter was under $100 million and a judgment used the second quarter cash flow. That should wipe out the much ballyhooed first quarter long term debt payments. Management never stated how they were going to finance about $1 billion in capital expenditures.

But right about the time the realistic numbers hit, management should have some property sale commitments in hand to reassure the market. This management is nothing if not an absolute genius at directing Mr. Market's attention in the stock price maximizing direction.

Production is probably not increasing because management is cash constrained as demonstrated above. There is simply not enough money for a capital budget that would increase production. Management has in the past changed drilling strategies to increase oil production. Plus production improvements have led to larger initial flow rates. So there could be increasing profitability even without increasing production. But management has not yet guided in that direction. A serious future cash flow guidance discussion is needed with the shareholders.

But the bottom line is that for a number of reasons, there is a lot of good news that will probably hit during the third quarter. This should provide some nice trading opportunities in a stock that has really taken it on the chin.

A lot more cash flow progress needs to be made before this stock is a viable long-term investment for many average investors. There could be some more large contract payments in the future. But the property sales should at least temporarily buoy the market. If last year's fourth-quarter cash flow reversal can be avoided, this could be one of the best years that Chesapeake Energy has had in some time. For long-suffering Chesapeake shareholders, maybe that will be reason enough to celebrate.

