Frontier Communications: Actually, It Really Is That Simple

Earlier this winter ago I came right out and said that an investment in Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) was absolutely indefensible. The stock now sits at a 52-week low. Now I will be clear and tell you that his has been a stock that I have been following for a while. For a long time prior to this absolutely correct call, I had worries over the company's dividend, and sure enough, it had been cut over time. Back in the fall I told you plainly that the loss of customers was unsustainable, and I reiterated this sentiment when I called an investment in the name indefensible. Things have gone so poorly the company will do a 1 for 15 reverse split. Reverse splits are a kiss of death. Take a look at 99% of companies that have reverse split. They almost always go down. As long as your cash isn't in the name it doesn't matter. The stock has been a mess and with the loss of that much of the dividend, followed by another round of poor earnings, investors are getting wiped out. I would like to discuss these earnings, but also a piece of positive news that I think is good the company.

We know that performance has been slowly declining for the company so there is truly cause for concern, not just short-term, which the stock clearly suggests, but also long-term. It is tough to understand where the company is going and so caution must be exercised. With declining revenues and customer counts the stock has responded by dropping along with these metrics. The customer count is really what is impacting things. However, given the acquisitions made, you wouldn't know it from the headlines. Frontier reported revenue of $2.36 billion, operating income of $271 million and operating income margin of 11.5%. Revenues were down quarter-over-quarter, although income ticked up slightly thanks to some degree of control on the expense front. The results however actually were very slightly ahead of analyst estimates for revenues by $10 million. Operating income and margins were positive. However, when combined with overall, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $129 million or $0.11 per share. Now, that is a GAAP figure, so it may not be entirely as informative as you would like. The adjusted loss was $0.08 per share which was a miss against estimates of $0.03.

I am not sure the company can get a handle on its customer loss. I am just not. At the end of the quarter, Frontier had 4,736,000 residential customers, down from 4,891,000 last quarter, another 2.3% churn monthly. Continued declines are a fundamental weakness in this name. Every quarter it's another 100,000, or 200,000 customers gone. With these losses the revenue numbers declined once again. Total residential revenue was $1.164 billion for Q1 2017, compared to $1.196 billion last quarter. The average monthly residential revenue per customer has fallen too in many quarters, however this was one positive piece of news. Average monthly revenue per residential customer rose to $80.62 this quarter down from $80.33. Mind you, this is still down from the mid $80's almost a year ago. As for the business end, At the end of the quarter, Frontier had just 484,000 business-based customers. This is down from 502,000 business-based customers to start the quarter. This was of course down from 516,000 the end of Q3 2016 and down from the 528,000 the quarter before. Another negative trend that should be a massive red flag to you. Total revenue from business-based customers was $995 million in Q1 2017, versus $1.014 billion last quarter. Average monthly revenue per business customers also continue to fall. Even broadband is hurting with just 4,164,000 customers, from 4,271,000 broadband customers the quarter before.

Now, the outlook on the business front is bleak. But the company still exists. It is not extinct. One good piece of news was the loan that they are taking that was recently announced. It needed this funding. While the market reacted poorly because the company also cut its dividend from $0.015 to $0.04, that move freed up $1.9 billion of cash over the next few years, while also borrowing $1.5 billion. The new loan and cash from the dividend cut that is saved will be used to lower future bond payments. No payments will have to be made on principal until 2021, buying the company almost 5 years to focus on the aforementioned customer churn. For more on this issue which I think is positive, see this detailed piece.

We know what the issues are. I want to say the share price is done declining, but I would NOT be a buyer until well after the reverse split. Nine times out of ten the reverse split results in more selling the first month post-split. Hopefully this is one of the times where that does NOT happen. However, the company has taken the steps it needs to preserve cash. Now it needs to preserve customers. That is it. Revenues and earnings will not improve until the customer bleeding stops. It is that simple.

