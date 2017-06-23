What Exxon Mobil Needs To Cover Dividend And Invest In Growth

Source: amigobulls

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is coming off one of the better years it's had in a while, generating $11 billion in free cash flow. Sales and earnings also came in strong.

The problem is even after that strong performance it wasn't able to cover its hefty $12.5 billion dividend paid out over the last 12 months.

So even though oil doubled from lows in 2016, it wasn't enough to provide cover for its dividend and invest in future growth. For that reason it continues to have to tap into the debt markets for financing.

Source: ExxonMobil earnings report

Needs higher oil price

Being probably the strongest integrated energy company in the world, Exxon is able to offset a weaker upstream performance with earnings from chemicals and downstream. That's the strength of its business model.

While it is able to endure weaker oil prices better than its peers, it also doesn't get the overall benefit of upstream strength when the price of oil rises, that its competitors get.

What Exxon needs now is for the price of oil to jump to about the $50 per barrel and a little higher to at least cover its dividend. Over time it'll lower its cost basis in its upstream business as it develops its Permian shale assets, but that will take a little while to get it going to that level. For now, it will struggle to cover the dividend and invest in future growth without taking on more debt.

Exxon isn't in any immediate trouble, and it does have its offsetting downstream and chemical businesses to support the company while it waits for the price of oil to sustainably rebound.

As in the past, it won't get hit as hard as its peers in an ongoing low-price oil environment, but it will still get hit.

It's taken a lot out of costs, providing more shelter from low prices. In 2016 its upstream business did little to add to earnings, while low commodity prices allowed for input costs to fall to low levels, to the point the combined chemical and refining businesses generated almost $8 billion in profits for the year.

Exxon's strengths will continue to protect dividend

There are two things Exxon has that its peers can't match: its overall scale and the size of its diversified segments.

In 2016 its upstream segment generated 4.1 million barrels per day; its petroleum product sales were 5.5 million barrels per day; refining capacity was 4.3 million barrels per day; and its chemical production was 24.9 million tons.

The company is sitting on a resource of over 91 billion BOE, with 20 billion in proven reserves. Also, year after year is has shown it can increase its resources by about 1 billion to 2 billion BOE, representing over 80 percent production replacement over the last ten years.

On the cost management side of the upstream segment, the increase in shale assets will have a strong impact on profitability in the years ahead, and when accompanies by its other segments, should allow it to generate stronger earnings than it has been under less than optimal conditions.

For those reasons, the future looks bright for Exxon and its shareholders.

Conclusion

Exxon isn't close to being the highest dividend payout in the oil sector, but it is easily the safest and most predictable.

Not only does it have upstream assets in place to take strong advantage of an inevitable upturn in oil prices, it has solid downstream and chemical assets, which because of the drop in input costs, has generated strong earnings over the last five years, producing over $50 billion in earnings, close to double what its closest competitor generates.

Another factor in dividend safety is for the last twelve years Exxon has cut its share count by an average of 3.4 percent. That in turn lowers the cost of its dividend on an annual basis, while also lower its payout ratios.

In a period of unpredictability and volatility of oil prices, this has positioned Exxon to better ride those times out, allowing it to continue to boost its dividend for years into the future.

If income and safety is the major impetus for investors, Exxon Mobil still provides that at high levels, and in the markets it competes in, is easily the leader when considering those values.

Exxon will continue to be a terrific income holding for shareholders, and when the oil market rebounds, it'll even provide some growth in the years ahead.

