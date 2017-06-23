Freeport-McMoRan: An Opportunity For The Risk Savvy Investor?

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about the company.

Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) stock price is not likely to break out until the Indonesian issues are resolved. However, for investors willing to accept some risk, current price can yield considerable returns. FCX management is hopeful that the issue can be resolved soon. Once this cloud of uncertainty clears, I expect the stock price to rise sharply. There are a number of factors that are pointing toward growth in company's fundamentals.

My expectations about the copper price have been spot on. Since the third quarter of last year, I have highlighted that there are many factors that will push copper prices higher. We have seen a strong rally in the last few months. Although some other commodities have lost steam (e.g. iron ore), copper prices still remain strong. President Trump's plan to invest $1 trillion on infrastructure and revamping of corporate tax system has hit a snag, but there are other avenues that will push the demand for copper higher.

An unlikely and less talked about factor is an increase in electric vehicles. Over the last two years, sales of EVs have grown rapidly. EVs are projected to take significant market share from gasoline powered vehicles. This will push the copper demand up and with it, prices as well. While Chinese copper imports have come under pressure, India is expected to be a major player in this market over the next few years. Indian copper consumption will triple in a decade, and along with massive infrastructure projects in South Asia and Southeast Asia (explained in detail in my previous articles), we are going to see copper prices rise in the next few years.

A pull back in copper prices has mainly come from a decrease in Chinese imports of the metal. China is the largest consumer of copper in the world, so any decline from this market will certainly impact the prices. However, falling Chinese imports had more to do with the availability of credit than the economic slowdown. Short-term interest rates have been increased in China which has resulted in tighter credit. New credit lines are not being issued to the metals focused companies. Furthermore, increased interest rate has resulted in higher financing cost, which has also played a part in restricting the traders' ability to buy the metal.

Freeport-McMoRan's full year 2017 cash flows and earnings estimates are based on copper prices being over $2.50/pound and gold prices holding over $1,250/ounce. Since the start of the year, both these metals have traded over these price thresholds. I was concerned about gold prices and expected it to fall. I highlighted this in my previous article. However, gold prices have also remained strong and held over $1,250/ounce. Due to the export restrictions, concentrate exports from Indonesia were deferred. As the company received a six-month export license, I am expecting second quarter sales from the Grasberg mine to be higher than the previously expected numbers. Realized priced, however, will be lower than the last quarter when the company was able to get $2.67/pound of copper. There have been some issues with labor at Grasberg mine.

However, despite these issues, operations are running at normal pace. Some workers have left but the management is working on training new workforce. Normally, such issues at the world's second largest copper mine should result in pushing the metal prices higher and usually the producers will gain. However, if these issues result in losses of production then the higher prices might not make up for the lost production.

Freeport-McMoRan's Indonesian issues are also expected to be resolved over the next few months. The management is quite optimistic about the outcome of talks. Indonesian government wants FCX to sign a new special mining license, pay royalties and taxes along with the divestment of 51% of its share in the mine to the Indonesian interests. Freeport-McMoRan has a long-term contract with two 10-year extension options. The company has legal and fiscal certainties. The management is looking to get similar legal and fiscal certainties in the new agreement.

As I have explained before, Indonesian government will also most likely want to resolve this issue as the smooth running of the mine is in the best interest of the country. The secretary general of Indonesia's energy and mining ministry, Teguh Pamuji, hinted that the conclusion was in sight. This is what he said:

The important thing is the substance, which will cover regulations and documents that will make them comfortable and give security for them to operate in Indonesia.

The language here indicates that the government is willing to give Freeport-McMoRan the security they seek. It is not in the best interest of the Indonesian government to sideline Freeport-McMoRan and send a negative signal toward the potential foreign investors. Also, Grasberg mine is a huge employment generator and Freeport-McMoRan's investment is important for the island. Any disruptions might result in a political problem.

There are no threats to the fundamentals of the industry. If Freeport-McMoRan is able to resolve its issues with Indonesian government amicably, then the stock price will break out and rise substantially. Investors with an appetite for risk will be rewarded handsomely at current price levels. Long-term investors looking to bring down the cost basis can also benefit from this opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.