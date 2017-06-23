The Finish Line's (FINL) CEO Sam Sato on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL)

Q1 2018 Results Conference Call

June 23, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Sam Sato - CEO

Ed Wilhelm - CFO

Randy Konik - Jefferies

James Chartier - Monness, Crespi, Hardt

Robby Ohmes - Bank of America

Paul Trussell - Deutsche Bank

Luke Hatton - FBR Capital markets

Jonathan Komp - Robert W. Baird

Eric Johnson - Piper Jaffray

Camilo Lyon - Canaccord Genuity

Chris Svezia - Wedbush

John Kernan - Cowen

Scott Krasik - Buckingham Research

At this time, I would like to introduce the host of today's call, Finish Line's Chief Financial Officer, Ed Wilhelm.

At this time, I would like to introduce the host of today’s call, Finish Line’s Chief Financial Officer, Ed Wilhelm. Sir, you may begin.

Ed Wilhelm

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today is Chief Executive Officer, Sam Sato. Before I get started, I need to remind you that this call includes forward-looking statements involving risks, management assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to product demand and market acceptance risks, the effects of economic conditions, the effects of competitive products and pricing, the availability of products, management of growth and other risks detailed in our news release and SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements included in this call are made only as of the date of this report and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. In addition, we refer to certain non-GAAP adjusted metrics on this call. Explanation of these metrics and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP metric can be found in the earnings release filed with the SEC earlier today as well as on our website at finishline.com.

I will now turn the discussion over to Sam.

Sam Sato

Thanks, Ed and welcome everyone joining us today. We delivered earnings per share in line with expectations despite some unanticipated pressure on sales and product margins late in the first quarter. Following positive comparable sales growth in March and April, May comps were negative. In total, Finish Line comps declined 1% while our Macy’s business grew mid-teens year-over-year. The transformation efforts we’ve undergone over the past year to create a more nimble and efficient organization allowed our teams to react quickly to the slowdown in sales and adjust expenses to protect profitability.

With several moving parts to our first quarter comp performance, I want to walk through the key drivers of our top line results. I will layout why we feel confident that comparable sales will increase during the back half of the year and be positive for fiscal ’18. As expected, March sales benefitted from the decision by the IRS to delay income tax refunds compared with the year before. We saw a nice pickup in traffic for the first few weeks of the month. Trends then slowed in March as we are up against the Easter holiday shopping period in the prior year.

With Easter falling in April this year versus March last year, sales reaccelerated in April and were up mid-single digits for the month. We had forecasted our sales trends to slow in May compared with the first two months of the quarter; however, consumer traffic was done more than expected. Combined with difficult product loss comparison throughout the month, this resulted in comps coming in below plan, while we are disappointed with how the first quarter concluded from a top line perspective there were several bright spots from our merchandize and category performances that have us in encouraged about the future.

Beginning with footwear, comps were flat with low single digits gains in men's and kids' offset by a high single digit decline in women's. For the quarter, running cost increased low single digits, that’s of all grew high single digits and lifestyle was down low teens. Within men's, sales were driven by demand for multiple Nike retro-running styles including Huarache and Huarache Ultra as well as Presto and Presto Fly. We've also had great success with the introduction of Nike’s VaporMax in late March.

Meanwhile, several adidas styles continued to perform very well led by NMD, AlphaBounce UltraBOOST and The Finish Line exclusive PureBOOST. Men's basketball was dominated by retro and retro-inspired products from brand Jordan along with Nike signatures styles from Kyrie and Paul George. Collectively, these platforms helped offset some softness within the remaining area of the category including a challenging comparison at the end of May from a very successful product launch in the prior year period.

Finally, our lifestyle business was highlighted by strong sell-through of acoustic models from adidas led by Superstar, Tubular Shadow and EQT along with retro-running styles from New Balance, Reebok and Puma. However, the decrease in our lifestyle demand was driven by the natural trend shift to more casual running styles such as NMD, Huarache and Presto.

Moving to women's, sales were driven by solid sell-through of casual running and lifestyle products from several of our brand partners. Unfortunately, this was more than offset by softer demand for our performance running offering. Roshe and Juvenate from Nike, NMD and Superstar from Adidas, and Fierce and Fenty from Puma were top performers.

In terms of running, adidas UltraBOOST, AlphaBounce and PureBOOST XPose A, the last of which we have two exclusive color ways posted strong gains. We are also very pleased with the successful launch of Nike's VaporMax. This new innovation is generating excitement with our female customers and delivering strong sell-through.

With regards to the category in general, running is a larger share of our women’s business during the first quarter. Therefore, we expected some pressure on comps due to the timing of new product introductions. Based on retail launches and the current pipeline, we are optimistic running trends will improve as the year progresses. Our kids performance closely mirrored men’s with sales driven by demand for casual running styles from multiple brand partners and performance products such as UltraBOOST and AlphaBounce from adidas and Kyrie and Paul George from Nike.

With respect to soft goods costs were down low-double digits with apparel declining low-single digits. This was a significant improvement from recent trends as we’ve made progress narrowing assortment and working toward aligning our offering with customer demand. Our work has included enhancing our branded offering with a heightened focus on key items. This helped drive a low-single digit increase in men’s and women’s branded apparels in the quarter, which compares to a double-digit decline for the category in each quarter last year.

Overtime, we are confident this strategy will result in a smaller, more profitable soft goods business. However, it will continue to be a tough headwind from the category, until we anniversary the start of this initiative in Q3. We continue to closely collaborate with our brand partners on creating more distinct and relevant product assortments that are right for our customers. Improving our merchandising efforts to better excite our customers and further distinguish The Finish Line brand in the marketplace as the destination for the latest and greatest sneakers remains a top priority.

As we look ahead to the second quarter and beyond, we anticipate our product offering will help drive improved comp trends particularly in the second half of the year. We have growing positions in many of the best selling styles across running, basketball and casual platforms. This includes VaporMax, which has continued to gain strong momentum since launching in late March. We have significantly more pairs of this hot sneaker in both men’s and women’s and we’ll introduce the kids' version for the holiday.

We also have meaningful allocation of Nike’s expanding Air Max platform, including the Air Max player and an exclusive on the Air Max more starting in Q2. Retro-inspired running styles from Nike franchisees such as Huarache and Presto will also help fuel improved results over the remainder of the year. Additionally, we’ve collaborated on many of the new three products as well as on new and comprehensive go-to-market strategy across digital and in-store that will drive even deeper engagement with our customer.

There are many elements driving our adidas business going forward. They include our all exclusive PureBOOST model as well as the popular UltraBOOST, UltraBOOST Uncaged and AlphaBounce running shoes. On top of this, adidas' original collection will continue to drive impressive growth aided in part by the introduction of an exciting new shoe the Swift Run. At the same time demand for NMD, Tubular Shadow and EQT remains very strong. Our Puma business will continue to drive growth through a refresh of Fierce and drops of updated Fenty styles along with a robust offering of new classic models.

With regards to basketball exciting innovations from signature silhouettes including new models and color ways from Kyrie, Paul George and Kevin, it’s important to note that we faced a mismatch in the product launch calendar in late August, which will create a challenge in Q2. On top of the product launches just discussed, we are working on several other initiatives aimed at increasing traffic and conversion. Starting with digital, during the first quarter we launched the latest iteration of The Finish Line app with this new mobile application we could best leverage the strengths of each Finish Line customer touch point in-store, desktop, mobile and social for a more holistic approach that brings the total brand experience to the highest level.

Additional features include a curated inspiration fee, tailored product recommendations and access to upcoming product for leases. Winner Circle customers can usually access status updates, rewards and exclusive Finish Line live streaming video events. A new shop feature also allows customers to browse Finish Line’s full product assortment and seamlessly make purchases directly through the application. Future releases will incorporate in-store beacon and geo-fencing technology to launch tailored offers and in-store opportunities based on customer preferences.

As the focal point of our MobileFirst strategy, the app will help build on the strong trends in mobile we're experiencing. Our focus for fiscal year ’18 is to continue delivering frictionless experiences that lead with mobile. In support of the customers expectation of a personalized fast and consistent experience anytime and from anywhere, we will create and launch initiative that deliver on these expectations in short-term while building a scalable solution for the ever changing retail landscape.

We are also enhancing our infrastructure and integrations to better leverage our customer data. We are heavily focused on increasing our levels of personalization across all marketing channels placing relevant content and offers in front of our customers where they are and when they are ready to shop.

On the storefront, we continue to rollout our new format featuring a bold modernized design palette including the complete refresh of The Finish Line logo, storefront, floor fixture and shoe walls. During the first quarter, we updated 17 stores with the new design and remain unscheduled to update 45 to 60 stores in fiscal year ’18. This includes 10 remodels in Q2, which will give us 69 updated stores for the upcoming back-to-school season compared with just 15 a year ago.

As we’ve gotten further along in the process, we’ve gained greater efficiencies in executing the remodel, allowing us to lower the overall cost per location. This is adding to our confidence in achieving our targeted low-double digit ROI on a mid-single digit comp lift. Based on the early success of our remodel program, we’ll be touching a significant portion of the fleet over the next several years.

In fiscal ’18, collectively through all of these initiatives, we will drive stronger results with our continued commitment to build awareness of The Finish Line brand as the destination for the latest and greater sneakers. We will launch the next iteration of our Shoes So Fresh campaign in time for the back-to-school shopping season. The campaign continues to drive increases in brand awareness at recall and brand interest.

More importantly, it provides us with the continuous platform to inspire, connect and engage with our customers through a conversation that focuses on the freshest sneakers in the category. Our new assets will feature an increased focus on the savvy sneaker loving Finish Line’s sales associate and also the elevation of some of our key influencers from the social space. We will continue our efforts throughout the fall and into the critical holiday season. All our brand investments culminate in our new store format that provides opportunities for consumer engagement and enhance storytelling by leveraging the investments we’re making in our digital properties, content creation and brand partnerships.

Shifting to Macy’s, we continue to invest in the initiative that drove strong returns for this business in fiscal ’17. This includes expanding and repositioning shops, which continues to fuel a meaningful lift in sales and operating profit. We reposition five shops in Q1 and plan to touch another 40 to 50 this year including remodeling and expanding our space in Macy’s flagships store at Herald Square. We are also increasing the availability and penetration of kids, which is now offered in approximately 275 doors.

In addition, we’ve greatly expanded the number of kids' brands and styles available online to include more of today’s most popular sneakers. And later this year, we plan to open a handful of standalone kids' shops, as we look to further capitalize on the sizeable opportunity. Kids' sales grew 95% in Q1 and represented approximately 18% of our total Macy’s business, an increase of 800 basis points over a year ago.

Finally, with regard to our Macy’s digital business, we’ve become much better at capitalizing on the high traffic levels on macys.com, driving higher conversions through expanded online assortments and increase store fulfillments. Digital sales increased 40% during the first quarter highlighted by strong double-digit gains in men’s, women’s and kids. In total, digital accounted for 27% of overall Macy’s sales compared with 22% in Q1 last year. Our Macy’s business remains on track to hit the high-end of our long-term goal of annual sales of $350 million in fiscal ’18, which is ahead of our original timetable.

Below the revenue line, our commitment to creating and operating model that drives profitable growth and generate shareholder value consistently over the long-term is stronger than ever. This fiscal year, we’ll realize the $5 million in cost savings from the actions we took late last year to further streamline our operations. We are also continuing to explore additional opportunities to increase efficiencies and lower our expense leverage points. I’m confident that this work combined with the many initiatives in place to drive increased sales will allow us to achieve our guidance range for the full year.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Ed, who will review the financials and our guidance in more detail.

Ed Wilhelm

Thanks, Sam. Before I begin discussing our results, I should point out that my comments will focus on both GAAP and non-GAAP or adjusted results from continuing operations. Please see the financial tables in our news release, which reconcile non-GAAP results to GAAP.

For Q1, consolidated sales decreased 0.1%. This decrease consisted of Finish Line comparable sales that were down 1.1% and sales associated with Macy's of $83.1 million, up 13.6% compared to last year. With respect to cadence, comps for Finish Line were 2.8% in March, up 4.2% in April and down 11.8% in May. Consolidated gross margin decreased to 140 basis points from a year ago to 29.6%. The decline was attributable to lower product margin versus last year due primarily to lower full price selling driven by the challenging market condition combined with higher markdowns to clear slow moving inventory.

Occupancy as a percent of sales was flat with last year. Consolidated SG&A expense was 26% of sales, down 130 basis points from a year ago as we benefited from the cost savings initiatives announced during the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and maintained disciplined expense management. On consolidated basis, adjusted net income was $9.5 million or $0.23 per share compared to the adjusted net income of $10.1 million or $0.24 per share last year.

Moving now to our balance sheet, inventory was up approximately 5% of a consolidated basis at the end of the first quarter. Capital expenditures were approximately $14 million and depreciation expense was $13.3 million for the quarter. At quarter end, we had $76 million in cash and no interest bearing debt. During the quarter, we repurchased 250,000 shares totaling $3.8 million. The Company has 4.5 million shares remaining on its current board authorized repurchase program.

For Finish Line, we ended the quarter with 571 stores that included two closings. For fiscal 2018, we plan to close approximately 15 to 20 stores and remodel 45 to 60, as part of the plan store investment strategy that Sam discussed earlier. Our first quarter comp for Macy's stores with branded shops was 375.

Moving to our outlook, for fiscal 2018, our guidance remains unchanged. We still expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.12 to $1.23 based on Finish Line comp sales increasing low-single digits and our Macy’s business generating between $345 million and $355 million in sales with an operating margin in the high-single digits. While we don’t give quarterly guidance, I do want to provide some commentary on trends affecting our business over the remainder of the year.

Starting in Q2, while comp trends have returned to positive territory in June, we are being cautious with our outlook based on the current retail environment. And as Sam said earlier, we faced a mismatch in the product launch calendar that will be a challenge late in the second quarter. Therefore, we are plenty in Q2 comps down low single-digits. As a result, gross margins are forecasted to be down year-over-year similar to the decline we experienced in Q1, while SG&A will deleverage approximately 100 basis points due to increase incentive compensation cost.

In the back half of the year, we expect Finish Line comps to increase low-single digit based on a number of factors, they include easier comparisons, the sales lift from additional remodel, the increased qualities of many other best selling sneakers in the market today, and the strong pipeline of products from all of our brand partners including more kids takedowns of top performing adult size.

In terms of bad debt earnings growth, it will concentrated in the fourth quarter due primarily to the fact that we are lapping of 4.5% comp decline in the prior year period, and we’ll experience more of the benefit from the numerous merchandising initiatives previously discussed, which will drive improvement in both sales and gross margins.

Operator, we are now ready to open up the call for questions.

Randy Konik

So, I guess, like, a couple of things. First question, any math you can provide on remodels and the risk that you’re getting early reads on what you’re seeing there, that will be very helpful? And then with the inventories up I guess 5% exiting the quarter. How do you think about the sequential trend in gross margin or at least the markdown cadence going forward since you had some elevated markdowns impact and/or full price selling impact the gross margins in the current quarter? And then I have a follow-up. Thanks.

Ed Wilhelm

So Randy on the remodel side, we talk about the number that we’ve completed so far this year and we’re on track to complete 45 to 60. The feedback from customers, from sales associates from the brands, our own feedback and it has all been very, very positive. From a financial standpoint, we continue to measure all of our remodel stores against control group and we’re seeing a mid-single digit comp lift against that control group. And by driving down the average costs to the remodel, we're down to about 70 bucks a square foot, so on an average store that’s about $350,000 investment. We’re driving towards that targeted low-double digit ROI. So financial metrics all in place and the remodel activity is going extremely well and we’re very pleased with what we’ve seen.

From an inventory standpoint, we finish the quarter up 5% and you've heard about the comp in May being negative. So that’s what drove kind of a little higher level of inventory at the end of the quarter than what we would have liked. From a gross margin standpoint going forward, again pretty specific guidance around Q2 with the continued challenging environment, with the launch calendar kind of working adversely against as we lose some full price selling with the continued work in progress and soft goods, we’re going to face some gross margin headwinds.

In Q2, as we get to the back half for the year, our comparisons get easier, the large calendar is more normalized, we’ve got increased qualities for the best selling product and the pipeline of new product looks good to us that in addition to soft goods becoming a positive perform for us. In the back half for the year remember, we’re going against very challenging comps in our soft goods category in the back half. We feel very good about being able to see gross margin expansion in the back half for the year.

Randy Konik

Got it. So, I guess my question and follow-up would be, if you think about the back half for the year. So we should assume improved AUR in both soft goods and footwear in back half of the fiscal year?

Ed Wilhelm

Yes.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of James Chartier with Monness, Crespi, Hardt. Your line is now open.

James Chartier

I just wanted to talk about the SG&A management in the quarter. Can you talk about where you were able to kind of cutback and manage that line? And then just give little more details on what you’re doing beyond the $6 million of savings you announced previously on where the initial is focused to continue to reduce the cost structure and make it more flexible? Thanks.

Ed Wilhelm

So, we’re benefitting from the actions that we took last year, so we remember last year we took some actions to reduce SG&A and it's been a benefit to the degree of about $5 million this year incrementally over last year. So that’s in part what’s driving SG&A reduction. We’re continuing to review our operating model, our cost structure and identifying ways and taking actions to realize further SG&A savings, and Jim I'd say this, this process all categories. So, it's stores, it's supply chain, it's overhead and as we do this we’re also creating a more flexible cost structure so that we can more quickly adjust to sales trends and you saw part of that is what drove kids of improvement in profitability in the first quarter. So on the occupancy side again by closing underperforming stores, we continue to drive our occupancy expense leverage point down, it's now little below 3%, and again as we take those actions, that’s going to help continue to lower that leverage point in addition to lowering the SG&A leverage points.

James Chartier

Do you think that the savings from these additional measures could be in the same ranges as the $5 to $6 million you talked about previously? And then, how do you feel about your ability to kind of hit EPS guidance even if sales continue to be a little bit below flat?

Ed Wilhelm

So, for us, it's too early to be talking about another targeted reduction, but we’re working hard on our cost structure and identifying ways and taking actions to further reduce our cost structure. We are going to with a more nimble cost structure, be able to flex cost up or down with sales trends. So, yes, we feel confident that the guidance that we’ve got in place for the remainder of the year and our ability to hit that full year range, we feel confident that we can do that.

Robby Ohmes

Hi, couple of questions and first on -- I’m sorry if I missed it, but the comp for the quarter that can you talk about the traffic versus the AUR in that in sort of what the ASP trend is in your business? And then my second quarter just the -- can you remind us or help us understand that the May product launch comparison issue was? And then also the August launch mismatch that you mentioned sort of can you maybe just help us understand what’s changing in the launch schedules that’s effecting your business so much? Thanks.

Ed Wilhelm

Yes. So, traffic in the first quarter challenge particularly in May, both online and in-store. ASPs for us in the quarter were up low-single digits and we saw improved average tickets, so average resale. In terms of the launch in May, again just an adverse effect of that we didn’t anticipate frankly that negatively affected the month of May particularly towards the end of the month. And then in August, there is a number of launch comparisons that are working against us that again will negative effect the second quarter, but as we look at the back half of the year, the launch calendar looks normal to us.

Robby Ohmes

So, Nike is changing the timing of launches or what’s changing that?

Ed Wilhelm

So, it's broader and yes, there is some timing and just some mismatches frankly in the quarters as we’re looking at it.

Robby Ohmes

And then just one other question, you mentioned the kids' styles coming in as one of the drivers to getting back to positive comps in the back half. What’s happening for back-to-school for you in kids' style? Is it the timing thing also where you're expecting to have more of the best selling kids' styles by the fourth quarter -- your fourth quarter versus what’s you might have in the upcoming quarter?

Sam Sato

Yes, Robby, this is Sam. So, kids' styles in general, we’re seeing in the pipeline a lot more adult takedowns on the hottest styles as we get in to the back half of the year. So, specific to your back-to-school question, there are few that are coming. But the real -- the real impact starts to occur in Q3 and then definitely into Q4. As I said in my prepared remarks as an example one of the hottest knickers today is the VaporMax and that kids style releases for the first time in holiday of this year.

Paul Trussell

It’s been tough for us to be excited about the sneaker business just given the high levels of promotions and discounts that we’re seeing across the assortment is very clear walking into a store these days all the tags for 30% or more off. Obviously, your gross margin results in your guidance for 2Q clearly reflect this need to incentivize customers to shop. Just is the inventory out of the balance with what the customer wants. Is the vast majority of some of your gross margin hit more related to soft lines or just something else going on? If you can maybe help us with the outlook to return to more full price selling going forward?

Sam Sato

Yes. Paul, I think that it’s a combination of things. There is a I think retail today as you know, not just within the sneaker industry, but across multiple industries is challenging. And the importance of really inspiring and exciting the customer from a product and from an experience perspective is more critical now than it’s ever been, and we’ll continue to grow in importance. I think the inventory levels, while they are bit higher than what we want, we’ve priced some bet and in a number of cases those bets are paying off, and other cases they are not. And so, we’ve always had a history of being really, really purposeful and how we take markdowns to clear inventory and make room for new stop. And that’s exactly what you’re seeing now, I think not just from The Finish Line, but from others in our industry.

As we look to the back half of the year, as I said in my prepared remarks and Ed has repeated in a number of times. We really feel great about what we’re seeing coming to market over the course of the remainder of the year, especially as we get to the back half. There is a number of product that we’re seeing really, really strong demand for and sell-through and those products are continue back half, and in fact the color multiples or expanding and quantities of allocations we’re receiving are deepening significantly, and that really gives us a lot of confident that the numbers we're projecting for the remainder of the year are absolutely achievable. I’ll continue to point to the strength of adidas with key models like NMD and UltraBOOST that is showing no size of slowing as well as their continued iterations of other casual running shoes.

There is a number of exciting things coming from Nike. We talk a lot about the most recent launch of VaporMax since March. With Air Max day, we had three launches now with VaporMax including one yesterday and the product just continues to sell-through at really high rates. And so, that gives us confidence as it relates to the plan that we have with Nike as we move into the back half for the year, not just with VaporMax, but with a number of other innovative products they're bringing in the market. So, I think we’re in a bit of a funny place right now because there is definitely some trends emerging and shifting. But at the same time, there is a general kind of malaise in retail right now. We’ve got to address that yet through the inventories and make sure we’re making room and taking positions again those most exciting things in the future.

Paul Trussell

That’s helpful. I appreciate that color. So then just one quick one around the second quarter comp guidance, help us understand. What categories or launches produced the quick bounce back to positive territory in June from what seen like a very difficult May? And are you able at all to quantify in terms of hundreds of basis points the August shift from timing, that is going to get you guys back it to negative territory and is that therefore a benefit to September. Is that how we should think about it?

Ed Wilhelm

Yes, so we're not saying -- Paul, just to be clear that the adverse comparisons on the launch calendar side we're seeing in Q2 are going to move to the back half for the year. So, we’re saying, we’re going to be hit negatively in Q2 with the comparisons on the launch calendar side. And then the back half for the year to us looks normal from strictly a launch comparison standpoint.

Sam Sato

Let me address your May question. So, it was multiple brands that some of those launches shift, some it was the times you were launching this year versus a year ago, so through at a different rate. So, all of those idiosyncrasies of our industry kind of culminated in May, that was really mismatched both in terms of calendar and sell-through. And obviously, the results were below our plan as well.

Paul Trussell

But just on what drove the bounce back in June Sam?

Sam Sato

Yes. June, I’ll tell you is as we continue to get new receipts of some of the hottest product. I’ll tell you again yesterday as an example, we launched a new color of VaporMax and that sold through very well and even prior to that we were seeing a significant change in our trend from May. And so the entire month of June really fueled by some of the new receipts as we move into the summer months have been pretty good.

Operator

Luke Hatton

Good morning, this is Luke Hatton on for Susan. I just wanted to ask as you continue through the Macy’s strategy. Are you still seeing the Macy’s customer and The Finish Line shopper as distinct? And are you seeing any cannibalization there?

Ed Wilhelm

We have very distinct customers and no cannibalization, and we’ve been measuring cannibalization really since we started with Macy’s. So, different brands that are in different styles that are driving each business distinctly.

Luke Hatton

Okay. And then I also wanted to ask about on the new app, what sort of trends are you seeing in customer adoption of that? I know the customers are using it mainly to buy or to browse or just any details there would be helpful?

Sam Sato

Yes, we’re really excited about you know the continued evolution of our app and all the additional features we continue to add to that. Obviously, today’s consumer is demanding more and more real time information as well as frictionless experience whether it’s any of our digital properties all the way through our stores. We have received significant adoption rates, downloads, the usability within the approximately obviously from a functional perspective has dramatically increased, so that’s really driven a lot more people to use the app as the primary place to shop and research as well.

Today, over two thirds of our digital traffic is coming through mobile, and that is coming through the app today. So, we’re seeing both a site in downloads, we’re seeing an increase in traffic and we’re seeing an increase in where revenue is happening and big growth in mobile though the app specifically. I think equally important is the engagement we’re seeing, so features like live streaming that we’re doing with events and with interviews and behind the scene type of events with influencers as well as product creators is really increasing the level of interaction we’re seeing from our customers in our Winner Circle members and the benefit of that obviously is tremendous for us from a brand perspective long-term.

Operator

Jonathan Komp

Yes, hi, first up I want to clarify some of the footwear comments. The first one, I think you said lifestyle was down low teens at least for the men's side. I just wanted to clarify maybe what’s driving the reversal there and what you’re seeing in the lifestyle footwork category?

Sam Sato

Yes, it really just is a natural trend shift from some of the products that we’re tending really, really big last year like Stan Smith as an example. We’re still selling pairs. Superstars still selling a lot of pairs, but selling less than we were a year ago and that trends have shifted to heat up even more what's happening with NMD, the whole BOOST platform through running, whether it's UltraBOOST, UltraBOOST Uncaged, iterations of casual running, sneakers like AlphaBounce, Tubular Shadow. There is a number of things from Nike whether it's Hierarchy or Presto. So we’re seeing just as natural shift from what we classify as lifestyle products into the casual element of our performance categories be it basketball or running.

Jonathan Komp

And what do you say in total, I know there is some noise with the shifting categories, but in total when you look at your business with adidas, I was curious if you’re seeing any slowdown in the momentum just giving different drivers maybe now then this time last year, if you could just comment on what you’re seeing for that brand in total?

Sam Sato

Yes. So, the adidas business remains really, really strong both across their performance products as well as original. I think you said it exactly right it’s just there is a normal kind of shift in what’s driving that business, I mean there is a number of consistencies be it as I mentioned it a number of times NMD and AlphaBounce. But as adidas continues to evolve their product offer and they’re driving customer trends as well, we’re seeing a natural shift to those items. But the business in total remains very, very healthy and is growing at a very nice clip.

Jonathan Komp

And then my last question just following up on the second half comps guidance, maybe asking it in a different way, I know you maintained the outlook for low-single digit comps for the year. Previously, you kind of talked about it directionally low-single digits each quarter and now obviously you have two quarters that you’re expecting negative comps. So, I’m just wondering kind of are you incrementally confident some of the drivers in the second half now than maybe where you were or just trying to reconcile why you’re still feeling good about the full year outlook?

Ed Wilhelm

Yes, I would say, Jon, that’s fair. So, I think we’re now thinking that we’re feeling more bullish about the high end of that low-single digit range in the back half of the year, which when you added up with what we’re now kind of looking at in the first half gives us confidence that we can still maintain that low single-digit for the year in total.

Jonathan Komp

And is that more because everything it seen maybe outside of the month May has been solid plus the pipeline or what’s the bullishness based on?

Ed Wilhelm

Yes. It’s a -- we’ve obviously seen more of the product through the end of our year today versus when we were last talking to you guys in March. And we’ve made buys of that product for the year and we keep talking about -- we feel good about the pipeline. We feel good about our quantity to the best selling sneakers, and all that’s kind of come in place now for us and then creates a better visibility.

Operator

Eric Johnson

Hi, guys this is Eric on for Erinn today. You guys had nice improvement in branded goods on the apparel side of the business. I was just curious how large of the apparel mix this is? And then how much of -- how much contribution to gross margin improvement in the second half is being attributed to this just in case we don’t see much improvement in terms of footwear markdown intensity?

Ed Wilhelm

Yes. So, Eric, we’re clearly projecting an improvement in our soft goods category beginning in the third quarter. Just as a reminder, last year in the back half of our soft goods business was down probably a little over 30% on a comp basis. So, as we've taken actions to shrink that category to focus that on key items, a lot of it branded key items with key brands, it’s starting to realize benefits on the top line. And it’s also being -- we’re seeing better gross margins. And as we still have headwinds in Q2 that we talk about, but as we get to Q3, again feeling confident that the strategy shrink that category focus that on key items will help both our top line and the profitability this category in the back half for the year.

Eric Johnson

And then I have two quick follow-ups. One being the loyalty membership -- active membership has kind of plateaued over the two years. We’re just curious, why you think these net ads have slowed? And can you remind us how much this consumer or membership base contributes to total revenue?

Sam Sato

I’ll answer the first part. Loyalty -- the loyalty program is squishy one in that. There is so many different outcome that you’re trying to deliver. Size of loyalty program is not necessarily one of those specific outcomes we’re trying to deliver. What we’re trying to deliver and achieve is the consistency as well as the quality of our program, and so while the overall number looks to have incrementally grown over the last couple of years. The quality of our -- of the make-up of our loyalty program has increased dramatically.

And what I’m talking about is, as we look at the different tier of customers shopping behaviors, their frequency as well as how much they’re spending. We continue to grow our top tier bucket of those that are coming to Finish Line more often and shopping more frequently and spending more money. And so while, we are focused on growing the overall number of members, we’re primarily focus on the quality of add membership and therefore driving experiences that will allow them to not only engage with us in a really seamless matter, but the inspired and excited too.

Ed Wilhelm

Eric, from a number of standpoints, we’ve got about 10 million active members and they contribute above 60% of the business at Finish Line. We are making some investments this year in tools around CRM that are going to give us better ability to segment the database and have more targeted messages going to these loyalty customers again which will help drive traffic and sales.

Eric Johnson

Okay, great. That’s really helpful. And last really quick one for me is. Can you just confirm that Macy’s operating margin guidance was raised I believe from mid-single digit for FY ’18 to high-single digit and just so is that taking a little bit more cautious stands on the core Finish Line business?

Sam Sato

I’m sorry. Can you say that again?

Eric Johnson

Did you guys raise the Macy’s operating margin guidance from mid-single digits?

Ed Wilhelm

So, the guidance for Macy’s coming into the year remains unchanged. So, we said coming into the year that Macy’s will do between 345 million and 355 million top line. And that it would produce the high-single digit operating margin business that was our guidance we gave in March and that’s still unchanged sitting here today.

Operator

Camilo Lyon

Good morning, guys. Sorry, if I missed. Sam, you're seeing a lot of cycles, a lot of permit cycles come and go. I’m curious to get your opinion on when you think you had the drag from some of these slowing platforms abates such that the strengthening platforms become a bigger percentage of mix to the end of, such that you get to a point where you now can start the comp in that high and low-single, mid-single digits sort of run rate on a more consistent basis. So in other words, when you get past that the larger platforms that have slowed, that have been so good for so long, but have started to slow and are just from a wait perspective, waiting perspective, taking down the overall performance. Is that what you’re seeing, what you expect to see in the back half? Or do we have to wait for fiscal ’19, so that really evolve?

Sam Sato

Yes. I think as I commented, a couple of times now. As we get into the back half of this year. The visibility Ed talked about earlier as we’re getting closer. We have greater visibility to the back half. I think is a number of products that we’re really excited about and as well as products that we’re getting a flavor of today like VaporMax and other adidas styles we’ve talked about. Additionally, one thing that wasn’t mentioned yet is, all of the brands are investing in increasing the speed to market from a production perspective, you heard adidas talk about their strategy there. You’ve Under Armour talk about there. You’ve heard Nike, on multiple occasions, talk about their express lane and that being part of the triple, double.

So, in addition to greater visibility to back half of assortments, we’re actually real time seen products that are going to come to market in the next four months. And so in addition to what we’re buying our normal timelines we’re seeing products being shown to us. Real time on a much short in time right and that’s adding to our confidence as we move into the back half for the year. I think that then drives into fiscal year ’18 and really gives us some tailwind and some momentum as we move into the next fiscal year for sure.

Camilo Lyon

When thinking about the product speed to market and the overall innovation improving in the back half and into next year plus the benefits of your remodels. What do you think that looks like from a comp contribution perspective?

Sam Sato

Let’s say in the long-term, our goal has always been to drive high end of low-single digits, maybe low-end of mid-single digit kind of comp improvement. And when you get the assortment right and you’re selling more full price, you’ve got some gross margin expansion opportunity there. That combined with our focus on the cost structure and continuing to bring down our leverage points of both occupancy and SG&A. You start to get some operating margin expansion, again pointing towards that high-single-digit range over the long-term.

Camilo Lyon

And then just a final question for me, if you could just describe the composition of your inventory at quarter end, was it relegated to one particular category? Obviously, the callout seems to be lifestyle. But I’m wondering, if there is some categories that, if that blend of excess inventory was equally weighted across your business? Or was it specifically one category driven?

Sam Sato

No. It wasn’t one category. Camilo, it was -- just the excess is kind of across all categories at the end of the quarter.

Camilo Lyon

And you’ll be through that inventory by the end of Q2, so you’ll have more aligned inventory level?

Sam Sato

Yes. We’ll maintain discipline and managing that inventory and continuing to drive towards an increase turn and we’ll have inventories back in line with expected sales at the end of the second quarter.

Operator

Chris Svezia

I guess first just want to clarify basketball, I think you said the quarter was up high-single digits yet you commented about some timing shifts in May. Did those timing shifts in May effect the basketball category or other categories? And what’s specifically in that -- what in basketball drove the increases? I think the majority of your basketball business is brand Jordan, if I’m not mistaking. So, just clarify on that category?

Sam Sato

So, product releases were across multiple categories. Basketball obviously being one of those, but they were across running, casual and basketball. In terms of what’s drove the business, yes, Jordon was a part of that as you said, but also our signature basketball business be it Kyrie and Paul Jordon both of those in particular were really, really strong.

Chris Svezia

Okay. And with regard to and I know you probably don’t want to talk specifically about what product it is that impacts you in late August. But if you can mentioned something along its pretty broad based, but I know that like Jordon retro 5 and it was retro 11 were launched very late in August last year that did well. Are those some of the ones that you’re just seeing year-over-year which you really against those there is not a comparable launch against those or maybe just talk a little bit more specifically about what that shift and what that timing really is?

Sam Sato

Chris, what I can get into this specific as you said, but we did say that it was broad base and it adversely affecting us in the second quarter and that’s embedded in the guidance and the comments that we’ve gave.

Chris Svezia

Okay. And then just finally in June, the improvement in comp that you’re seeing and how do we, I guess married out with the decline and expected merchandize margin for the second quarter? Is that something you’re already seeing in June that’s helping to drive some of that comp that you need to be promotion on those products? Or is it something we’re just also looking extending that you go into the balance of the second quarter? Another words do you expect more merchandize margin pressure in the first half and then abating in the back half to get to your top process or is it an even as you go through?

Sam Sato

Yes. So, you said it well, so we ended Q1 with the little heavier inventories which we said we’re going to work down in Q2 and that will have an impact on gross margins and that’s embedded in the guidance we gave. The environment Sam talked about is still challenging out there, so it’s creating competitive pressures that we’re going to have to deal with and so to drive traffic we’ll have to do some competitive and that will have an impact on the gross margins in the Q2. Soft goods continue to be a drag in Q2, turns to a positive for us in the back half of the year. And the negative of losing this launch product, remember that’s all full price.

So, by losing that launch product then we lose full price selling and that will be a drag in our second quarter margins as we get to the back half of the year, better full price selling we’ve got the 53rd, week, so we got the next two weeks of business and that extra week happens to be a week that has we believe some tax refund business in it. So, it ends in early March and that will help our gross margins as well and then I talked about the fact the soft goods turns around as a smaller category becomes more profitable for us and that will help our gross margins in the back half of the year particularly in the fourth quarter.

Chris Svezia

Okay. Would you expect any inflection in product margin in the third quarter or is it just really at that point more fourth quarter waited?

Sam Sato

I think it’s more fourth quarter waited, although there is though I would expect some improvement in the third quarter, but more largely in the fourth quarter.

Operator

John Kernan

So just wanted to go back to basketball and what we see a lot of promotions in the marketplace at this point. You did mention a high-single digit comp and I’m wondering, when you think you can return this business to more full price selling with obviously all seeing some of the pressures at Nike’s average selling prices, it’s been under recently. So I was just wondering, what the catalyst is to get basketball back to more full price selling?

Ed Wilhelm

Yes. I think it’s all about product quality. The indications of the sell-through on Kyrie, the introduction of PG really been good, and at regular price, we continue to see product as we move into the back half for the year especially with the launch of Nike’s partnership with the NBA, a lot of really exciting what they’re doing there. NBA finals lot of trending conversations about the Curry 4 that Steph wore on court. And so we think that there is some opportunities with Curry 4 as we get into the October launch. So at a high level, it’s really about product quality, product design, and the early indications on a couple of these key signature still awaits as well as what we’re seeing plan for the back half for the year both from a product design perspective as well as these really important sports moment like the Nike takeover, I think bodes well for the basketball business as we move into the back half for the year.

John Kernan

Okay. That’s helpful. And then just finally, you have a very easy gross margin comparison in the fourth quarter. I’m just trying to understand what your implied merchandise margin guidance looks like for the remainder of the year and particularly in the back half for the year?

Ed Wilhelm

So, you’re right. In the last year, our March margins in the fourth quarter were down 450 basis points. On that anticipating we capture all of that, but we can recapture a portion of that and get improvement to the degrees that we’ve talk about driven by, again better full price selling, improved soft goods business et cetera. So and that easier compare helps.

Operator

Scott Krasik

So first question, you gave the digital penetration for me. So what was the digital penetration for The Finish Line stores?

Ed Wilhelm

On low 20s that has been, so we continue to increases there.

Scott Krasik

And do you see as much volatile -- I’m just wondering, if you’re enter quarter month-to-month volatility is more traffic driven or demand driven. So are you seeing the same type of volatility in your digital business?

Ed Wilhelm

Yes. We’re seeing some volatility, but probably not for the same degree Scott that we are in the store business.

Scott Krasik

And then just a finish up, Sam, your big vendor sort of moved away from that price, I know 15 months ago and so because a lot of changes and price across, brands across the industry. I’m just wondering, if you think reinstituting that pricing would be a positive and how likely better will be?

Sam Sato

I’m sorry I didn’t hear. And it's just on -- I mean you said math pricing?

Scott Krasik

Yes, just wondering, once it sort of went away, it really caused a lot of problems across the brand and across the industry.

Sam Sato

Yes, I don’t think Nike’s decision on math greatly impacted the broader industry of what we’re seeing today. I think at the end of the day, consumers vote with their dollars what product they want to buy and what price they’re willing to pay for it. And so, math has been something that’s been in our industry for years and different brands have adapted a math policy, some more aggressive than others. So, I don’t believe that Nike alone with their math policy changes had a significant impact one way or the other on what’s occurring today. I think that was a combination of a lot of different things and quite frankly I think from a retailers perspective our ability ultimately to sell the product based on what the consumer is willing to pay is really, really important.

Scott Krasik

Okay. All right, thanks so much guys. Good luck.

Sam Sato

Well, again, thank you everyone for joining us today. This concludes our call. We look forward to speaking with you again on our Q2 call in September. Thank you very much.

