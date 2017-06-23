Bed Bath & Beyond: Contemplating Disaster This Weekend

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is a household name and you likely have done business with them. I first covered the name two years ago and called for you to avoid the name. It was well above $60 at that time. Thanks to an absolutely savage 2017 for retailers, all stocks in the sector have gotten crushed. Of course BBBY has its own unique weaknesses, however, and that was taking the stock down with it. For those unfamiliar it sells a range of items for your home, including bed linens and related items, bath items and kitchen goods. It also has tabletop items, dishes and utensils. The company also offers health and beauty care items. It also offers infant and toddler merchandise. It is an incredibly profitable company, but has seen immense sales and earnings pressure. It caught my eye today after nose-diving double digit percentages and dropping under $30 on extremely high volume.

Why is the name dropping? Well it just put in a terrible quarter. Before delving into it, I want to point out that the name has actually GROWN since I last covered it two years ago. That actually surprised me. What you also may not know is that it has several different stores it operates. As of May 27, 2017, the company had a total of 1,546 stores (up 30 from my last coverage), including 1,022 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the U.S and Canada, It also has 276 stores under the names of World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus, 113 BuyBuy BABY stores, 80 stores called the Christmas Tree Shops, and 55 stores under the names of Harmon or Harmon Face Values. The stock is down 12% on the news today, and given the two year chart, I would have thought the company was closing a lot more stores. Is this an opportunity to get long the stock? For a trade, it might be, if you want to catch the dead cat bounce. Then again, the name is really 'cheap' on a p/e valuation, but with the fear in retail and the poor performance, multiple compression is expected. Still, under $30 and now yielding over 2%, it is compelling.

Well, the quarter wasn't as disgusting as I thought it was going to be, at least on the sales front, but it was not good on the bottom line at all. The results continue to reflect a lack of any meaningful growth out of the company. It reported net earnings of $0.53 per diluted share, or $75.3 million, in the first quarter. This is actually down substantially year-over-year from $122.6 million, or $0.80 in 2016. Pretty disgusting. The problem here is that this was a complete whiff on earnings estimates. Earnings were expected to drop off sharply, but they came up a whopping $0.13 short.

What really drove me to write this piece was not just the crazy action in the stock today, but the fact that expenses are up substantially, while sales are completely flat (well down a touch). Cost of sales rise to $1.75 billion from $1.71 billion, while selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $0.853 billion from $0.810 billion. As I mentioned however, sales did not show signs of strength.

Net sales for the quarter were approximately $2.74 billion, an increase of flat from net sales last year. They actually missed estimates by $80 million, but truthfully the sentiment in retail is so bad I thought the miss was going to be substantially worse. Here is what hurt the company, and is hurting so many retailers: weak comparable sales. Comparable sales in the fiscal quarter fell by approximately 2.0% compared with a decline last year of 0.5%. Falling comps are a kiss of death. It is worth noting that digital comps are up 20%, and this is why the fear is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is taking and eating EVERY brick and mortar store's lunch.

So what does the name have going for it? Well, the company is still paying its dividend of $0.15 quarterly, pumping the yield up to over 2% with the degree that shares have pulled back. In addition, the company continues to buy back shares. In fact management repurchased approximately $127 million of BBBY common stock, representing approximately 3.3 million shares, under its existing $2.5 billion share repurchase program. As of May 27, 2017, the program had a remaining balance of approximately $1.6 billion let in its repurchase authorization.

Looking ahead, earnings projections are not slated to change. The company noted that Q1 is often its weakest. However, in the release the company very clearly noted the following which raises concerns:

"…while the company continued to have strong growth in its customer-facing-digital channels this quarter, the company did experience increased softness in transactions in stores, as well as higher net-direct-to-customer shipping expense, coupon expense, and advertising costs during the quarter. It remains to be seen whether these challenges were more pronounced in, or unique to, the first quarter due to the smaller sales base in this period, and/or a later start to the summer selling period."

The Street HATES uncertainty. This language is a red flag. Decreased traffic is a problem, especially if shipping costs remain high. Either the company absorbs them, or they pass it on to the consumer who may leave for something like Amazon Prime. It is a real issue. After the second quarter, the company believes it will have better visibility to the full-year and may then adjust its sales and earnings forecast. Under $30 the name is no doubt compelling. But we must assumed with a $0.13 miss, the company, unless it delivers a stellar Q2 earnings, will reduce EPS guidance. If you haven't sold yet, I would hold. Earnings are more than sufficient to cover the dividend and the repurchase of shares at this multiple is shareholder friendly. It remains to be seen however if management can execute a strategy to gain back traffic and increase market share. Something to think about this weekend. Good luck.

