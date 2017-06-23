An Interesting Dynamic Emerges In High Yield

Here's a quick look at what I personally think is a pretty notable dynamic.

On Friday, BofAML is out noting some interesting "behavior" in one of the most-watched credit benchmarks.

As oil prices weigh on energy credit, commentators have focused on the relative resiliency of the high yield market.

Ok, so I'm going to talk about high yield and oil again because for the third consecutive day, everyone else is talking about it.

If you missed the previous two discussions on this, it's probably worth your time to review them, especially if you're in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) or SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK), because this has very real implications for your holdings:

The story of the week in credit since oil fell into a bear market on Tuesday is the extent to which high yield as an asset class has held up reasonably well even as HY energy spreads have begun to blow out commensurate with the crude chaos.

You can see the decoupling in the following chart:

Ok, so first of all I wanted to give you a little context for the decoupling. Here's a visual (and this shows both HY and investment grade):

(BofAML)

As BofAML notes, "the correlation between Energy and non-Energy parts of the market has plummeted."

A couple of readers e-mailed and asked how energy is represented at the index level in both HY and IG. Here's the breakdown:

(BofAML)

So basically, the HY cash market is more exposed to energy than it's ever been (IG's exposure has declined since 2014 obviously due to downgrades). That makes HY's recent resilience even more remarkable.

Have a look at this chart which basically depicts just how concentrated (read: contained) the pain in HY credit has been:

(BofAML)

But far and away the most interesting part of this story is the tightening CDS-cash basis. Have a look at this:

See what's going on there? CDX HY is getting cheaper relative to the cash market - and markedly so.

Why? Well, here's BofAML to explain:

Another notable issue is the behavior of CDX HY, which now has several oil related names in the portfolio. This has meant a decompression in HY vs. IG spreads with lower oil prices. Interestingly, unlike its cash counterpart, CDX HY also has high exposure to Retail names. Quite in contrast to the past couple of years, this index now appears to be the most vulnerable to macro risks compared to other benchmarks in credit.

In other words, CDX HY is the most exposed to the double whammy of widening spreads on retail and energy names. Consequently, the gap between synthetic and cash spreads in high yield is closing.

Relatedly, the CDS-cash basis in HY energy is slightly positive which, as BofAML goes on to note, "reflects the lack of selling pressure on the bond side accompanied by hedging activity in CDS."

Look, you can make of that what you will and the compositional point is duly noted, but it's difficult for me to imagine, given concerns about the relative liquidity of the cash market versus synthetic exposure, that CDS is going to continue to cheapen versus cash in a HY market weighed down by falling crude prices.

So that's absolutely worth your consideration. More broadly though, it seems as if market watchers who want to get a sense of how badly the combination of retail woes and depressed crude prices is weighing on junk sentiment may want to watch CDX HY more closely than cash.

