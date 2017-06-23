China Taiping Insurance Holdings (CINSF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow

| About: China Taiping (CINSF)

The following slide deck was published by China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd. in conjunction with this event.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , Property & Casualty Insurance, China, Earnings Slides
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here