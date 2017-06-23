Altice USA's IPO Injects Life Into U.S. Telecom Industry

Following the acquisition of Cablevision in 2016, Altice USA will rely on further consolidation and buyouts to strengthen its position in the industry.

With one of the biggest IPO’s in the industry since 2000, Altice USA has the potential to rock the US cable market.

Cable giant Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) turned heads Thursday morning with a staggering $1.9 billion IPO, the second-largest US IPO of the year. The nation's 4th largest cable provider hopes to leverage these gains into additional growth, and has continued to draw investor's interest with rumors of further deals and acquisitions.

Shares of the media company rocketed to above $31.75 following the IPO, a rise of nearly 6%. Investors with an eye for enthusiastic expansion may find no better home than with Altice USA; the company's ambitious plan to take on Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by enlarging its high-speed fiber optic Internet service is only one of its bids to remain at the top of the industry.

Before it can market itself as a reliable profit-bringer, however, Altice USA will need to reassure investors that the company's future won't be shackled by excessive debt. Following a $17 billion deal that included an acquisition of Cablevision in 2016, the company is still paying off $2 billion in senior loans.

The Future of the Cable Sector

Altice USA faces stiff competition from other industry giants, such as Verizon and Charter, and will need to demonstrate long-term growth potential should it hope to woe investors. The company nonetheless has an established presence that will encourage tepid investors; as the nation's fourth largest cable provider, it's operations now span across 20 states to fulfill the needs of over 4 million customers.

Now that it can rely on a roughly $22 billion market valuation following the pricing of its 63.9 million shares at above $30 each, Altice USA will no doubt increase investments into existing endeavors in a hope to shore up its future. Chief Executive Dexter Goei has already established his interest in expanding the company's extensive footprint in the US cable industry.

Altice USA's IPO was the largest in the US telecom industry since 2000, and is sure to rock its competitor's hopes of an easy buyout. Cable stocks in particular have been jeopardized the past few years, as investor fear that more and more consumers would cancel TV services; further industry consolidation, such as Altice's purchase of Cablevision, could stand to reassure industry futures.

Altice's distinct European origins and business model may serve to quell fears as well; while AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon have struggled in the past year, Altice NV shares have enjoyed rather explosive growth.

Skeletons in the Closet

Altice USA will nonetheless face significant hurdles before it can climb in the ranks of the US cable industry. With over $20 billion in debt, the company will have to siphon off significant amounts of the over $300 million raised from its IPO to pay off some of its preexisting burdens.

Altice's entry into the US market was notable for its severe austerity, and the company clearly views fiscal discipline as one of its most important traits. A willingness to keep cost low could be enticing to investors, though it remains to be seen if the distinctly European business strategies brought to the table by founder Patrick Drahi will enable to company to remain viable against competition.

Timid investors may also continue to have their fears stoked by net losses. Following a $1.1 billion net loss in 2015, the company posted an additional $721.3 million loss in 2016. While executives may point to the roughly 300 million reduction as a sign of recovery, investors will expect stronger growth over the long term in exchange for their renewed financing.

Altice USA may continue to alleviate concerns by further cutting cost and integrating new acquisitions into its existing business infrastructure, but the company will struggle to be taken seriously as a long-term cash cow until it frees itself from its debts. Nonetheless, as the fierce jockeying in the US cable industry continues to heat up, wise investors will keep an eye on the media behemoth as it chases after industry leaders like Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and AT&T.

