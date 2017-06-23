Gilead: Is Sentiment Changing?

Ah, nothing is as sweet as the taste of victory. Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) is up ~10% in the last week. Those bears are finally going to get what’s coming to them for bashing management and saying this was a one-drug company. Gilead sure is proving them wrong now! Everyone aboard the hype train because I don’t see this stopping until $100; even the shorts know better than challenge us with less than 1% of float short!

If this is you, take a deep breath and relax. You likely aren’t even breakeven yet (It gets better, I promise). But this was a nice rally that shows this dog does have some life left in it and illustrates that sentiment can flip like a switch. I thought about buying more this morning (June 22nd at the time of writing this) but chose not to for one key reason: Nothing has changed.

Political analysts have suspected for some time now that Republicans would never truly go after drug prices the way Trump stated for Time magazine some months back. And, while I don’t want to instill the wrath of people on either side of the aisle, I suspect Trump never thought of drug prices as a key piece of his platform. Even if it was, the amount of resistance he’d find from his own party would halt that objective in its tracks. It also doesn’t go with his historical track record of being pro-business.

So, for months now, those who live and breathe Washington have been writing how Republicans intend to reduce drug prices by increasing competition, especially through a streamlined FDA approval process. This would improve bargaining power for insurers and PBMs, effectively lowering prices. There have always been substantial obstacles (you know, just Congress, Tom Price, Republicans, etc...) for repealing the 2003 Medicare Modernization Act which would allow Medicare to directly negotiate drug prices. Plus, if you think about it, it is intuitive Republican philosophy to encourage a free market to level out drug prices by streamlining the FDA rather than increasing the bargaining power of the government.

IBB data by YCharts

Yet, for some reason, biotech right now is acting as if this is some huge weight off its shoulders that drug prices aren’t being targeted directly in the executive order draft we’ve seen so far. The senate GOP bill isn’t that surprising either, so can we really say it’s the catalyst that will fling Gilead above $80 again? It certainly is some kind of catalyst, but I don’t see it doing much more than what it already has. What could fling Gilead over $80 is if management took this opportunity to leak a rumor of some type of acquisition it is working on while sentiment and volume are peaked. But since there is no guarantee for this, I’m not holding my breath on it, and I suspect that Gilead has approached overbought territory barring another catalyst soon.

The previous earnings release supported my thesis I published earlier in the year where I declared that HCV guidance wasn’t sandbagged. Despite this, sentiment around the stock sunk further as investors clung to hope that Gilead was setting low expectations. Analysts are suspecting that biotech companies will begin improving their guidance in the next earnings season, but Gilead doesn’t report until around August 1st.

Given we have some time before the next report, I do not see other catalysts causing a boon in the stock beyond where it stands today. Therefore, I am considering keeping limit orders around $68–69 with the expiration date being a week to two weeks out as opposed to buying now. I still find Gilead substantially undervalued at $71, but I do not believe that market sentiment has reversed enough for it to hold at these levels short term. If it holds for longer than a week or two, I would think about buying and holding if you are considering adding to your position or initiating a new one, as it suggests that this will be the new trading range (low $70s again).

Sentiment on Gilead will change, but I do not see macro factors that affect the whole sector as being the reason why. Among its peers, Gilead is the most hated and loved among analysts and by far the least understood by both bulls and bears (which is ironic when you consider that its revenue is much more concentrated in terms of indications than most biotechs). For sentiment to shift and for the stock to ride, the catalyst must be company-specific. Whether that is guidance or an acquisition or surprising readouts is anyone’s guess. It may not even be until the supposed launch of Harvoni in China planned for 2018! Patience is virtue, and while I prefer being early instead of late personally, it may be worth giving Gilead a week or two for the dust to settle. Best of luck to everyone and happy investing.

