IMAX: Buy On The Drop?

This article is the 61st installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?" in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has been having a rough time over the past three months as the stock is down more than 30% on growth concerns and fears about a soft box office in the second half of 2017. I think these fears are overblown and that IMAX's strong backlog and ongoing theater signing growth make the stock a Buy at current prices.

Weak box office results in 2017 and tempered growth expectations have been the primary concerns with IMAX and other theater stocks such as AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). Memorial Day weekend had the worst performance in 18 years, the second half box office for 2017 is seen as being sluggish, and an onslaught of downgrades have hammered the sector. Despite these fears, I think long-term investors might be wise to capitalize on the current valuation, which is at lows not seen since 2013.

IMAX data by YCharts

For this analysis, I'll be focusing on the long-term investing picture because the short-term picture is much more murky due to lumpy revenues, inconsistent box office results, and a market landscape that's tough to gauge. In contrast, I think the case for long-term value in IMAX can be made more easily and reliably.

In my opinion, the primary metrics to look at in discussing IMAX's future value is theater backlog and theater signings. Ultimately, these two combine to fuel the future revenue growth and bottom line of the company so their performance is vital to getting a sense of the stock's valuation.

As of Q1, IMAX boasts a network of more than 1,100 theaters in 75 countries around the world and a backlog of another 500+ theaters yet to be built. I always like when a company has a backlog that's a high percentage of current revenues (or in this case, theaters) because the growth narrative relies more significantly on concrete, guaranteed figures rather than on blind expectations. In addition to the robust backlog, IMAX stated that it made 38 new signings in the first quarter and 65 in Q2 (IMAX was about a month into Q2 when those comments were made) due to deals with Chinese Omnijoi and European ODEON.

These are the growth drivers for IMAX that will translate into revenue and earnings down the road, and that the company is still signing on new theaters at such a rapid pace is reflective of the interest out there by theaters and therefore consumers. The Omnijoi agreement is for 40 theaters and expands IMAX's footprint in China, the high-growth market necessary for future growth. China is already close to IMAX's largest market by box office revenue and will overtake U.S. contribution to revenue in the coming years.

Considering China alone already accounts for about 50% of IMAX's current and backlogged theaters and that new signings in the country are still coming down the pipe every quarter, I think we are seeing the China growth story play out, which will contribute significantly to revenue in the both the short and long term.

The ODEON deal is important as well because it expands IMAX theaters into Western Europe and Scandinavia, including five additional theaters in Germany, which has been a tough nut to crack.

An interesting tidbit from the Q1 conference call was CEO Richard Gelfond mentioning that 83 out of the top 100 screens in China in terms of revenue were IMAX screens, indicating their relative popularity and that consumers don't mind paying a premium for the IMAX experience. China is a primary growth driver for IMAX due to the country's rapidly expanding box office and massive population. It seems very likely that within the next couple of years, IMAX's box office revenue from China will become higher than that earned domestically.

Gelfond also noted that the company currently sees worldwide IMAX demand at about 2,450 screens as an estimate. This would indicate IMAX sees theater growth of 120% as a possibility based on demand trends, but it was also noted that initial estimates for China were 90 theaters, though the actual number of theaters in China now totals more than 800 including backlog. This implies the true demand for IMAX screens might be much higher than 2,450 down the road, and I expect it will be.

The salient point here is that IMAX has long-term growth potential despite the short-term concerns that may or may not come to fruition. I don't think that anything like premium VOD will hurt IMAX as it is a unique experience with no substitute in my opinion.

In addition to the strong backlog, new theater signings, and China expansion, IMAX has a safe balance sheet with $190 million in cash, less than $30 million in debt, and a current ratio above 4. Cash flow is fairly robust as well and has been positive despite revenue fluctuations:

IMAX Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

While FCF has been declining recently, I expect the long-term growth prospects of the company to lift this number over the long term as new theaters open.

On the valuation front, there are no comparable companies so it's tough to get an apples-to-apples comparison. Dolby (NYSE:DLB) has a similar product in the form of Dolby Cinema, but it's such an insignificant portion of the company's business that comparing their P/E ratios might be inexact.

What we can do is look at P/E ratios compared to historic values, which tends to be an accurate tracker of investor sentiment and how growth expectations affect stock price:

IMAX P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Evidently, the market has adjusted growth expectations way lower in recent months. I personally don't think it's justified considering the strong growth in signings in IMAX's main growth market China and the growing backlog of new theaters ready to be built and monetized.

At the same time, there are some concerns over the short-term drop in earnings as some have attributed to the overall decline of the movie box office in general. I think that the fears of a dying box office are overblown as big-screen movies have little in the way of competition in my opinion.

In fact, box office gross revenue is still 1.4% higher n 2017 than in 2016 year-to-date, and the overall rate of decline has slowed in recent years from mid-single declines in 2012, 2013, and 2014 to 1.8% in 2015 and 1.4% in 2016. I think it's possible we'll see a rebound, or at the very least a stabilization of the box office in 2017 and in all the coming years.

As long as IMAX can continue to get movie theaters on board with new IMAX screens and as long as consumers continue to go see films in the format, which appears to be the trend right now with rising per screen average (PSA) revenue as of the last quarterly report, I think the stock has upside potential from current prices. Due to the catalysts of new theater signings and Chinese expansion, and the guaranteed revenue that the backlog provides, I am optimistic about IMAX's future growth potential and rate the stock a Buy on the drop.

