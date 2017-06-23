Lockheed Martin: An American Icon

Their superior reputation as well as the foothold they already have in the Defense Sector will allow this company to be profitable well into the future.

In a previous article written by Helena Leathers about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) it was mentioned that a strong digital marketing presence would greatly benefit the future of the company. I believe the recommendation was made based on the news coverage created by President Trumps tweets regarding the Lockheed Martin alleged cost overruns of the F-35. The bottom line is this is a foolish idea for any defense company, especially one with the pedigree of LMT.

Researching the prestigious history of Lockheed Martin was impressive, especially the history of their Skunk Works Projects such as the U-2 which provided some of the most important pieces of intelligence data during the Cold War with the Soviet Union. More information on the original Skunk Works creator Kelly Johnson and the XP-80 fighter plane his team created can be found on the Lockheed Martin website. This Companies most important products are being created at the highest level of national secrecy available there is no need to spend money on a large-scale digital marketing program.

Investing in paid media campaign would have the same effect as dropping a LMT Trident Missile on a huge pile of cash- because the American Public has little control how defense budgets are appropriated, and most Americans do not care all that much because they have faith that the United States military leadership can create the most modern weapons, used by the most sophisticated personnel.

Historically, budgets for weapons like the ones LMT creates come through Congress where support is generated and measured in jobs creation for Congressional Districts. Throughout the history of Lockheed Martin they have excelled at gaining Congressional Support, and creating strategic alliances within the decision makers of the Department of Defense. I recommend reading the book Prophets of War for more information about how actual spending decisions are created, and how most of the deals Lockheed Martin engage in with the Department of Defense result in profits for Lockheed. Even when they fail - they still get paid. In the past these deals were created even without support of any paid advertising campaigns, so there is no need to start now.

There are multiple reasons to believe that LMT will continue to be profitable in the long term. The F-35 program is worth 8.2 billion for the first 90 planes, with the option to order 130 additional planes, and another 10 billion in revenue for LMT. Despite some negative media attention due to Trumps Twitter rants, this project is "too big to fail" as it will support 146,000 American jobs across 46 states. With this amount of job creation there will be little opposition by the Government Officials representing these 46 states. Besides the 18.2 billion revenue expected by the American Government, there are commitments from other countries to order these planes, including an order from Israel for 50 planes at a cost of $100 million per plane.

With the acquisition of Sikorsky, Lockheed Martin can now profit from the most popular military helicopter in the world. Two dozen American allies are currently operating Black Hawks, along with the United States Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard. The Black Hawk will continue to be the work horse of American Military, along with their allies well into the future. Along with replacement helicopter orders, this will result in a steady stream of revenue to LMT for replacement parts for these Black Hawk helicopter's currently in service.

Another LMT product that has recently been in the news, and generating excellent free publicity is the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) missile system currently being deployed in South Korea. There have been multiple media stories in the media around who will pay for this 1 billion dollar system which is being deployed to help deter the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un from his illicit intentions. The good news for LMT is that somebody will pay for this system to be deployed. In the process of the payment dispute between America and South Korea, LMT has benefited from the positive publicity for their THAAD missile systems.

As an additional bonus, LMT has recently entered a more advanced stage of creating portable nuclear fusion technology. This technology fit's into the back of a truck, and can power a city up to 100,000 people. If successful this technology would be a game-changer for the entire planet! Some effects being the destruction of oil rich dictatorships in the Middle East, and less pollution and smog in large cities like Las Angeles and New York. Besides the positive effects for society, it would potentially provide LMT shareholders huge profits if this ever comes to reality!

Along with all of these exciting projects, the fundamentals of LMT are solid. The 164.46% Return on Equity is proof that they really know how to invest and spend wisely to get the best "bang for their buck" in return when using their investors money. The end result of all of these positives has been an average dividend increase of 15.22% over a 5 year period that had some serious budgetary challenges to Military spending. With a stable 60M Beta of .74, it offers less volatility than it's closest competitor Boeing (NYSE:BA), which at 1.05 is much more volatile.

Chart below shows the decline in Defense spending for the last 7 years while LMT was able to still post excellent profits:

In conclusion, as long as LMT keeps going in the same direction they will continue to be successful and highly profitable in the future. With their highly impressive business metrics and fair market valuation, I have shown why LMT is the Best in Breed, and this Yuri Orlov quote from the movie Lord of War reinforces why the Arms Business will always be profitable.

Yuri Orlov: [last lines, to the camera] "You know who's going to inherit the Earth? Arms dealers. Because everyone else is too busy killing each other. That's the secret to survival. Never go to war. Especially with yourself."

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.