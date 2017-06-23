Has Chevron Become A Bargain After Its Recent Correction?

However, the stock is still trading at a rich forward P/E ratio, even though the recent plunge of the oil price has not been included in the analysts' estimates.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has lost 12% during the last 6 months, including a 4% decline this week due to the massive sell-off of the energy sector. The sell-off has been triggered by the renewed pressure in the price of oil, which has now fallen to a 7-month low, at $43. As many investors have been waiting for a correction of Chevron to initiate a position, it is only natural that they wonder whether the stock has now become a bargain.

First of all, the company crushed the analysts' estimates in Q1. More precisely, its adjusted earnings per share exceeded the consensus by a wide margin ($1.23 vs. $0.86). While the positive surprise resulted mostly from the temporary recovery of the oil price, it also resulted from the moves of the company in the right direction. To be sure, the oil major reduced its operating expenses by 14% over last year while it also reduced its capital expenses by more than 30% over last year.

It is also worth noting that the impressive performance was achieved despite the numerous operational issues in the Gorgon project. Due to its gigantic nature, there have been numerous shutdowns of production since it started operating last year. Nevertheless, the essence for investors is the fact that these operational issues will start fading over time, as the company keeps resolving these issues and the operation of the terminal smoothes. Therefore, the contribution of Gorgon in the results of the company will become increasingly important as time goes by.

On the other hand, Chevron is the most leveraged oil major to the oil price. While Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), BP (NYSE:BP) and Total (NYSE:TOT) produce liquids and natural gas at approximately equal proportions, Chevron produces them at a ratio 2:1. And while the price of crude oil enjoyed a grace period after the OPEC meeting in November, it has recently become apparent that those production cuts are insufficient to drastically curtail the supply gut. The rebound of the oil price since that OPEC meeting led many shale oil producers to return to production mode and thus led the total US oil production to approach its all-time highs once again. This in turn caused renewed pressure on the oil price, which has now plunged to a 7-month low. All in all, OPEC seems unable to put a floor on the oil price due to the shale oil boom and hence the oil price is likely to remain under pressure for the foreseeable future. This will certainly have a strong negative impact on the results of the oil majors, particularly Chevron, which is the most leveraged to the price of oil.

It is also worth noting that Chevron has failed to boost its total output despite its excessive capital expenditures. While the contribution of its new fields is significant, the natural decline of its old fields is equally significant and has thus offset the positive effect of new fields. The management of Chevron has always emphasized the contribution of the new fields but has never mentioned the relentless rate of decline of the old fields. The net effect is that Chevron has failed to meaningfully grow its output during the last 5 years even though its management had projected significant output growth in the past. As a result, Chevron seems unable to partly offset the impact of low oil prices via output growth.

It is also remarkable that Chevron has incurred negative free cash flows during the last 4 years due to its suppressed results and its huge capital investments. Even worse, now that the company is expecting positive cash flows for the first time in 5 years, the price of oil has plunged once again and seems likely to remain under pressure. Therefore, the free cash flows of Chevron are likely to remain under pressure this year as well.

Moreover, the company has pronouncedly weakened its balance sheet in recent years due to the collapse of the oil price and its persistence to avoid a dividend cut. In this way, it has almost doubled its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables), from $54.3 B in 2012 to $91.8 B now. While this debt load is still manageable, it has already forced the company to terminate its share repurchases and has significantly increased the interest expense, to about 10% of its operating income in the last 12 months.

Finally, despite the recent correction of all the oil stocks, Chevron still has a rich valuation. More specifically, it is currently trading at a forward P/E=24.1. Even worse, the recent plunge of the oil price has not been included in the analysts' estimates yet. Consequently, when these downward revisions are implemented, the stock will become even more overvalued. On the other hand, investors should note that the market has always applied a premium to this dividend aristocrat thanks to its exceptional historical record. Therefore, the stock may maintain its premium valuation for a long period and is likely to offer decent returns if the price of oil experiences a strong rebound. Nevertheless, although the stock is likely to maintain its high premium, I do not recommend purchasing it, as it is my principle not to bet that a stock will remain richly valued.

To sum up, the renewed pressure in the price of oil has caused a massive sell-off in the oil sector but Chevron has incurred only a shallow correction. As the natural decline of its old fields largely offsets the contribution of new fields, I do not expect the company to meaningfully increase its output. Therefore, given its still rich valuation, the stock has not become a bargain yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.