At Home - Positioned For Years Of Solid Growth

My single best stock idea, At Home (NASDAQ:HOME)

At Home is a "Big Box" retail chain specializing in home decor products based in Plano, Texas. The specialty retailer's stores each carry over 50,000 unique items across broad product categories (e.g., furniture; garden; home textiles; housewares; patio; rugs; seasonal decor; tabletop decor; wall decor). They sprang from the ashes of Garden Ridge Pottery, a company founded in 1979 that declared bankruptcy in 2004. The company underwent a major restructuring and went public as At Home Group in 2016. As of this writing the company is trading above all-time highs of $23. The shares are ready to go much higher.

Let's start with the numbers

These numbers are taken directly from HOME's annual report.

Increased net sales 23% to $766 million, resulting in our 11th consecutive quarter of 20+% sales growth

Increased comparable store sales 3.7% for the year, delivering our 12th consecutive quarter of comparable store sales growth

Delivered EPS of $0.48, up almost sevenfold from $0.07 for the prior year

Reduced our long-term debt by over $128 million

This next line is taken directly from their annual report.

Our store growth is supported by new store economics that we believe are compelling. Our new stores generate an average of $6 million of net sales within the first full year of operations and reach maturity within the first six months. The average investment varies by the type of site and whether the store is leased, purchased or built from the ground up. Each store requires net investment on average of approximately $3 million. Based on our model and historical results, we expect our new stores to pay back the initial investment within two years.

My take - Excellent use of capital allocation.

Over the past four years, we have evolved our merchandising strategy to increase our product offering of "better" and "best" level products, resulting in an increase in average basket size. We are advantageously situated as a value player in the home decor market, with an average price point of less than $15 and typical customer spend of approximately $65 per visit.

My take - Good economics and value pricing.

Store Growth - From Annual Report

Jan 26, 2013 Jan 25, 2014 Jan 31, 2015 Jan 30, 2016 Jan 28, 2017 Beginning 51 58 68 81 100 Openings 7 10 16 20 24 Relocations (2) (1) Closures (1) (1) Total 58 68 81 100 123

Proof of Concept

The first quarter of 2018 results were a validation of their business strategy, execution, and vision. Their lower priced offerings - working. Their inventory and (over 50,000) unique items - trendy and working. Their advertising strategy (just upped to 3% of sales) - working. How do we know that? One big metric - Same Store (Comparable) sales. From 3.7% annual in 2017 - first quarter came in at 5.8%. That's pretty special for a specialty retailer.

That's pretty solid. What really is exciting is what has happened lately. I went through the company's latest 1st quarter conference call and I will give my highlights and take away.

1st quarter highlights

23% increase in sales - total sales for the quarter $211.81M

12 consecutive quarters of 20% growth

13 straight quarter of positive Same Store Sales

Same Store Sales comps 5.8% increase

32% Pro forma income

129 store count"White Space" for a total of 600 stores

Gross margins not be compromised and holding at 33.9%

Pro forma net income of 12 million

During the second quarter, they began to accelerate investments in direct sourcing that were originally planned for next fiscal year - translation, good control of unique items and possible expansion of margins and/or better value to the customer

Now expecting 26%-30% pro forma income growth - this is a bump up

Market for Home furnishings growing on average of 4.4% over the last 4 years

Debt shrinking even with expansion. My take - good for now but if they need to take on debt to accelerate their strategy and vision as things go well, would be no problem

The intangibles

These are the things where the numbers don't tell the story. These are what separate the average investment from the spectacular. This company has a serious focus and a laser like vision. They have already mapped out where their 600 stores will go. They can take advantage of the demise of other retailers and open their new stores at advantages rates as the opportunities present themselves.

Their CEO Lee Bird - consummate professional who sets an excellent vision.

Their CFO - Judd Nystrom - Very impressive history as part of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and Advanced Auto Part's (NYSE:AAP) regional to national expansion days. He Manages both growth, operations, and debt in a well-balanced trio. Just seems solid to me.

Their strategy of direct sourcing. More is better. Now this sounds obvious, but it is not so simple to work directly with manufacturers across such a diverse range of 50,000 unique products. This is the correct strategy and will drive both in store trends and decor, but also hold the lines on margins. They can design for both trend and margin. I will be interested to hear more on this strategy in future reports. It will get easier as they learn and scale. Porters five forces model will swing to their advantage in relationships with suppliers as they grow. Review of Porter's here - Porters

They have a winning model that is a growth play on a regional to national basis story. These are the stocks of the past like Cracker Barrel, Tractor Supply, Best Buy, Advanced Auto, Starbucks etc. It is a winning model if you have the right offering, price, marketing, and management. So far everything I see says yes.

Hey, what about Amazon?

Just like no tech stock investment in the 80's 90's did not have a Microsoft strategy (NASDAQ:MSFT), any retailer must be examined against the behemoth of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Here again lies At Home's advantage. They don't sell on the internet. They show products and pricing but they position themselves as a destination store for unique Home Goods and Decor items that are not available to Amazon. Now Amazon will always be an indirect competitor, fighting for that same retail available dollar, but they will not compete directly with an item on price. As Amazon's recent bid for Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) proves, retail bricks and mortar have value in certain markets. Amazon's bid validates this strategy. Home decor seems to be one of those better to pick in person than buy on the internet business.

Summary

At Home Group is positioned well for years of solid growth. They have a solid vision and a solid management to accomplish that vision. Sometimes the stock will get ahead or behind itself. My advice - don't worry about that and just hang on until the following things change. Those would be -

Some kind of ill-advised acquisition - not likely with this management

A significant drop in Same Store Sales

A departure of a key executive - would need to evaluate

A change in vision that does not make sense - not likely with this management

Any kind of accounting irregularity or restatement

Other than those things - just hang on as the store base grows. Very simple long term investment. This is going to be a little aggressive but my 2 to 3-year price target is over $100 per share. This is my single best stock idea currently. As always - do your own research and good luck out there! We will check back in next quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HOME over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.