Perficient Acquires Clarity Consulting For Microsoft Expertise

IT integration firm Perficient (PRFT) announced that it has acquired Clarity Consulting of Chicago for an undisclosed sum.

Clarity has a top-tier client list and is a well-known integrator for the Microsoft (MSFT) Unified Communications system and related technologies.

Perficient is gaining that Microsoft qualification and a heavy presence in the Chicago market with the deal, which will bring $27 million in annual revenues and adjusted EPS accretion.

Target Company

Chicago, Illinois,-based Clarity was founded in 1994 to provide enterprises with consulting and integration expertise in the Microsoft Unified Communications ecosystem.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Jeff Smith, who was previously a consultant at Lante and is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Below is a brief demo video about Clarity’s contact center software on Microsoft Lync:

(Source: ClarityConsulting)

Clarity provides software development and related consulting services in four practice areas:

Line of Business

Internet of Things

Mobile Apps

Problem Solving

The company counts numerous well-known technology, retail, and consulting companies as its clients:

(Source: Clarity Consulting)

Clarity has 160 employees and was voted the Top 100 digital companies in Chicago in 2016.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms of the deal. Perficient did not file an 8-K form providing additional details, which would have been required had the deal materially changed Perficient’s financial condition.

Clarity posted annual revenues of $27 million in 2016 and Perficient stated that "the acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately."

Note that Perficient stated "adjusted earnings" and not GAAP earnings. This is common in deal announcements, as GAAP results tend to be less "generous" to the acquiring company, so management decides to use "adjusted" instead of GAAP because it looks better.

Perficient’s March 31, 2017 10-Q indicated the company had $10.9 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $92.3 million.

Notably, on June 16 the firm announced the repatriation of $9.6 million in cash from its subsidiary in China. I suspect the repatriation was necessary to fund the Clarity acquisition, which it probably acquired at a 2.5x – 3.5x adjusted EBITDA.

Perficient is acquiring Clarity for several reasons including its custom development capabilities, cloud implementations and Microsoft platform and device expertise.

As Perficient stated in the deal announcement, the acquisition of Clarity:

Builds Perficient’s Microsoft offerings and qualifications with additional software development and digital design capabilities as well as intellectual property assets; Increases Perficient’s presence in the North Central region in the enterprise-rich Chicago market; Adds approximately 160 consulting, technology, sales, and general and administrative professionals; and Brings strategic client relationships with Fortune 1000 customers across several industries.

So, Perficient is focused on Clarity’s Microsoft expertise, since Clarity is a Microsoft Unified Communications specialist.

Perficient has been a busy acquirer in recent years, as a table of acquisitions shows:

(Source: Crunchbase)

None of the deal history could be described as transformational, rather Perficient is adding IT consultancies in various functional areas as it determines the need.

If it can continue to acquire firms and expertise in promising sectors and effectively integrate the new teams while retaining customers, the strategy should pay off for Perficient.

As middle-market and large enterprises continue their transition from on-premise installations to the cloud, companies like Perficient that can provide a range of cloud development services will perform well.

Public investors seem to agree with the benefits of the current acquisition, as PRFT stock is up 1.71% on the announcement.

