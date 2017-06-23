Sprinkle Some Gold On Your SPY

Gold returns during presidential transitions are usually good and we are seeing that so far in 2017.

On January 31, I wrote an article highlighting why I thought gold was getting a bad rap and that despite the enthusiasm around stock market gains and the expected positive impact from Trump-led reforms, the level of uncertainty implied by gold prices was too low.

I suggested that investors reconsider gold in light of statistics provided by Merk Investments that historically, gold tends to perform well during presidential transition years. (See figure 1)

Figure 1 - Merk: Gold, S&P500 and Presidential Transitions

Adding Gold to a Portfolio

I didn’t make any recommended allocations at the time and it's hard to argue with anyone that had 100% exposure to the S&P 500. As of June 23, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) had a YTD return of 9.64% according to Morningstar. SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), on the other hand, had a return of 8.49%. So having listened to me would have resulted in slightly lower returns for the year. With a caveat: that an investor with an allocation to GLD would have enjoyed similar returns but with much lower volatility.

The chart below shows the performance of GLD (blue line) and SPX (purple line) since January 1. The red and green candle chart in between the two lines is the performance of a portfolio with 50% invested in GLD and 50% invested in SPY. As the chart shows, the volatility of the combined portfolio is much lower than either of the two investments. While not always the case, and over longer periods, the two investments may deviate considerably – in this case, the addition of GLD would have worked almost to perfection.

Figure 2 - GLD/SPY Portfolio

Source: Interactive Brokers

The inherent beauty of this chart is that as SPY zigged, GLD zagged, yet both ended up having pretty similar returns on a YTD basis. Notice the period around May 16, when the S&P 500 had a sharp pullback. During that same period, Gold spiked, which helped dampen the decline of the portfolio.

Parting Words

I’ve always been a believer in having some exposure to Gold in a portfolio. In this example, it could not have worked out much better. And although I don’t recommend having 50% of a portfolio allocated to gold (this example was merely illustrative), I believe that it helps to dampen volatility and hedges overall portfolio returns against any dramatic declines. We are now into the eighth year of an S&P 500 bull market without having had any considerable pullbacks. I don’t know when it’s coming, but when it does, you may want to have some gold in your portfolio.

