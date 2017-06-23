Apple: Where's The Growth?

I've often seen Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) bulls lamenting that the stock seems to sluggishly limp along while high P/E names like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and others race higher. The reason is simple and straightforward and it's a question many investors are asking: where's the growth? The answer is that growth has stagnated and that Apple's other segments will need to pick up the slack if the share price is going to appreciate.

AAPL data by YCharts

I'm not going to pretend that growth is the only thing that matters, but in terms of sheer stock price, growth is paramount. That's why you see companies like Amazon that don't earn any consistent profit flying higher, and conversely, why you see companies like Apple stay fairly stable relative to peers.

I often see Apple bulls refer to the low forward P/E ratios as evidence of the stock's undervaluation, and if that were all that were relevant, these investors would have a great point:

AAPL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The discrepancy is apparent. However, P/E ratios mean very little without context. A much more useful measurement of P/E that accounts for expected future earnings growth is the PEG ratio, which tells a different story:

AAPL PEG Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

As PEG demonstrates, when you factor in P/E and earnings growth, Apple is middle of the pack in terms of valuation. To me, this is a more accurate reflection of Apple's true value because, while profit and cash flow are important, growth is necessary for share price to see long-term price appreciation. For Apple, growth is simply lacking.

Apple's primary problems is that most of its revenue is derived from a product with little to no upward mobility. Apple has saturated the high-end market and is seeing significant declines in Greater China, which was supposed to be the next big growth market for the phone. In this market, Apple is being crushed by Huawei and saw revenues decline 14% YoY in the country, most of it likely attributable to iPhone struggles.

The burden of growth then falls on the rest of the company's segments, which will be hard-pressed to make up the necessary growth. Even if one adds up the revenue from Services, Mac, and Other Products segments it comes out to less than half of iPhone revenue in the most recent quarter. That percentage gets even lower when one compares these numbers in Q4 when iPhone sales peak.

Even assuming the growth rates of Apple's expanding segments stay constant, which is unlikely considering Mac sales growth will almost certainly drop with time until the next revamp and Service revenue will tail off as well, it would take years before these segments could, combined, rival the iPhone business. Ultimately, Apple's share price will depend heavily on the growth of the iPhone for the foreseeable future, and that growth has stagnated.

Even if we assume an impossible scenario with massive increases for the Apple's growing segments, the numbers are still bleak. This extreme scenario is just to demonstrate my point of how unlikely it is that Apple will be able to sustain any kind of growth in the short to medium-term time frame. The combined revenue from Services, Other Products, and Mac segments was $15.76 billion this past quarter, which is an 18% YoY increase and 1.4% QoQ decrease. If we assume that this segment records sequential growth of 10% for eight straight quarters, which is next to impossible, this yields revenue of $33.78 billion, which would put it just about on par with iPhone revenue for this past quarter. Let's assume for simplicity that iPhone revenue is the same eight quarters down the road and has stayed flat.

Now, with these revenue bases, if we assume 10% annual YoY growth for Services, Mac, and Other products combined, which is highly unlikely considering the explosive growth we just assumed, and assume iPhone revenue stays flat again, that would represent revenue growth of 5% annually. And that doesn't even include likely declines from iPad sales or the possibility that iPhone revenues will decline.

And yet, 5% growth would still be pitiful compared to other tech giants in the market today. Even if we assume an impossible growth story for Apple, it still doesn't equate to significant growth. The one wrinkle here in my example that I can think of is that iPhone revenues could increase significantly, but I find this unlikely considering the saturation of the market and the continued decline in Greater China.

My example only goes out to 2 years+ because I wanted to demonstrate that the short-term and medium-term look bleak in terms of potential Apple growth.

Whether revenue growth should be prioritized over profits and cash flow is irrelevant because the market just doesn't see it that way. The following chart depicts annual revenue growth over the past five years:

AAPL Revenue (Annual YoY Growth) data by YCharts

(Note: I removed Tesla to make the chart more readable, but it had 75% YoY annual revenue growth at the most recent time period)

Apple is trailing the pack significantly in revenue growth, and in fact entered the negative territory. Yet even before that, Apple's annual YoY revenue growth has been inconsistent and often trailing its peers. Profit and cash flow is great, but if it's mostly used to buy back shares, on which Apple has spent hundreds of billions of dollars, then growth will continue to stagnate, which is exactly what has happened.

As proof that growth is king, look at performance over the last few years with the context of the revenue growth numbers from the chart above:

AAPL 5 Year Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

While Tesla and Netflix are somewhat outliers here, the key point is that growth translates to share price gains and other metrics don't necessarily do the same. Want more proof? Let's look at profits and cash flows over this five-year span:

AAPL Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

Apple generated more earnings and free cash flow than these peers in the last year combined and has done the same in each previous year as well, yet its stock price has lagged these peers significantly. The only explanation that makes any sense in this situation is that growth trumps all else. Whether that's the way the market should work is irrelevant because, historically, that's the way it goes.

Investor Takeaway

The takeaway here is that, no matter how much money Apple earns, without growth the stock will underperform its faster-growing peers. This has been the case in the past and will continue to be the case if the company cannot spur growth. The Apple Watch has seen modest success, Apple's Services business is showing strong growth, and the company has a massive pile of cash with which to develop new technologies and spur growth. For this reason, I think the long-term case for AAPL investors is still intact and for those who are exclusively buy-and-hold investors, I think your capital is safe with Apple.

However, for those investors looking short to medium-term, I don't think Apple is the best place to park money. As I've established, growth is essential for stock price appreciation, and in my opinion, Apple will have a hard time demonstrating consistent growth in its current state due to the stagnation of the iPhone and the only modest growth of other segments. Apple peers like AMZN and GOOG, which have high revenue bases and are still growing at rapid paces, would be better investments in my view for those looking to invest in large tech companies.

The opportunity cost of owning AAPL shares right now is, to me, too high to justify holding them for non-buy-and-hold investors. AMZN, GOOG, NFLX, and other high-powered tech stocks offer more upside due to the top line growth they are generating and the importance of growth in boosting a stock's share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.