Sorry, Financial News Media, Oil's Not In A Bear Market Yet

U.S. crude oil prices experienced a large 2% decline on 6/20/17, dropping to seven-month lows. The financial news media was quick to proclaim that oil had entered "bear market territory." But is oil really in a bear market? The charts say otherwise.

Is Oil In a Bear Market?

There are several varying definitions of what a bear market is. It's clearly a reversal from an upward trend to a downward one for an extended period. But the definition of specifically when that occurs varies. A commonly used definition is when an index loses 20% of its value or more over a period of at least 60 days. By that definition, one could (and many have) argue that oil is now in a bear market. Oil has fallen from about $55 back in January to about $42.5 on 6/20/17.

That's a little bit of creative analysis though, and it misses the big picture. Saying that a stock, index, or commodity is in a "bear market" insinuates that the trading instrument will continue down for an extended period of time. That may not be the case for oil, however. For starters, take a look at the weekly chart of the U.S. crude oil index (Figure 1). The chart shows that the oil was in a true bear market from 2014 to 2016. Oil lost about 75% of its value during that time and moved down for several months. Oil prices finally bottomed out in January of 2016. Since then oil's been stuck in a trading range though; a wide sideways action with inconsistent highs and lows. Oil's moved up and down between $39 and $55 for over a year.

Figure 1: Weekly chart of the Light Sweet Crude Oil Index. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The index now currently moving down towards the bottom of its trading range. So oil prices remain range-bound despite the move down over the first half of 2017. The chart also shows that oil's been bouncing off the $42-$43 price level since September of 2016. So there's a high risk of a bounce after the big move down on 6/20. Oil won't move into an actual correction until it falls below the bottom of the trading range at about $39.

Will the Oil Trading Range Fail?

There are a number of factors influencing oil's price right now. For starters, oversupply is a continuing problem for oil. According to the International Energy Agency (IWA), the output from OPEC ticked up last month thanks to increasing production from Nigeria, Libya, and Iraq. Output ticked up in the U.S. as well. This glut of oil continues to put downward pressure on oil prices. The U.S. dollar, which moves in opposition to oil, has also slightly ticked up recently (Figure 2). As most of you are probably already aware, commodity prices are quoted in dollars since the U.S. dollar is the reserve currency of the world. So when the dollar's value rises it costs fewer dollars to buy these commodities. Therefore, if the dollar continues to move up it will put additional downward pressure on oil prices.

Figure 2: Daily chart of the U.S. Dollar Index. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

And the trend in the oil chart confirms that these factors are having an impact on the price oil. We can see on the daily chart (Figure 3) that oil has trended down within its trading range over the past three months. The trendline has also formed lower highs and lower lows on the way down, confirming the weakness in price action. Oil prices could certainly retest the lows of the trading range if they continue down. Oil won't break into a full-blown correction until it drops below the $39 level, however. If oil prices manage to drop below that level, then they could also retest the 2016 lows of $26.

Figure 3: Daily chart of the Light Sweet Crude Oil Index. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

That's the worst case scenario though. The fact of the matter is that oil prices have some pretty substantial support waiting below. Oil's been bouncing off the $42-$43 level since last September. Buyers continue to move in at that range. So a bounce at this level is a risk, especially after the recent sell-off. And a 52-week low at about $39 also lies just beyond. Additionally, the IWA expects demand to pick up in the second half of 2017. OPEC nations bound by the supply cut agreement also continue to cut production. If these factors hold, they could help to relieve the current disparity between supply and demand. So a bounce at either of these support levels is a possibility in the future. This means that oil bears need to make sure that they wait until oil drops past $39 before they try to short it.

Summary

It's misleading for the financial media to suggest that oil prices have entered a bear market after their recent drop. This implies that oil is set for a major downturn just like in 2014. Recently, however, oil's just been trending down within its trading range. These is a risk of more downside action for oil prices thanks to some macroeconomic factors. But it's also possible that oil prices will bounce off nearby support levels just as they've done for over a year. So oil bears need to wait for prices to drop beyond the current trading range before attempting to short this commodity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.