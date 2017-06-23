Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

An injection of 57 Bcf next week would be compared to 41 Bcf last year and 72 Bcf for the five-year average.

The EIA reported a +61 Bcf change yesterday, which was 2 Bcf higher than our forecast of +59 Bcf. Be sure to read our summary of the storage figures here.

We anticipate +57 Bcf for the week ending June 23.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, Lower 48 gas production decreased and averaged below 71.5 Bcf/d for the week as Tropical Storm Cindy decreased production. Power burn demand averaged higher than the previous week and, despite lower natural gas export demand week over week, total gas demand was higher week over week.

Power burn is expected to have peaked for the time being, looking at our forecast demand over the next two weeks. However, with prices remaining below $3/MMBtu, the tailwind for higher power burn will see storage injections in July remain below the five-year average. The longer prices remain depressed, the higher the probability that U.S. natural gas storage falls below the five-year average by the end of July to mid-August.

