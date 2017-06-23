Canadian Natural Gas - Where Are We At?

Increase supply from oil sand will help boost overall demand for natural gas in 2017 and 2018, leading to a healthier supply and demand outlook.

The AECO basis differential should remain wide for the time being, with possible tightening toward year-end.

We take a look at how Canadian natural gas is doing and where we think it's headed.

Canada's storage is now considerably tighter than where it was last year. Below is a look at what happened last week:

But why is the AECO basis differential still so wide?

If you look at where the AECO basis differential for the rest of 2017 trades, it's at $1.12/MMBtu or C$1.484/MMBtu. Why is the difference still so large?

There are two explanations to this.

One, the only reason Canadian gas storage remains so tight this year is thanks to high net exports into the U.S. (see chart below):

Two, in order for the AECO basis differential to start narrowing, we need U.S. gas storage to be below the five-year average. Why? Because it signals that we are in short supply of gas in the U.S., and the willingness to pay higher prices for Canadian gas increases. Canada's net imports can be visually described as the "gas of last resort."

Our original thesis was for U.S. gas storage to be materially below the five-year storage at the start of April. That translates into "forced buying" of Canadian gas, which then translates into very tight AECO basis differential. Unfortunately, we had a winter that was even warmer than the winter of 2016, and the result was U.S. gas storage finishing March at 2 Tcf.

Where are we headed with Canadian natural gas?

Canadian natural gas has remained around 15 Bcf/d for most of this year. With the AECO basis differential still wide, U.S. net exports will remain close to 2015 and 2016 levels. Increases in oil sand activity are also very positive tailwinds for AECO gas, as the increase in oil sand production will push demand for natural gas higher.

Overall, the AECO basis differential will need to remain wide for the time being. Given its function as the gas of last resort (in some instances), exports to the U.S. will depend in large degree to how undersupplied the U.S. is at any given time. We remain optimistic that exports to the U.S. will remain stable, as the AECO basis differential is the best indicator for when exports will fall or rise.

