Monthly High-Dividend Stock Yields 8%, 6 Straight Hikes, More Due In 2017

Looking for outperforming high dividend stocks in the utilities sector with strong dividend growth? Or maybe even one that pays monthly?

Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF) is a triple threat Canadian utility that has far outperformed the Utilities SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) over the past year and year to date. It's up 20% since we wrote our first article about it in September 2016.

However, since peaking at around $8.21 in early May (after they reported Q1 earnings), CRIUF has fallen around 5.8%. We'll look at the reasons for the pullback later in this article and see if it's time to take advantage of the dip.

CRIUF's management has raised the monthly distribution for six straight quarters through Q2 '17 - a 12% increase since the start of 2016. It previously issued guidance for two more quarterly hikes in Q3 and Q4 '17. (The quarterly figures in this chart are in Canadian dollars - all other figures in this article are in US dollars, unless otherwise noted):

(Source: Crius site)

Profile: Crius Energy Trust is an open-ended limited purpose trust which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker KWH.UN and on the US OTC market with the ticker CRIUF.

The "F" on the end of CRIUF's code indicates that it is a fungible stock, which means investors can either trade it in the US or on its foreign exchange.

CRIUF has an erratic daily trading volume, which varied from 3,800 up to 235,000 shares during June. However, we've never had issues getting orders filled, since KWH has ample volume - it traded over 2.23M shares on 6/22/17 on the Toronto Exchange.

CRIUF now owns 100% of Crius Energy LLC, which is the retailing/wholesaling part of the overall operation.

Crius is active in 19 markets in the US and Australia, selling electricity, natural gas and solar energy devices to residential and commercial customers, (mainly in the US), with a foothold in Australia. It's one of the largest independent energy retailers in the US, with over 960,000 residential and commercial customers. It IPO'd in November 2012.

(Source: Crius site)

Distributions: CRIUF tends to go ex-dividend in the last week of the month, paying out around two weeks later, in mid-month.

Our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables track its price and distribution yield daily (in the Utilities section).

Options: There are no US options listed for CRIUF.

Earnings: DCF dropped in Q1 2017 by -21% "due to increased unit-based compensation payments made in Q1, on account of vesting of Phantom units under the company's Phantom Units Rights Plan, which vests three years from the date of grant." (Source: CRIUF Q1 '17 report)

Revenue dropped by -1.88%, due to lower retail electricity prices, which were mostly mitigated by higher volume. Solar revenue also fell from $.9M to $.3M, as the company continued to transition from being a reseller to being a fully integrated installer.

Although EBITDA grew 11.54% year over year, it was adjusted by $9M - $6.5M for a legal reserve for pending litigation and regulatory matters, and $2.5M in associated Q1 legal fees of $2.5M. OK, we get why management added back the $6.5M legal reserve amount to adjusted EBITDA, but how about the $2.5M in legal fees? If they were a cash expense, why add them back in?

The unit count has surged but for a valid reason - in May 2016, the Trust and Crius Energy Corp. (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Trust) did a tender offer to purchase all of the membership units ("LLC Units") of the company not already owned, directly or indirectly, by the Trust.

Risks: The main reasons for Crius's pullback were the decrease in DCF and operating cash flow in Q1 '17. No income investor wants to see a 21% drop in DCF, or a 58% drop in OCF.

The DCF drop caused the Payout Ratio to jump to 75.3% in Q1 '17, vs. 58.1% for all of 2016:

(Source: Q1 '17 Presentation)

However, if you eliminate the $4.1M in non-cash unit-based compensation and only add back the Legal Reserve of $6.5M (deducting the $2.5M legal expense), you get different story. Now, DCF becomes $9.3M, and the payout ratio drops to a better level of 62.37%:

Share dilution - On June 5th, management announced the USGE acquisition and an 11M-plus unit offering to help fund the deal.

"Crius Energy Trust has entered into an agreement to purchase, indirectly through one of its subsidiaries, U.S. Gas & Electric, Inc. ("USGE"), a leading U.S. energy retailer with natural gas and/or electricity customers in 11 States and D.C., for total consideration of US$152.5M, plus approximately US$20M in working capital, for a total purchase price of approximately US$172.5M. The Acquisition is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2017." "Concurrently with the announcement of the Acquisition, Crius entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Desjardins Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc., pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase from Crius, on a 'bought deal' basis, and sell to the public 11,224,500 subscription receipts of the Trust, at a price of C$9.80 per Subscription Receipt, for total gross proceeds of C$110M." "In addition, the Trust has also granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,683,675 Subscription Receipts at the Offering Price per Additional Subscription Receipt, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in its entirety, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be C$126M." (Source: CRIUS site)

The C$126M translates into around $95M in US dollars, leaving another $77M to be funded for the $172M total USGE acquisition cost. Given CRIUF's very low debt load of $26.1M and available cash of $37.5M, as of 3/31/17, there's room for more leverage.

The market hasn't objected to the share dilution or the acquisition - in fact, CRIUF is up 2.3% since the June 5 announcement.

- Litigation risk - We found this explanation for the $9M in legal reserve/expense mentioned above. It's not very specific though:

(Source: Q1 '17 report)

Currency Risk - As with any foreign stock, you'll have a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you'll gain diversification from the US dollars, but you'll also have currency risk with your monthly payouts, as the exchange rate varies.

The Canadian dollar has done OK vs. the US dollar in 2017 - so far, it's up over 1%, with the US dollar falling 1.85% vs. the Canadian dollar over the past month.

Positive Factors: The USGE acquisition is a big deal for Crius. Management estimates that this acquisition "is expected to increase distributable cash and adjusted EBITDA and reduce payout ratio, and would have represented a 60% increase in distributable cash (from US$36.8 million to US$58.8 million), a 59% increase in Adjusted EBITDA (from US$62.3 million to US$99.3 million), and a 9% reduction in payout ratio (from 62% to 53%) on a pro-forma basis for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2017."

In addition, they estimate that the deal "will add approximately 375,000 RCEs (Residential Customer Equivalent) to the customer portfolio, representing an increase of 37% to customer portfolio on a pro-forma basis as of March 31, 2017."

It will also increase the proportion of natural gas customers in Crius's total customer portfolio from 6% to 14%, in addition to giving it "deeper market penetration in existing electricity and natural gas markets, as well as an expanded geographic footprint into new markets (i.e., natural gas markets in Michigan and Kentucky)."

(Source: Crius site)

Looking back over the past few years, management has been able to grow revenue and DCF substantially:

(Source: Crius Q1 '17 presentation)

Even though its rapidly growing solar operations are a small fraction of the whole, it sees a much bigger future for solar.

This chart estimates that solar installations will grow over fourfold vs. 2015 levels by 2020:

(Source: Crius Q1 '17 presentation)

One of the big factors for this bullishness is the rapidly decreasing cost/kilowatt hour, which is expected to get even cheaper and become increasingly competitive vs. conventional US retail electricity prices:

(Source: Crius Q1 '17 presentation)

Other positive factors include the diversification of the company's geographic customer and product base, its 80% portion of fixed contracts, and its 76% portion of utility guaranteed revenues:

Wait! There's more...

Crius entered into a five-year strategic agreement with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in March 2017 to jointly offer an Integrated Energy Platform to service providers across the U.S. The platform is expected to formally launch in the latter half of 2017 and will leverage existing assets from both Comcast and Crius, including technology and resources, to provide partner customers with a holistic home energy solution that combines, among other products, electricity, natural gas, and solar.

(Source: Crius Q1 '17 presentation)

Analysts' Targets: We found analyst price targets for the Canadian shares. With its outperformance, Crius has blown through all three targets. We should see these targets rise, as the company starts to integrate the USGE operations in Q3 '17.

Valuations: At this point, CRIUF's P/E and price/book don't look undervalued vs. broad industry averages. However, it does have one of the lower EV/EBITDA and price/sales ratios we've seen recently.

Financials: Management has made steady gains in ROA and ROE over the past four quarters, but the operating margin remains challenging due to rising non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses. Crius continues to have a very low debt load.

All looks good here vs. industry averages, except its negative operating margin which took a hit in Q1 '17 due to the $6.5M legal reserve and $2.5m legal expenses.

Debt: Crius had long-term debt of $6.1M and a $20M credit facility as of 3/31/17. As already mentioned, it will probably increase its long-term debt in order to complete the funding for the USGE acquisition.

(Source: Q1 '17 report)

Summary: We rate CRIUF a long-term buy, based upon its attractive yield, its future growth trajectory, and the convenience of its monthly distributions.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and isn't intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.