Why Intel Axed Some Of Its Internet Of Things-Related Consumer Products

Intel cannot afford to wave the white flag on Internet of Things gadgets and devices.

Intel recently got a design win when Amazon selected the Atom x5 for its new Alexa-enabled Echo devices.

It doesn’t mean Intel is no longer interested in Internet of Things.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has quietly announced that it is axing some of its Internet of Things (IoT) products. Published through Intel’s own website, product discontinuance was confirmed for Galileo, Edison, and Joule compute products. The Joule Internet of Things module and development kit got launched only last year. The SD card-size Edison was unveiled in 2014, and the Arduino-certified Galileo was launched in 2013 as an alternative to the Raspberry Pi. Intel has bid goodbye to these three products.

Intel is also discontinuing its ARM-based Recon Jet Pro, Recon Jet smart glasses products.

(Source: Intel)

The axing of these four products doesn’t mean Intel is no longer interested in Internet of Things. Intel is simply culling unprofitable or noncompetitive products. Going forward, Intel probably is working on better, more efficient small scale processors for Internet of Things devices. The logic behind the axing of x86-based Galileo, Edison, and Joule is the same money-saving reason behind Intel’s discontinuation of its SoFIA and Broxton mobile application processors.

Yes, the culling might also be tacit admission that current generation x86 processors are also not as good as ARM-based processors when it comes to small-scale Internet of Things devices.

Intel hired ARM Holdings’ veteran Tom Lantzsch to head its Internet of Things unit last November. Lantzsch is therefore definitely behind the axing of x86-based Edison, Joule, and Galileo IoT products. He deemed them unworthy of Intel’s future push for Internet of Things.

Why Intel Cannot Abandon Internet of Things Like It Did Smartphones

It was understandable why Intel had to quit making subsidized Atom mobile application processors last year. The smartphone market was peaking, and it got in too late to really compete with ARM-based processors. On the other hand, the IoT industry is far from peaking or reaching a plateau; it is just getting started.

Supplying processors, sensors, and wireless modems to IoT devices is a core component of Brian Krzanich’s growth tactics for Intel. Without a strong presence in connected devices, Intel will have less replacement market for the stagnating sales of traditional PCs. Without competitive semiconductor products for Internet of Things, Intel’s future virtuous cycle of growth is dead.

(Source: Intel)

Going forward, there’s also too much money involved for Intel to permanently give up its IoT ambition. Intel will be doing a great disservice to its shareholders if it allows ARM-based processors to monopolize the processor requirements for smart things and devices.

As the chart from Boston Consulting Group illustrates, supplying processors, sensors, wireless connectivity, and micro controllers to connected things/devices is going to be worth tens of billions of dollars. In other words, IoT devices are a necessary expansion opportunity for Intel.

(Source: Boston Consulting Group)

Yes, Internet of Things is still a tiny contributor to Intel’s annual revenue. However, this business segment could grow significantly if Intel can just come up with better IoT products. As per Statista’s chart below, the Internet of Things division only contributed 3-5% to Intel’s annual sales. This must be because there were few buyers of Intel's Galileo, Joule, and Edison compute products.

(Source: Statista)

Final Thoughts

Intel is brave enough to cull products that aren’t competitive or profitable. Retreat doesn't mean defeat. Intel is most likely going to come up with better iterations of its discontinued IoT products.

Intel badly needs the significant growth opportunity in Internet of Things to reduce its exposure to traditional PC sales. Intel has waved the white flag in smartphone application processors, but it cannot afford to give up supplying processors, sensors, microcontrollers, and wireless connectivity to Internet of Things devices. IoT is part and parcel of Intel's future growth strategy.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) awarded Intel the right to supply its Atom x5 processors in IoT devices like the Alexa Echo Show and Echo Look. There’s still hope that x86 processors are not hopeless when it comes to smart/connected devices. The Echo Show and Echo Look are Artificial Intelligence-enhanced IoT devices, which really need the compute power of an Intel x86 processor.

The design win from Amazon is Tom Lantzsch’s most notable accomplishment to date at Intel. Amazon has 80 million Prime subscribers that are all potential customers for Intel-powered Artificial Intelligence-enhanced Internet of Things devices and gadgets. I look forward to Lantzsch landing more design wins for x86-powered smart devices.

I rate INTC as a buy-and-hold-forever investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.