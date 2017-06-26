Natural Gas Continues To Reflect Fundamentals, But It's Getting Cheap Again

Last week was a rough one for the energy sector. The price of crude oil fell to its lowest level of 2017. On Wednesday, June 21 nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell below critical support at $42.20 per barrel, the November 2016 lows. Crude oil is perhaps the most closely watched commodity that trades on futures exchanges in the United States and around the world. Significant changes in the price of the energy commodity can impact markets across all asset classes. The price of oil is a barometer of inflationary pressures. Many nations around the globe depend on oil revenues for survival. Consumers power their lives with the energy commodity. Therefore, a move in the price of crude oil often changes the fundamental equation for stocks, bonds, other commodities, and even currency values. On May 25, 2017, active month NYMEX oil futures were trading at around $52 per barrel. On June 21, they were $10 lower as oil traded to a low of $42.05. In less than one month, the price of oil dropped by over 19%.

As crude oil was on its way lower, the price of natural gas was also moving to the downside. Soon after crude oil fell after the OPEC announcement on May 25, natural gas broke through support at $3.2090 per MMBtu. On May 30, the price of natural gas slipped below its technical support. Oil continued to fall in early June, but it was natural gas that took out the $3.00 per MMBtu support on June 1. Critical support for natural gas then stood at $2.888 on the July NYMEX futures contract, and it first probed below that level on June 19, two days before oil probed below its critical support.

Continued selling takes the price below the first level of support as open interest declines

Given the move and news surrounding the crude oil market last week, natural gas was an afterthought. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of July NYMEX natural gas futures highlights, the price fell below initial support at $3.209 per MMBtu on May 30. Last week, the energy commodity probed below critical support at $2.888, the February 28 lows on the July contract. Natural gas fell to a low of $2.8550 after the release of EIA data on Thursday, June 22. The next level of support on the July contract stands at $2.809 per MMBtu. As natural gas has been moving lower, interest in the market has declined.

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. The metric was at an all-time high on May 12 at 1,573,795, but the move to the downside caused many longs to abandon their positions, and open interest had declined to 1,357,598 contracts by June 21. The metric fell by 13.7% in six weeks. Falling open interest and price does not tend to support the emergence of a new bearish trend in a futures market. The test for natural gas and line in the sand for the market that has been moving higher since making lows at $1.611 per MMBtu in March 2016 now stands at the continuous contract lows.

$2.522 looms large for the energy commodity

In March 2016, natural gas fell to the lowest price since the late 1990s at $1.6110 per MMBtu. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the energy commodity appreciated from the March 2016 lows to $3.994 per MMBtu at the end of December. Since then, natural gas has been making lower highs and momentum on the weekly chart is lower. Support now stands at $2.522 on the weekly chart and could be a magnet for the price as inventories continue to rise and head for another record high in 2017.

Inventories continue to grow and head toward a record level in 2017

The Energy Information Administration told markets that stockpiles of natural gas increased by 61 billion cubic feet for the week ending on June 16 last Thursday. Inventories now stand at 2.770 trillion cubic feet, 10.5% below last year's level, but 8.1% above the five-year average at this time of the year. There are approximately twenty-one weeks to go in the 2017 injection season and to reach last year's record high in stocks at 4.047 tcf; the average injection will need to come in at 61 bcf, precisely the number reported by the EIA last week. A new record high is possible this year, and that could be weighing on the price of natural gas futures and could send them down for a test of critical support at just over $2.50 per MMBtu in the months ahead.

Energy prices weigh on natural gas

Energy had a tough week as the price of crude oil probed below support, and natural gas is threatening to move lower. The banks are currently holding lots of debt from the oil and gas industries in the United States, and the lower prices fall, the more pressure we could see in the financial markets. Since 1990, the range of natural gas prices has been from around $1 to over $15 per MMBtu. Prices over $10 were a response to devastating hurricanes that hit the coastal region of the Gulf of Mexico that destroyed natural gas infrastructure. While we are at the start of hurricane season right now, reserves of the energy commodity are much higher these days than in 2005 and 2008 when natural gas prices experienced price spikes to the upside. However, alongside the new supplies is a new demand vertical. LNG, or liquefied natural gas, is the result of new technology that allows export of the energy commodity via ocean vessel to points around the world. Therefore, the lower natural gas prices fall, the more interest longs may have in reestablishing positions. Right now, the forward curve has become more attractive for longs that in has been in recent months.

The July-August role gets more attractive for longs

When June natural gas futures rolled to July, longs had to pay 8 to 10 cents for the privilege of extending their positions for another month. While longs had to pay, shorts received a bonus as they repurchased shorts in June, sold July and received a credit of 8-10 cents. As we are now coming into the rolling period for natural gas, the contango, or forward premium, for the current to next active month has declined. Source: CQG

As the chart of the August minus July natural gas futures spread shows, the current level of the spread is around 2.4 cents. It will cost a long one-quarter the price that the last roll cost and shorts will receive a bonus that is 5-7 cents lower than they received last month for rolling their risk position. The July-August spread has become a lot more attractive for longs. Meanwhile, the price has dropped to a level where scale down buying could make sense over coming months as a contrarian trade. Sentiment in the energy sector has become overly bearish. Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of NYMEX natural gas futures shows that momentum shifted to the upside back in April 2016 after natural gas bounced from the lowest price since the late 1990s. While the energy sector is under extreme pressure, a plan to accumulate natural gas for the coming winter season as a contrarian trade is starting to look very attractive. Leave plenty of room on the downside to add to the position as another record high in inventories looks like a good bet these days given the current level of stocks and flows into storage. Right now, price action in the natural gas futures market is reflecting supply and demand fundamentals when it comes to stockpiles. However, the uncertainty of hurricane season, the coming winter season, and the demand for exports of LNG are likely to provide support for the energy commodity in the months ahead.

The price of natural gas looks like it is about to fall off the edge of a cliff as it is probing below support and it could head back to the $2.50 per MMBtu level over the months ahead. However, at prices under $3, natural gas is cheap, and the cost of holding a position has declined with contango making it an energy commodity to consider on the long side for the months to come. A spike to the downside could set up a great entry point for a long position and based on recent price action; we could see that sooner rather than later. July NYMEX natural gas futures closed on Friday, June 23 at $2.922 per MMBtu, above the $2.888 level it broke earlier in the week but still below the $3 mark.

