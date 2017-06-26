Cotton Reversal Takes The Price Back Below 70 Cents

Anyone who trades in the cotton futures market understands the potential for massive volatility in the leveraged market for the fiber. Before 2010, the price of cotton futures never exceeded $1.1720 per pound, but in 2011 a shortage in the market caused the price of a pound of cotton to explode to highs of $2.27. The trajectory of the rally was astounding. In September 2010 the price was under $1.10 per pound, and by March 2011, just six months later, the commodity hit its all-time peak. Then, cotton fell from $2.27 per pound to under $1 in just four months.

Cotton finally found a bottom at 55.66 cents per pound in March 2016. The price had not been that low since 2009, and the fiber then proceeded to make higher highs and higher lows for over one year. On May 15, the price of the fiber peaked on the upside in a move that took the price almost 15% higher over a two-week period. Cotton looked great as it was going up, but the most recent high caused a reversal that destroyed a bullish technical pattern that cotton had worked so hard to achieve. Cotton now has a new target to work towards on the upside. On the downside, cotton ran into a brick wall at almost 90 cents per pound, and it is going to take lots of work to get back up there after the price action over since the middle of May.

Cotton peaked in mid-May

On Wednesday, May 15, ICE cotton futures looked like they were going to the moon. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, cotton had been making higher lows and higher highs since the March 2016 lows at 55.66 cents per pound. The first price spike came in late July and early August of 2016. Cotton rallied from 62.92 cents at the beginning of July to highs of 77.80 in early August, a rise of 23.6% in just one month. The price of the fiber then corrected to the downside finding a bottom at 65.22 cents at the end of August, a decline of 16.6% over the weeks that followed.

Cotton then spent the next ten months grinding higher where every dip in the futures market was a buying opportunity. The fiber finally traded above the 77.8 cents technical resistance level in March, but in May it exploded to its most recent peak at 87.18 cents per pound, the highest price since June 2014. Cotton looked like it would challenge the 90 cents level or maybe even continue to the magical $1 per pound price, but like August 2016, the new high and spike led to aggressive selling and a massive correction in the futures market that broke the back of the bullish trend and price momentum.

A crushing reversal in the fiber

The price of cotton has plunged since May 15, and the selling continues to take the price lower. July futures have rolled to December, and the price of the fiber traded to a low below the 70 cents per pound level. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December cotton futures shows, the price hit its most recent low on June 23 at 66.33 cents per pound, 23.9% lower than the price on May 15. December cotton futures settled last Friday at 67.02 per pound. Cotton has been falling alongside open interest which may be a reason to start buying the fiber on a scale down basis under the 70 cents per pound level.

Back in the buying zone, and open interest supports a recovery

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. In cotton, open interest hit the highest level since 2008 at 287,310 contracts in January 2017 as the price of the fiber was on its way higher. The metric stood at the 262,033 level on May 15 the day that cotton futures traded above 87 cents and has since declined to 202,249, 22.8% lower. Both open interest and the price of cotton have dropped by around 23 % since May 15, and when it comes to the technicals of the futures market, a drop in open interest does not provide technical validation of a downtrend. Therefore, it is entirely possible that cotton is now in the buy zone after falling almost 20 cents from its highs, which is a big move from a commodity that peaked at under 90 cents per pound.

Weather will determine the path of price

The ultimate arbiter for the price of cotton will be Mother Nature as the weather over the growing regions in the United States, China, India, Pakistan, and other major cotton producing nations will determine the path of least resistance for the price of the fiber this growing season. Bumper crops over recent years and a surplus that resulted from the March 2011 highs caused cotton inventories to rise to a record high. Just a few short years ago there was enough cotton in China and the United States in storage facilities to make two pairs of jeans for each man, woman, and child on the planet. That is over 14 billion pairs of jeans.

Inventories continue to fall, which will lead to a bottom

Massive stocks were the result of the sky-high price in March 2011. However, cotton fell to lows of 55.66 cents in March 2016 and has been trading below $1 since 2011. Therefore, production slowed and inventories slowly declined as the price action for the past five years did little to encourage additional output. I believe that the recent price spike to the upside and crash to below 68 cents is a similar move to the one we witnessed last August, and cotton will come storming back once again. The fall in open interest is one sign that cotton will find a bottom around its current price and will begin to work its way higher. Cotton could not make it up to the 90 cent level in May, but it may not be long before the fiber established a new pattern where it slowly rises, and in the months ahead it could be coming close to the critical technical resistance level at 87.18 cents per pound. I am a scale down buyer of cotton at prices under the 70 cents level in the December futures contract. Cotton is cheap once again, and my bet is that the price is not heading back to levels below 60 cents per pound.

