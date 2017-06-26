Qatar And The Brent-WTI Spread

The two crude oil pricing benchmarks around the world are the Brent price and the West Texas Intermediate or WTI price. The two benchmark oil trade in the futures market and attract tremendous hedging, investment, and speculative interest. Brent crude oil is the preferred pricing mechanism for around two-thirds of the world's crude oil while WTI is the benchmark for the other third. WTI is sweeter crude, meaning it has a lower sulfur level and is more appropriate for gasoline production in the refining process. Brent's characteristics made it easier and cheaper as an input for the refining of diesel fuels and other distillates. Meanwhile, Brent and WTI are benchmarks, and while oil production all over the world may use them for pricing purposes, there are many discounts and premiums to the prices depending upon the physical characteristics of the oil.

Many factors contribute to the price differential between Brent and WTI crude oil. Before 2010, WTI tended to trade at a small premium to Brent because it is less expensive to refine into the world's most ubiquitous product, gasoline. However, in 2010 the Arab Spring caused concerns that Middle Eastern politics could impact production and logistical routes in the region. Brent rose to over a $25 premium to WTI as the price of both oils moved north of $100 per barrel. Most recently, Brent remains at a premium to WTI of around $2-$2.50 per barrel because of the increase in U.S. shale production and the political premium for the Middle East.

Over recent weeks, the political temperature in the region of the world that has massive oil reserves has risen as Qatar has become an outcast to Saudi Arabia and has been embraced by Iran. Over coming weeks, the Brent-WTI spread may be the best measure of rising or falling tensions in the region.

A political crisis in the Middle East builds

The international oil cartel has long suffered from a division or rift between members. Saudi Arabia and Iran have been enemies in the region for decades which made it difficult to reach agreement on many OPEC issues with representatives of both nations at the table. Qatar, the tiny Persian Gulf nation, with massive natural gas and oil production served as a bridge or mediator when it came to many issues that divided the Saudis and Iranians in the past. However, in 2016 the Russians took over as the mediator and arranged an agreement to cut production. Russia stood between the KSA and Iran and mediated the terms for output quotas leaving Qatar on the sidelines as an observer. However, over the years the tiny nation maintained good relations with Iran.

After the recent visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia in May, Saudi Arabia and some of their allies in the region decided to put Qatar in a position to declare their loyalty. The Saudis, together with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and other allied nations became fed up with the warming of relations between Qatar and Iran as well as Qatar's funding for some terrorist groups in the region. At the same time, Al Jazeera, the cable news network that operates out of Doha, has been critical of the Saudi Royal Family. At the same time, Qatar depended on KSA for 40% of their food supplies and many investments in the region are interwoven. On a per capita basis, Qatar is the richest nation in the Middle East, and their investment tentacles reach all over the world.

Saudi Arabia and its allies announced a land, seas, and air blockade of Qatar until they cease funding terrorist groups and take a giant step back from their relationship with Iran. The blockade further exacerbates the issues between KSA and Iran as both continue to fight a proxy war in Yemen.

Qatar was a cog in OPEC and is still a strategic nation

Qatar spent many years as a mediator within OPEC. When the Russians decided to get involved in changing OPEC production policy in 2016, the first meeting was in Doha, the capital of Qatar. There are only two million people in the nation, but Qatar's location that juts into the Persian Gulf and their production of natural gas makes the country a strategic jewel in the region. Moreover, when it comes to fighting terrorism in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and other nations in the area; the United States operates a military base in Qatar with more than 9,000 troops. The U.S. has found itself in the middle of the crisis because of its military presence in the country which serves as the central command post. The U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has urged both sides to talk and come to an agreement to end the blockade. However, President Trump has expressed support for the Saudis while allowing the sale of military equipment and jet fighters to Qatar to continue. Qatar was a cog in OPEC for years, and while that many have ended, it is still a highly strategic nation in the region. The current blockade has caused the political temperature to rise in an already hot part of the world.

A rift that could destroy the cartel and cause a major war

This week, Saudi Arabia announced the promotion of Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Crown Prince which puts MBS next in line to the thrown in the KSA. Crown Prince MBS has been the head of the military over the past two years and spearheaded the Saudi effort when it comes to the proxy war in Yemen. The Crown Prince has taken a hard line against Iran and is likely to continue to pursue policies in the region to thwart the advance of Iranian influence. It is probable that the blockade of Qatar is the brainchild of the leader who will rise to be the King of Saudi Arabia in the future.

The current rift in the region could cause further deterioration when it comes to the effectiveness of OPEC. The international oil cartel has already become a toothless tiger because of the rise of Russian and U.S. oil production. However, OPEC is currently operating under an agreement to cut production by many member nations, and the rift could put the quotas in jeopardy. Moreover, the recent plunge in the price of crude oil which fell to the lowest price since August 2016 on June 21 will put additional economic pressures on all OPEC members and those nations that surround Qatar and Iran in the Middle East. The blockade has been a bearish factor for the price of crude oil in the short-term, but it could have an explosive impact on the market over the weeks and months to come if the diplomatic issues turn into military conflict. Any attacks on oil production, refining, or logistical routes in the Middle East will quickly turn the current trend in the price of oil. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of August NYMEX crude oil futures highlights, the price of oil has declined from $52.22 per barrel on May 25 to lows of $42.05 on June 21. Oil was down 19.5% in less than one month after OPEC announced an extension of production cuts through the first quarter of 2018.

U.S. shale production has caused a surplus in the oil market and now that the price has dropped it is likely that any decline in U.S. output will be offset by cheating by OPEC members who need to sell more oil to maintain steady revenue flows. Meanwhile, the current slide in oil below support and the rising problems in the Middle East add up to more volatility in the international crude oil market in the weeks and months ahead.

A volatile oil market ahead

Crude oil is one of, if not the most political commodities in the world. With more than half the world's reserves in the Middle East stability or rising tensions in that region tends to be reflected in the price of the energy commodity. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, crude oil broke through critical support at $42.20 per barrel, the November 2016 lows. August NYMEX crude oil futures closed last Friday around the $43.10 per barrel level and now stands at a price that was lower than before OPEC announced the first production cut in nine years last November. Weekly historical volatility is around the 26.45% level, and it is likely that is going to rise given the current political landscape in the Middle East.

The Brent-WTI tracks political risk

OPEC's decision to extend the current production quotas and cuts until the end of the first quarter of 2018 resulted in selling in the crude oil futures market. Selling increased as the Saudis and their allies ended diplomatic relations with and put a blockade around Qatar over their relationship with Iran and terrorist groups. While the shale oil production in the United States has weighed on the price of the energy commodity, with the price now just above $40 per barrel it is likely that U.S. output will decline while OPEC's will increase. With sentiment in the oil market at a nadir, I am keeping my eye on the Brent-WTI spread as an indicator of political risk in the Middle East. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the price of Brent versus WTI crude shows, the Brent premium rose to over $27 in 2011 during the height of the Arab Spring and when crude oil prices were around the $100 per barrel level. The spread moved all the way to an almost $2 premium for WTI in early 2016 when oil was heading to lows. However, now that the energy commodity has fallen through support at $42.20 and is threatening to move lower, the Brent premium has been consolidating around the $2.50 level. There are two reasons for Brent's premium these days. First, the increases in supplies from the U.S. have created a surplus of WTI crude oil. Second, and perhaps more importantly, is the political situation in the Middle East. The proxy war in Yemen, blockade of Qatar, the Iranian relationship with Russia, and the promotion of MBS, the leader of the aggressive Saudi military strategy, to Crown Prince all point to increasing tension and the potential of military conflicts in the region. Watch the Brent-WTI spread as any increase in the Brent premium could be a sign of impending military action in the Middle East. The Brent-WTI spread is now, once again, the political monitor for the oil market as it is wider than it was the last time crude oil was at the current price last November.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.