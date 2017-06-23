Steer Clear Of Blue Apron IPO

Blue Apron (Pending:APRN) is scheduled to go public in the near future but we believe investors should pass on the company. We have doubts that the company can achieve the scale and customer base necessary to became consistently cash flow positive. While the company has some advantages compared to earlier incarnations of food delivery businesses its business model still shows signs of stress.

Blue Apron's business is very capital intensive. It has to build out a nationwide delivery network for its service and given the threat of other food (e.g. GrubHub) and grocery delivery services (e.g. Amazon Fresh) will need to continually invest in improvements.

Blue Apron does have one huge advantage over previous food delivery services such as the infamous dot-com bust Webvan. Blue Apron only needs to carry a limited number of SKUs and can plan its delivery requirements in advance. The average grocery store carries around 50,000 SKUs which makes building out a distribution system extremely expensive and complicated (Webvan's nationwide network was going to cost approximately $1B back in 2000). By contrast, Blue Apron gives customers a menu of 10 recipes a week to choose three or four meals from. In their S-1 Blue Apron states the average meal has nine ingredients. Under a worst case scenario this means Blue Apron is only dealing with 90 SKUs per week. One would assume the company also plans menus ahead of time and probably has a good handle on what customer preferences are and can make reasonably accurate predictions of what their distribution requirements will be weeks ahead of time.

Still, capital expense requirements are high. In the past three years and three months Blue Apron has spent over $128M on property, plant, and equipment. The company also says that capital expenses are likely to remain high. "We have designed and built our own fulfillment center infrastructure, including customizing third-party inventory and package handling software systems, which is tailored to meet the specific needs of our business. Furthermore, we are expanding the use of automated production equipment and processes in our existing fulfillment centers and are incorporating automated production equipment and processes into our new Linden, New Jersey, fulfillment center that we are in the process of building out. As we continue to add capacity, capabilities and automated production equipment and processes to our fulfillment centers, our fulfillment operations will become increasingly complex and challenging."

These high capital requirements make scale very important and are a form of operating leverage for the company. Indeed, we can see just how fast gross margins have been improving as the company grows its customer base.

The problem is that we think the company may not have much more room to grow.

We have serious questions about just how much Blue Apron can grow and if it will ever reach a scale worthy of its current IPO valuation.

Our first area of concern is that the company's customer base skews heavily towards young millennials.

Almost 40% of the company's customers are under 35 years of age. Guess which demographic also has the least disposable income. Millennials have entered one of the worst job markets in history burdened by record amounts of student debt. The number of customers that have extra income to spend on prepackaged meal delivery is likely limited.

Our thesis is supported by looking at Blue Aprons customer acquisition costs. Using customer data from as far back as disclosed in the company's S-1 we can see that the marketing spend per new customer has been increasing.

We looked at the quarter over quarter increase in customers (we figure last quarter's marketing spending will generally be for the following quarters customers as people probably aren't signing up immediately). We can see marketing costs have been skyrocketing from $8M in for the three months ended March 31, 2015, to $60M for the same quarter this year. However, all of this spending hasn't become more effective. In fact, the last quarter of fiscal 2016 the company saw a loss of customers.

Blue Apron's business model depends on reaching a large enough scale where it has enough customers to cover the tremendous costs of its distribution network. Right now, based on its current customer demographics and marketing spending patterns we are skeptical that the company will get to the scale it needs to turn a consistent profit and compete with better-funded competitors such as Amazon.