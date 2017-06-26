The Cocoa Rally Ends In Tears - Wear A Helmet When Trading Soft Commodities These Days

In 2011 and 2012, many commodities moved to highs and in the years that followed the prices came back down and moved, in many cases, to multiyear lows. Cocoa hit its all-time high at $3826 per ton in March 2011, and the price fell dramatically to lows of $1898 by December 2011. While many other raw materials were continuing to move to the downside in the years that followed, rising demand for chocolate confectionery products in China caused the price of cocoa beans to rise steadily, and cocoa surpassed the $3000 per ton level once again in 2014. Cocoa traded either side of $3000 until August 2016 when a combination of factors caused the price to drop like a stone. Meanwhile, global cocoa demand continues to grow alongside increases in population. After all, many people on our planet who taste chocolate become dedicated chocoholics. Cocoa has had a rough year in 2017 as the price ground into a fine powder just like the beans that become the epicurean delight the world enjoys.

Selling crushed the cocoa price from mid-2016

The selling in cocoa commenced in the middle of 2016 and continued in almost a straight line until April 2017. Source: CQG

In June 2016 nearby cocoa futures peaked at $3237 per ton, and the price turned south in a big way. On the weekly chart, cocoa futures fell to lows of $1881 in February 2017, bounced back to $2187 per ton by March, and then collapsed to lows of $1756 in late April. The level was the lowest price since March 2007.

Cocoa finds a bottom and rallies

The lowest price in a decade led to a recovery rally that took the secret ingredient in chocolate confectionery products back up to $2088 per ton in the middle of May. It seemed that cocoa found a bottom and rallied. Cocoa fell to a deeply oversold condition after trading from $3237 to $1756, a decline of 45.8% and some market participants were looking for a 50% retracement of the move which would have taken cocoa futures back to just under the $2500 per ton level. However, the rally ran into problems because of fundamentals in the cocoa market.

Lots of supplies from West Africa

The West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana supply more than 60% of the world's cocoa beans. The crop needs an equatorial climate to thrive, so there are limited choices around the planet when it comes to planting sufficient crops to satisfy the demand for cocoa products each year. This year a bumper crop from West Africa added insult to injury for the price of cocoa as abundant supplies have pushed the price lower. The Ivory Coast and Ghana are cocoa economies as the business employees many citizens and is the primary source of revenue for the countries. As an example of just how significant the cocoa industry is in the West African nations, the correction from lows was the result of a military uprising in the Ivory Coast. After the recent Presidential election soldiers were promised bonus payments in exchange for loyalty to the new government. When lower revenues because of the falling price of cocoa delayed payments of the bonus, soldiers began blocking roadways and firing their weapons in the air in protest. The government quickly paid the bonuses, and things returned to normal. With a huge crop from the region, the price resumed its decline.

Critical support and resistance levels

July cocoa futures have rolled to September and starting on June 16 the prices of both contracts plunged. Source: CQG

On June 22 July cocoa futures fell to a low of $1769 per ton, just $13 above the recent decade lows. Source: CQG

The now active month September futures contract declined to lows of $1806 last Thursday and closed on Friday around the $1864 level. Technical support for cocoa futures stands at $1756 per ton, and below there, things could become ugly for the soft commodity. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, cocoa broke critical support at $1867 in April and the next level could stand at the May 2004 lows at $1299 per ton. On the upside, technical resistance is around the $2187 level, the price at which cocoa failed and then at $2500 per ton, the 50% retracement point of the move from June 2016 to the recent lows which now seem in jeopardy.

Demand continues to grow, but recent price action is ugly

Cocoa demand around the world continues to grow as the Chinese have discovered the wonders of chocolate over the past years. A combination of population growth and the introduction of chocolate products to the Chinese market mean that the world has become dependent on a bumper crop of cocoa beans each year. This year, there is plenty of cocoa to satisfy demand. Many companies in the chocolate business are investing in cocoa production in the Ivory Coast, Ghana, and other equatorial nations around the world to guaranty supplies each year. Many cocoa farms are family owned, and the introduction of modern farming techniques and technology is likely to increase crop yields as companies will need to satisfy the demand that increases alongside global population. The prospects for cocoa demand in the future remain strong, but when it comes to the next move for the price of the tropical commodity, it looks like the recent failure will lead to a new and lower low.

Lower cocoa prices are bad news for farmers in West Africa, Malaysia, and other cocoa-producing countries but it is good news for the major food manufacturers around the world. Production of chocolate confectionery products has become a lot cheaper than last year at this time, and profits for companies like Hershey's (NYSE:HSY), Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ), M&M Mars, Cadburys, Barry Callebaut (OTC:BRRLY), and many others are likely to grow. At the same time, many of these companies understand that the future availability of cocoa supplies depends on political stability in West Africa, the largest producing region in the world. Many of these enterprises will earmark some of their increased profits to support farmers and other cocoa-related industries who are suffering under the weight of lower prices for their crops. Loyalty to producers during the current period of economic travails will pay off when prices eventually rebound, and supplies tighten in the future for those who make investments.

Cocoa will eventually find a bottom and move higher. Mother Nature is always the ultimate arbiter for the path of least resistance of prices in the agricultural sector, and cocoa is no exception. However, with 60% of the world's annual supply coming from two countries in West Africa, cocoa is also a political commodity and the stability of the region can cause some wild price volatility. I am keeping my eyes on cocoa these days. Since last year's high, cocoa was down by 45.7% at its lows, but it is still far from its 2004 lows. Sugar has declined by the same amount and coffee was down by over 35%. Cotton just fell by over 20% in just five weeks, and the price of FCOJ future fell from an all-time high of $2.35 per pound on November 1, 2016, to under $1.30 this past week. Five out of five soft commodities market are under siege. Cocoa was the first to decline starting in June 2016 and perhaps it will be the first to find a bottom in the weeks or maybe even months ahead. If you are trading soft commodities from the long side these days, make sure to wear a helmet!

