Sirius XM And Pandora: Thinking Longer Term

It has been a bit over a week since the news came out regarding Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) investment into Pandora (NYSE:P). Such a move has been the subject of wide speculation for quite some time. Pandora has been in a bit of a crunch of late and Sirius XM has been flush with cash and needed to expand itself in some form or another.

Before getting on to the longer term story here, outlining the deal is important:

Sirius XM will purchase an aggregate of $480 million in newly issued Series A convertible preferred stock of Pandora.

Sirius XM purchased $172.5 million of Series A preferred stock upon execution of the agreement and has agreed to purchase the balance of the Series A preferred stock at a second closing.

purchased $172.5 million of Series A preferred stock upon execution of the agreement and has agreed to purchase the balance of the Series A preferred stock at a second closing. The Series A preferred stock will represent a stake of 19% of Pandora's currently outstanding common stock and a 16% stake on an as-converted basis.

The Series A preferred stock is convertible into common stock at a purchase price of $10.50 per share.

The Series A preferred stock will bear a 6% cumulative dividend, payable in cash, accretion of the Series A preferred stock or a combination thereof.

Sirius XM will get three seats on the Pandora Board of Directors. One of those seats will serve as chairman.

SiriusXM designated directors will serve as select Board committee representatives.

The Pandora Board will be expanded to consist of nine directors, meaning Sirius XM will control 33% of the Board while holding 16% of the stock.

In connection with the transaction, Pandora agreed with an affiliate of Kohlberg Kravis & Roberts to terminate their Investment Agreement announced on May 8, 2017, and pay KKR a termination fee of $22.5 million.

Pandora is required to redeem the Series A preferred stock on the fifth anniversary of the closing for an amount equal to its liquidation preference plus all accrued and unpaid dividends. Pandora can also redeem the Series A preferred.

Sirius XM has a great business model and has delivered great numbers quarter after quarter after quarter. The idea of satellite delivered audio content was novel back in the 9's, but these days very few people actually consider how the content is delivered. Consumers simply want content. What Sirius XM has been lacking over the years was a scalable connected vehicle strategy. In many ways, the more connected our cars become, the more Sirius XM would have been at risk. Satellite delivery allows for simple distribution to continents, but there is a lack of efficiency in two-way communication. In simple terms the satellite speaks to your car, but getting your car to speak to the satellite is still not efficient.

Pandora works over the Internet. It is ad supported, allows customization, and has a user base of some 100 million listeners. Essentially Pandora lived in a niche that Sirius XM was lacking. The choice of Sirius XM was to either build Pandora like business model on its own or to acquire it. While Sirius XM did not buy out Pandora, it did cement a relationship with a company that has a deep consumer pool and can deliver what a whole new set of consumers are seeking.

Another aspect of this deal that is quite attractive is the demographics. Believe it or not, the overlap in demographics between a Sirius XM user and a Pandora user is small. As fellow contributor Crunching numbers pointed out in an article titled, "If You Subscribe To Sirius XM, You're Probably Rich," the people that buy Sirius XM tend to be older and more wealthy. In contrast, the Pandora listener pool is younger and will tolerate advertising in exchange for a lower price or even free listening experience. With its investment in Pandora, Sirius XM can now participate in a whole segment of the population that it had not been successful in tapping into previously.

There are a few other concepts to consider. This new relationship between Sirius XM and Pandora is a blow to terrestrial radio. Terrestrial radio dominates the space, but has its own worries. Connected cars give consumers the ultimate flexibility in entertainment. As the population of connected cars grows, the options of consumers will become more widespread. We have all heard of people cutting the cable television cord in favor of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Hulu and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) offerings. That dynamic will soon be happening in the car. Terrestrial radio will not evaporate because of its local factor, but it will become less relevant in the overall picture of music and entertainment streaming.

Thinking even deeper, how can the synergies between Sirius XM and Pandora play out? It is possible that Pandora users will get special offers for Sirius XM and vice versa? If these companies move toward a dual effort in cross promotion the results could be staggering. Sirius XM has a good hold on the auto market. Pandora has a good hold on the streaming market in devices such as smartphones. The auto industry is in the process of converging these two markets in what will truly be a connected car. Over the next few years Sirius XM and Pandora can and should make aggressive moves to cement themselves into the minds of consumers so as to be the "go-to" players when connected cars become ubiquitous.

In my opinion there is a decent chance that this Pandora move was a very good way for Sirius XM to accelerate its connected car strategy. While Sirius XM did not buy out Pandora, it does have a sizeable chunk that it can count on for dividends and perhaps more.

The whole situation is somewhat ironic. A number of years ago Liberty Media bailed out Sirius XM in a time of need in exchange for 40% of the company. Subsequently, Liberty increased its ownership and now has between 65% and 70% of Sirius XM. It is almost as if Sirius XM took a page out of that playbook. Pandora was a company in need. Sirius XM stepped up to the plate and now owns a piece of Pandora. Sirius XM could add to its stake if it desires, and could eventually take on an even bigger role at the company. Sirius XM had been investing its cash in its own stock for years. This was great for shareholders, but benefited Liberty Media the most. With each share bought back, the percentage of ownership that Liberty had increased. With this move, Sirius XM could actually have a very good place, in Pandora, to spend its cash.

This move gives Sirius XM more value in a situation where an acquisition might come into play. What if Liberty wants to buy Sirius XM at some point down the road? With the Pandora move, Liberty Media would be capturing a chunk of Pandora as well. There is value in that whether it be Liberty making the bold move or another entity jumping into the ring.

The timing here was important. There are many very big players that have trillions in capital stuck overseas. One desire expressed by the current U.S. president is to cut taxes enough to encourage these big companies to repatriate those dollars. When that happens, we could see some big moves take place. Sirius XM has now tied up a big enough piece of Pandora to be a part of that situation should big money return stateside.

All in all I believe that Sirius XM made a wise play here that could have both near- and long-term impacts. Sirius XM is ensuring that it will be a relevant player in the next phase of audio entertainment, and Pandora has secured enough money to operate aggressively. It may take time for all of this to play out, but the news is most likely more positive than many are even realizing. Stay tuned!