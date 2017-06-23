Unilever And WPP Take Stakes In Celtra For Creative AdTech

Quick Take

Consumer giant Unilever (UL) and advertising company WPP (WPPGY) have lead a $15 million strategic investment in Celtra.

Celtra has developed AdCreator, a platform for advertising personnel to create data-driven advertising copy and media that works on numerous devices, operating systems, and environments.

Unilever is implementing Celtra’s system company-wide as management seeks to improve its advertising relevance to younger consumers and their media consumption habits.

Investee Company

Boston, Massachusetts,-based Celtra was founded in 2006 to develop technologies that help advertisers and agencies create more effective advertisement media.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Miha Mikek, who was previously CEO of Amis d.o.o.

Below is a brief video of a movie advertisement using Celtra’s AdCreator:

Celtra says more than 250,000 advertisements have been built using its AdCreator system, and counts more than 3,500 brands as customers, with two-thirds of the Fortune 500 advertisers among them.

The company currently has over 160 employees worldwide and has received a number of awards for its software.

Celtra has raised $25 million from investors including SoftBank Capital, Fairhaven Capital Partners, GrandBanks Capital and now Unilever and WPP.

Investment Terms and Rationale

The $15 million investment from Unilever and WPP may also include amounts from previous investors, so the precise breakdown is not known.

Both Unilever and WPP are active investors in digital media and consumer technologies, and in the aggregate have made dozens of investments in the last five years as these markets undergo rapid change that both companies need to stay abreast of in order to remain relevant to younger audiences.

Creative development has become more complex in recent years due to the explosion of mobile device formats and the changing tastes of heavy consumers of media, including millennials and younger audiences which are particular targets of brands and agencies due to their proclivity to spend.

Celtra has developed its AdCreator system which seeks to empower advertising creatives to design advertisements that are responsive to different viewing formats. Furthermore, the system can adjust the advertising media based on real-time user data.

As Unilever Chief Marketing Officer Keith Weed stated in the deal announcement,

Creative is an increasingly complex challenge for large advertisers and one that is constantly changing due to rapid evolution of media consumption. People deserve advertising that feels native to each medium and delivers emotional value. Celtra helps us deliver that at global scale.

Co-investor WPP CEO Martin Sorrell added,

We believe the market is due for a creative management solution that can deliver real-time data driven creative at scale and tailored for every individual, across media channels. Celtra is a leader in this space. This investment is in line with WPP's commitment to technology, data and content, which, along with horizontality, new markets and new media, comprise the Group's four strategic priorities.

Since Unilever utilizes WPP in an agency capacity, the two companies will partner to adopt Celtra’s system in their advertising creative operations, with Unilever deciding to use it "across (its) global marketing organization and its ecosystem of service providers, technology vendors and media suppliers."

So, Unilever is betting not only an investment in Celtra but is also deploying its solution system-wide in hopes of driving significant improvement in its advertising operations.

I previously wrote an article about Unilever acquiring a cosmetics firm aimed at younger consumers in my article, Unilever To Acquire Hourglass For Luxury Cosmetics Line.

In that article, I highlighted that the deal was one of several recent acquisitions by Unilever to refresh its consumer brands and better position itself for younger consumers.

The investment in Celtra and deployment of its solution internally to Unilever indicates management’s desire to focus its advertising messaging on younger consumers and their media consumption habits.

I view the decision as a long-term positive for Unilever as its management seems to "get it" that it needs to retool itself for the next generation of customers.

