BDCs: Watch, Learn, And Take Nothing For Granted

He also says BDC up and down cycles are a bit like the weather - months of sunshine doesn't mean that rainy season isn't right around the corner.

Nicholas Marshi discusses how he thinks after decades of watching the BDC sector, and explains how he uses the daily news flow to help inform his investing decisions.

BDCs are complicated, and the learning curve can be steep, but investing the time to educate yourself about them can pay dividends. literally.

Business development companies (BDCs) have been on an upswing for the past 18 months. How long will these high-yielding dividend stocks remain high flyers? Time will tell, but like any investment, they’re likely to experience a down cycle at some point. Of course, when that happens is anyone’s guess. It’s important to pay careful attention to key performance data and company information and keep an eye on the markets in general to gauge which way the sector might be headed. Plus, BDCs’ inherent complexities make them extra tricky, so it can help to keep tabs on what the experts are saying, both here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere.

Nicholas Marshi has been covering BDCs for decades. He’s the editor of the BDC Reporter, which is among the leading online publications covering the $60 billion BDC space. Nicholas is a seasoned author on Seeking Alpha, too - he’s been writing for the site since 2008. He’s awake before dawn daily to watch key indicators and research BDCs for a wide audience of individual and institutional investors. The author of BDC Reporter Daily News, a Marketplace service focused on BDCs, Nicholas joins the Marketplace Roundtable to discuss why he’s dedicated the better part of his career to BDCs, explain why investors shouldn’t take anything for granted when it comes to this complex sector, and share some of his top ideas in the space right now.

Seeking Alpha: You’ve devoted much of your career to researching and investing in business development companies (BDCs). What about them appealed to you then, and why do they still appeal to you now?

Nicholas Marshi author of BDC Reporter Daily News: I came upon BDCs more than a decade after 20 years in leveraged finance as a commercial lender, sometimes investment banker, mezzanine fund investor, and private equity sponsor. BDC investing is mixed up with all those activities, so it was a natural extension of what I’ve always been doing.

SA: BDCs are often misunderstood, and sometimes even avoided, by investors due to their perceived complexities. In your opinion, is there an invisible “barrier to entry” for novice investors? If not, what factors should investors who are newer to BDC investing be wary of?

NM: This cuts both ways. Some new investors - as with any specialized sector - have to go up an intimidating learning curve of BDC-specific terminology, history, rules and regulations, and what not. I’m sure that would be the case if I decided to invest in biotech or Argentine bonds. There’s plenty to become familiar with but nothing that you can’t learn in a few years with your nose to a computer screen!

Seriously, though, there is a lot to take in if you want to properly assess your risks and rewards. That’s where the two-edged sword comes in. Some investors with a little experience under their belts may be lulled into thinking that they fully understand what BDCs are all about and walk into a trap of their own creation. My own experience after 10 years of doing essentially nothing but BDC analysis 50 or more hours a week is that the sector keeps one humble. There’s always more to learn. So, my best advice to new and not-so-new investors is to take nothing for granted and keep asking questions. What you think you know today will not be the same in a year or in 10.

SA: You follow BDCs almost daily, sometimes several times a day, depending on the news cycle. From an investing standpoint, what are the benefits of following breaking BDC news so often and so closely? Are there ways for investors to capitalize on the latest sector news?

NM: That’s a great question. So, to be clear, I do like to be up before the dawn and work until after the close. I’m assuming I was a farmer in an earlier life because I’m usually up by 5 a.m. Pacific Time. However, when the markets are open, I’m not watching the price action on the screen like a trader. Neither I, nor most Seeking Alpha readers, can “get ahead” of the market if a big news item breaks even if we get the word within seconds. The market is just that fast.

Instead, I’m reading the press releases and SEC filings and company presentations and all that because I’m looking for information that changes my investment thesis about any of the 80-plus BDC securities that we track and sometimes invest in as well. It’s rarely one big nugget of news but a slow drip of information which causes that change.

I assume that there are other investors out there with the time and resources to unearth the same data and who eventually come to the same conclusion. I don’t expect to be the first out of the gate in recognizing a change in a BDC’s prospects has occurred, but I’m trying to be in the first or second group and get that early mover advantage. Our readers will get our analysis within minutes of when we come to our insights and conclusions and can decide for themselves if we’re crazy or crazy like a fox.

SA: Where do you get your information on BDCs from, and how do you weed through that information to separate the noise from the data that’s truly valuable to your investing decisions?

NM: Because I came out of Citibank’s bank training program and I’m cursed with an academic bent, I have a systematic approach to research. There are 46 public BDCs out there, and I’m set up to receive each one’s news releases, SEC filings etc., as they come out.

We have a subscription with a financial research firm called Alpha-Sense that every morning lists every new item. Plus, we’ve contracted with a terrific group called Advantage Data which provides us with a database of every investment in every BDC’s portfolio from the time they went public. We use that data to supplement and analyze what we read in daily and to assist us when the quarterly and annual earnings reports come out.

If that wasn’t enough - and because we believe one of the keys to investing in BDCs is knowing what’s happening to their investment portfolios - we also keep a list of all the under-performing companies in the sector and every day receive an update using a Google Search system I created, supplemented by Alpha-Sense.

As for separating the wheat from the chaff, that’s when writing my posts for the BDC Reporter comes into play. For many years, I’ve realized the best way to sort out what’s truly important is to set down and state the case. In fact, that was the real impetus for my starting the BDC Reporter 10 years ago. I didn’t have an investment committee to write for anymore, but I still appreciated the discipline of explaining an investment thesis, and that’s what I’m still doing. My readers are my investment committee.

SA: BDCs have been on a tear for the last 18 months or so. What are your thoughts on the sector as a whole, and are there any important trends you are watching?

NM: BDCs have been up for 18 months, and before that, they were down for another 18 months. You would think after 10 years of these sorts of cycles where prices go up or down by 25-30% I’d know when they begin and end. I don’t, nor does anyone else whatever they tell you.

My main thought on the subject is that whatever happens there will always be cycles, like there will always be weather, even if you’ve had two glorious months of sunshine in a row. The BDC sector is susceptible to great volatility over time for a very prosaic reason. Investors are trying to discount the value of the income coming out of a BDC’s portfolio for years into the future, and there are a large number of variables involved, like credit losses, the cost of debt, the portfolio yield, and investors required return.

At the moment, markets generally, and the BDC sector is no exception, remain highly optimistic, and prices are about as high as they’ve ever been. That does not leave much room but down, but when and where is impossible to predict. Which does not mean I don’t try. In fact, and I apologize for the shameless plug, but I write every weekend about latest the trends for both BDC common stocks and Baby Bonds and seek to ascertain which way the wind is blowing. We call that series our Weekly Market Recap, and it’s been very successful with readers who are all asking themselves the same question, even those who say they’re long-term investors and don’t care.

SA: You covered MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) twice inside of two weeks just recently, here and here. In the latter article where you opined on the sustainability of MVC’s dividend, you mentioned in a post-script to newer investors that it’s “most appropriate for an investor with a view about the long-term prospects for its equity investment portfolio and the likelihood of the much delayed transition into a ‘normal’ BDC occurring.” Not to steal your thunder for an upcoming article, but can you elaborate on your thoughts for MVC’s future relative to that comment?

NM: I’m glad to see you’re reading my MVC posts. Even I had to go back and re-read what I wrote. I was seeking to say that you shouldn’t invest in MVC just because it has a stable dividend - which it has and is likely to continue to have.

The BDC’s stock price will waver very much in the years ahead depending on how management is able to make its promised transition from an equity-oriented business model, which is not popular with the market, to a more normal BDC making most of its income off loans. If they don’t succeed, the stock will presumably drop. A lot. It won’t be much comfort to have received a nice steady dividend, albeit quite small by BDC standards, if the stock price drops big time.

We would suggest buying MVC if your research leads you to believe they’re going to succeed and become like their peers. As for us, we’re not sufficiently convinced that’s going to happen, even though selling USGE is a step forward. Somebody braver or more certain than us may succeed very well if our doubts are misguided. In any case, the distribution will only be a small part of the likely return.

SA: This article from U.S. News & World Report recently touted Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) as the best of the BDCs, “... boasting 64 percent returns in price alone over the past year, versus nearly flat performance for the premier ETF tracking the industry.” The author also cited Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) as stocks worth researching. BDC ETFs like ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) and the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) were also among the author’s picks. Do you think this list is representative of BDC stocks investors should pay attention to, and why or why not?

NM: This is a very important issue, but I may not answer the question in the manner you might have expected. I’ve got to say that I’m not a great fan of blanket “stock tips” like the one you’re quoting, even though the U.S. News & World Report is a very fine publication. You see, and I’m going to channel my prior life as a farmer in saying this: what’s good for the goose is often not good for the gander.

Let’s take Main Street as an example. It has been a very well run BDC and has achieved a home run return for anyone who bought at the right time. However, it may not be the right investment going forward for Mr. X while being great for Mrs. Y. Maybe one investor wants very low volatility and their money back in six months, while another loves the ups and downs of stock prices and is prepared to leave their money in harm’s way for five years.

The irony is that we’re Registered Investment Advisors and professional asset managers with investors of our own, but I’m loath to provide blanket “buy this”, “sell that” advice to anyone. Investing in BDCs and everything else needs to be tailor-made to the person whose money is at risk.

What’s great about Seeking Alpha is that “self directed” (and who isn’t?) investors can get much of the information they need to make their own decisions about what’s right based on their own conditions. We see our role, both in what we write every day in BDC Daily News and in our other postings on SA, is to offer up as much news, views, and analysis as possible to enable readers to make the best investment decision they can.

We like to think we don’t pull too many punches and don’t just quote back what others are saying but share what we’ve found in our constant research. We certainly are not beholden to anyone. We don’t expect our readers to always agree with us. In fact, many go out of their way to tell us why we are wrong. We’d like to be your BDC analyst for $50 a month, but the final investment decision remains yours.

SA: What is a current BDC play you’re invested in, and what’s the story?

NM: Given all that recent speechifying, it would be funny if I just reeled off a name. Instead, I’ll be consistent and answer this way. For an account that I manage for a client who we’ll call Susan W., who’s risk averse but has a nice long investment horizon, I recently purchased Capitala Finance’s (NASDAQ:CPTA) latest Baby Bond, with a 6.0% coupon and a 2022 maturity.

We have our doubts about Capitala as a stock and worries about its credit portfolio at the moment, but the Notes should be well covered under even very stressed scenarios. By our numbers, even if portfolio values drop by 30%, the Notes will get repaid in full. Just right for Susan W.

I’m also watching for my own account the situation playing out at Fifth Street (NYSE:FSC) and Fifth Street Senior Floating (NASDAQ:FSFR). Its manager, Fifth Street Asset Management (NASDAQ:FSAM), has put itself up for sale - and by implication, the two BDCs it serves. We’re relatively sure a deal will occur, as our reading of FSAM’s 10-Q revealed that the asset manager is deep into negotiations with a disgruntled lender, and the majority owner is being asked to cover any loan shortfalls that might occur. That sounds like - but does not guarantee - a sale of FSAM will occur, and just about anyone who takes on those management contracts will be better received than FSAM currently.

It’s what we call a Special Situations investment that we’ve been writing extensively about for subscribers and on the free site. We’re hoping for a pop in both BDCs’ stock price should FSAM relinquish its control. Much nail biting involved.

Finally, for another long-term income portfolio in which we’re already invested in Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS), we’re waiting for a stock price drop to buy more. This is a BDC that we intend to hold for the long term, and there are very few BDC common stocks that fit that bill.

Thanks to Nicholas for joining the Marketplace Roundtable. You can check out his author page to read more of his work, or take a gander at BDC Reporter Daily News, and get a two-week free trial.

Sign up for the SA Marketplace Roundtable above or below to get all of our roundtables in your inbox. We published a week-long Energy series last week and are going to explore a few other interesting topics and formats over coming months, and it's a great way to stay on top of Marketplace developments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nicholas Marshi is long MVC’s and FSC's Baby Bonds.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.