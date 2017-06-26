Plymouth Industrial: How Does This REIT IPO Stack Up With STAG Industrial?

I am always on the lookout for hidden gems and "diamonds in the rough" in the property REIT sector for my SA readers and REITs 4 Alpha members.

Given the outstanding performance of the industrial REIT sector, it was not a surprise to see the Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) public offering.

Plymouth is looking to duplicate the success achieved by STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG). However, Plymouth also owns multi-tenant industrial properties, along with single-tenant net-lease properties.

"Plymouth Industrial REIT is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets across the Eastern half of the U.S."

The company hopes to enhance shareholder value through "property re-positioning, capital improvements and restructuring tenant leases." The primary focus is on Class-B industrial properties.

Notably, there is nothing wrong with the business plan of owning and operating a portfolio of older and smaller industrial properties in secondary markets. Additionally, I'm generally a fan of well-managed smaller-cap REITs where retail investors can enjoy a current yield and more dynamic growth.

However, after taking the time to look under the proverbial hood, I see an assortment of challenges and risk factors that investors should weigh carefully prior to pulling the trigger on this recent IPO.

Plymouth Overview

If you are interested in the "origin" story and background of the two key executives, here it is from the S-11, above:

"The company was formerly known as Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc., was founded in March 2011 by two of our executive officers, Jeffrey Witherell and Pendleton White, Jr., each of whom has at least 25 years of experience acquiring, owning and operating commercial real estate properties. Specifically, both were members of a team of senior investment executives that was responsible for the acquisition and capital formation of commercial properties for Franklin Street Properties (NYSEMKT:FSP), or Franklin Street, a REIT based in Boston, MA, from 2000 to 2007, during which time Franklin Street listed its stock on the American Stock Exchange. Following their time at Franklin Street, our founders recognized a growing opportunity in the Class B industrial space, particularly in secondary markets and select primary markets, following the 2008-2010 recession, and founded our company to participate in the cyclical recovery of the U.S. economy. Between March 2011 to April 2014, we prepared for and engaged in a non-listed public offering of our common stock. We used the proceeds from that offering to acquire equity interests in five industrial properties. In 2014, we used the proceeds of a senior secured loan to acquire 100% fee ownership in three of these properties and 100% fee ownership in the remaining 17 properties that comprise the Company Portfolio. In July 2015 and January 2017, we sold our equity interests in the two properties in which we did not have 100% fee ownership."

That all sounds reasonable. However, where the rubber hits the road is in the financial disclosures, and the details regarding the underlying debt, common stock dilution, and the risks embedded in the existing Plymouth portfolio which contains 20 industrial REIT properties.

Here is a link to the Prospectus filed with the SEC for the Plymouth REIT IPO, so you can check it out.

Business Model Isn't The Issue

In order to better understand how Plymouth stacks up, here is a quick look at its closest industrial REIT peer.

The business model of owning and acquiring older Class-B industrial assets in secondary markets has proven successful by the STAG Industrial management team.

Source: STAG - June 2017 presentation (all slides)

STAG owns 324 properties, across 37 states, totaling 63 million square feet of rentable space. The Top 10 tenants account for 15.3% of ABR, with STAG's No. 1 tenant, GSA (US government), at just under 3% of revenue.

At the margin, each single-tenant asset is either 100% leased or entirely vacant. A large portfolio of single-tenant net-lease space creates a "virtual industrial park" with more attractive risk-adjusted returns than owning just a few net-leased assets.

In the net-lease business model in addition to monthly rent, tenants pay: taxes, utilities, insurance, and majority of the building maintenance. This creates a rock-solid predictable income stream and makes the net-lease business model easy to scale.

STAG pays out 86% of AFFO as a monthly dividend to shareholders, and has raised the dividend ~36% since its 2012 IPO. Investors have done quite well with STAG.

Plymouth Is Not Rock-Solid

Both STAG and Plymouth are Boston-based and invest in Class-B industrial properties. However, that is where the similarities end.

The Plymouth portfolio is heavily concentrated geographically and derives a significant percentage of rents from its top tenants. Among the 20 Plymouth industrial properties, five are in metro-Chicago and five are in Cleveland.

The fewer the number of assets, the higher quality the lease contract must be in order to avoid hiccups down the road.

Plymouth's Top 3 tenants account for 29.8% of annual rents, with No. 1 tenant Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) accounting for 12.7% of rents. Notably, this Pier 1 lease is for a 527,000 square-feet facility in Columbus, Ohio, with a lease term set to expire Dec. 31, 2017.

Meanwhile, like many brick and mortar retailers, Pier 1 has struggled lately, so the retailer is closing many of its stores.

"Pier 1 Imports said that it will close 100 stores through 2019 in order to cut costs. The home goods retailer closed 16 stores last year, and plans to shutter 17 this year," according to Brian Sozzi of TheStreet.com.

Alasdair James, Pier 1's president and chief executive officer, recently came aboard to replace interim CEO and Board Chairman Terry London after long-time Pier 1 CEO Alex Smith stepped down at the end of last year. James most recently was president of Kmart, a struggling division of Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD).

Obviously, this deteriorating situation should be a concern for both management and shareholders.

On the other hand, Pier 1 is only paying $3.38 per SF. So, if there is a tenant lined up to replace the $1,780,000 annual rental payment, it could also be viewed as an opportunity?

The other Plymouth Top 10 tenant with a lease expiration at the end of this year is Colony Display Systems. Colony Display leases 146,800 square feet in Chicago, which contributes 4.4% of annual base rent, or $624,000 annual rental payment.

Barber Foods in Portland has a lease scheduled to expire Dec. 31, 2018, which contributes 4.2% of ABR.

Source: Plymouth REIT – SEC filing

As of March 31, 2017, the weighted average in-place remaining lease term of the Plymouth portfolio was 3.1 years.

The entire portfolio is encumbered by one blanket mortgage lien, so there is no giving the keys back on a vacant property. According to the S-11:

"The AIG Loan is secured by a first lien mortgage on each of the properties in the Company Portfolio. A default under the AIG Loan could result in the foreclosure on all, or a material portion, of the Company Portfolio…"

Additionally, four of the 20 properties are encumbered by tenant rights of first refusal and/or option to repurchase the property.

Inadequate Financial Controls

According to the Prospectus, Plymouth will have to increase G&A by hiring an additional one to three accounting personnel to correct identified deficiencies.

"As part of the ongoing monitoring of internal controls required of publicly traded companies, and in connection with management’s evaluation of our internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures as of March 31, 2017, we identified material weaknesses in our internal controls and our disclosure controls and procedures. In particular, we identified as a material weakness that we did not have a sufficient number of adequately trained technical accounting and external reporting personnel to support standalone external financial reporting under SEC requirements. Although we have developed and are in the process of implementing a remediation plan for the identified material weaknesses, we can provide no assurances that our remediation plan will adequately remediate the identified material weakness. The Company continues to evaluate what additional policies and procedures may be necessary, how to most effectively communicate the policies and procedures to its personnel and how to improve our financial reporting system. We expect that work on the plan to remediate the identified weaknesses will continue throughout 2017, as financial resources permit."

Plymouth already has nine employees. Management estimates the need of a headcount of 10 to 12 to correct the "identified material weakness" going forward.

How many people should it really take to account for 32 net leases, four modified net leases, and two gross leases? How many executives are required to run the equivalent of a small family real estate office?

Obviously, this micro-cap REIT is much too small to support the current internal management structure. The layers of complexity added by SEC reporting and a NYSE MKT listing make no sense for any bite-sized, highly-leveraged real estate operation.

However, without the influx of funds from the IPO which allowed for a complete restructuring of the capital stack, the Plymouth management team was staring down the barrel of losing control of the REIT. The S-11 filing explains how the "Torchlight" deal terms would have given Torchlight ownership and control if the IPO did not close by June 30, 2017.

Estimated Distribution (Dividends)

REIT investors love their dividends, and S-11 states that the first pro-rated quarterly dividend would equate to a 7.5%, based on $19.00 per share.

The best case out of the box would be this 12 or so day distribution based upon a $0.356 quarterly distribution would be ~107% of AFFO, based upon the 2,900,000 share count.

Of course, if Pier 1 Imports does not renew, or reduces its footprint or there are concessions granted to the tenant, cash flow would be further impaired.

"We intend to pay a pro rata dividend with respect to the period commencing on the completion of this offering and ending on June 30, 2017, based on $0.356 per share for a full quarter. On an annualized basis, this would be $1.425 per share, or an annual dividend rate of approximately 7.5% based on the offering price range set forth on the cover page of this prospectus. We intend to maintain our initial distribution rate for the 12-month period following completion of this offering unless our results of operations or other factors differ materially from the assumptions used in our estimate. We estimate that this initial annual dividend rate would have represented approximately 106.9% of estimated cash available for distribution, as adjusted, to holders of our common stock for the trailing 12-month period ended March 31, 2017. We do not intend to reduce the expected dividend per share if the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares is exercised; however, this could require us to borrow funds to pay dividends or to use the net proceeds from this offering to pay dividends."

Here are a couple of footnotes which accompany the Estimated Cash Available for Distribution, as Adjusted on page 42 of the Prospectus:

"(4) If the underwriters’ option to purchase up to an additional 435,000 shares of common stock from us, our initial annual distribution would increase by approximately $620 and our payout ratio would increase to 119.8% assuming no investment of the additional proceeds. (5) Because our estimated annual distribution for the 12 months ending March 31, 2018 exceeds our pro forma cash available for distribution, if our operating cash flow does not increase we may have to fund distributions from borrowings under our anticipated credit facility or other loans, selling certain of our assets or using a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering, declare taxable distributions or reduce such distributions."

The projected dividend is an illusion. It is unsustainable. Frankly, it is just a shiny object to buoy share prices in an attempt to give management time to grow the portfolio.

Notably, there isn't a presentation (or much of anything useful to investors for that matter) to be found on the Plymouth corporate website. However, I found the 4,456,965 "shares in issue" which it uses for market cap to be intriguing.

The Plymouth investor relations website calculates a $80.31 million market cap based on 4,456,965 outstanding shares.

This would include: 2,900,000 IPO shares sold to the public; 435,000 underwriters Greenshoe; 263,158 Torchlight; 15,789 Directors (restricted); 115,790 Management (restricted); 243,421 (Management 2014 LTIP); and 250,000 Torchlight (warrants). It gets us to 4,223,158, and I'm not sure what else is the balance to 4,456,965.

Source: Plymouth SEC filing p.114

More on that share calculation below.

"Dilution" (Page 44 of Prospectus)

Here is the real "equity kicker."

"If you invest in our common stock in this offering, your ownership interest will be diluted immediately to the extent of the difference between the offering price per share of our common stock and the pro forma as adjusted net tangible book value per share of our common stock immediately after this offering."

The accumulated deficit from how this REIT and its predecessor entities have been run creates an immediate and significant dilution for IPO shareholders (in addition to additional shares for Torchlight and management).

"After giving effect to (i) the sale of 2,900,000 shares of common stock in this offering, (ii) the issuance of 131,579 shares of common stock to our executive officers and independent directors upon the closing of this offering and (iii) the issuance of 263,158 shares of common stock concurrently with the closing of this offering upon partial redemption of the Preferred Interests in the Torchlight Transactions and after deducting the estimated underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by us, our pro forma as adjusted net tangible book value as of March 31, 2017 would have been approximately $7.3 million, or $2.01 per share. This represents an immediate increase to pro forma net book value of $73.92 per share and an increase to historical net tangible book value of $145.99 per share to existing stockholders and an immediate dilution of $16.99 per share to new investors purchasing common stock in this offering at the initial public offering price."

Assuming a $19.00 IPO share price, $2.01 tangible book value per share is what you just bought for each PLYM share. If the underwriters exercise their 30-day option, the tangible book gets bumped up to $3.69 per share. However, dividends must be paid on those shares (from what cash flow)?

Officers, affiliates, and directors own 4.7% of the shares. Torchlight has been given cash, common shares and warrants for additional common shares and a board seat as enticements to agree to this Plymouth recapitalization.

"We expect our operating partnership will use approximately $20.0 million of the net proceeds from this offering to redeem the Preferred Interests. Our operating partnership is expected to use the remaining net proceeds to acquire and manage additional industrial properties and for general corporate purposes."

Prior to the IPO closing, Plymouth was in technical default of the AIG loan covenants (regarding net-worth), and had not been paying its professional fees in a timely manner. According to PLYM auditors Marcum LLP, Plymouth may not have survived as an ongoing concern without this IPO bailout.

Investor Takeaway

The pro-forma tangible net-worth at the time of the IPO is negligible regardless of how you count the shares. The company was a financial train wreck which needed a cash infusion to survive.

The Plymouth portfolio as it stands today isn't particularly attractive.

The amount of debt outstanding relative to equity capitalization is staggering for a public REIT. The AIG Asset Management loan is secured by the entire portfolio. About 20% of that portfolio is also encumbered by tenant rights of first refusal and option to purchase.

Plymouth's internal financial controls are inadequate, and G&A is exorbitant relative to the revenues being generated by 20 properties. The guaranteed cash executive compensation (three execs) alone is $750,000, plus an equal cash amount for incentive bonuses, in addition to restricted and long-term incentive stock awards. There are employment contracts in place until 2020, so this compensation is essentially guaranteed for three years.

The lock-up for the PLYM shares is owned by the management and is just 180 days, so there is a significant overhang.

Bottom Line: The Plymouth brand was put out to pasture a few years back after the financial crises. Frankly, the recent Plymouth Industrial REIT IPO is not an investment vehicle that is even remotely desirable to own.

You can't even put lipstick on this one. It's a rambling wreck.