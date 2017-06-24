Supercell's 'Brawl Stars' Might Be Tencent's Next Billion-Dollar-Generating Game

Tencent is still the best long-term bet if you are interested in the growing video games industry.

Supercell’s new 3-versus-3 action MOBA game, Brawl Stars, might also become a billion-dollar-generating mobile game like Clash of Clans and Clash Royale.

As per App Annie’s May 2017 report, Tencent’s Chinese Honor of Kings MOBA mobile game is the world’s top grossing iOS/Android game. It could contribute $2 to $3 billion this year.

My analysis is that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) already has a $2 billion/year Chinese mobile MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game called Honor of Kings. However, Honor of Kings is not the only game that’s helping Tencent profit from its $6 billion gold mine in mobile. As per the Chinese edition of App Annie’s May 2017 report, Tencent owns four of the 10 top-grossing iOS/Android games in the world today.

Honor of Kings is No.1. Supercell’s (subsidiary of Tencent) Clash Royale is No.4 and Clash of Clans is No.6. Tencent, a passive investor (12% stake) in Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI), is also the publisher of No.9 Candy Crush Saga in China. The strong showing of these four mobile games could help Tencent finish 2017 with $12 billion in total video games revenue. Last year, the company garnered $10.3 billion from video games sales.

Honor of Kings is generating monthly gross sales of almost 3 billion yuan ($438.68 billion). It is realistic to guesstimate that this Chinese mobile version of Tencent’s League of Legends (which made $1.7 billion last year) PC MOBA game will contribute net sales of $2 to $3.3 billion this year. Tencent operates its own Chinese Android App Store (No.1 in China). It only has to pay 30% cut to Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) China iTunes App Store.

My $12 billion estimate for FY 2017 is also supported by Supercell’s very strong revenue streams from Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. A check on Sensor Tower revealed that Clash Royale’s global net sales in May 2017 were $100 million. The five-year old Clash of Clans game also had net sales of $39 million from iOS, and $34 million from Android device players.

I opine that Clash of Clans and Clash Royale are also generating at least $1 billion each in annual net sales.

Supercell Is Working On Its Next Billion-Dollar-Generating Game

Tencent paid $8.6 billion to take control of Supercell last year. It is only proper that the Finnish game developer accelerates its game development strategy. Clash of Clans and Clash Royale are now earning less than Tencent’s own Chinese MOBA mobile game, Honor of Kings.

Supercell’s upcoming 3-versus-3 third-person action MOBA game, Brawl Stars, has soft-launched in Canada’s iOS App Store. I live in the Philippines, so I cannot download the beta version of the iOS Brawl Stars. However, watching YouTube videos of this new Supercell game convinced me it is a simplified MOBA game like Honor of Kings. It doesn’t have the creeps and defensive towers in a typical MOBA game, but Brawl Stars is still a real-time 3-vs.-3 arena fighting game set in a top-down, third-person perspective.

Like Honor of Kings, Brawl Stars is class-based (first version has 15 classes or heroes to choose from) and it requires players to complete objectives/missions to win. Proper teamwork is also a core concept of Brawl Stars.

If Clash of Clans and Clash Royale could generate more than $1 billion in annual net sales, Brawl Stars is also capable of doing so. Clash of Clans and Clash Royale are both 1-versus-1 online battle games. The more competitive mood of a 3-versus-3 will definitely attract more big spending players.

The reason why multiplayer online battle games like League of Legends, Overwatch, and Honor of Kings are so successful is that they appeal to hyper-competitive teamwork-loving gamers. I quit playing Clash of Clans and Clash Royale because they became boring. It is more exciting/challenging to work/cooperate with unknown teammates from other parts of the world to win in games like League of Legends and Overwatch.

My fearless forecast is that, once released, Brawl Stars could beat the monthly net sales of Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. If Clash Royale made $110 million in its debut month last year, I am confident that Brawl Stars can easily make $120 million in its first month.

Freemium Means Big-Spending Players Will Have To Spend Lots of Real Dollars

It is still in beta testing stage, but Supercell is already trying to make money out of Brawl Stars. Impatient players will have to buy gems to quickly unlock all the 15 classes available in Brawl Stars. Some Canadians are probably using their credit cards to get ahead of non-spending players of Brawl Stars.

A top-ranked player in Clash Royale spent $12,000 on in-app purchases last year. Brawl Stars could also compel big-spending players to credit card-boost their way to the top of the game’s leaderboards.

Final Thoughts

Tencent investors should not worry that Brawl Stars can possibly cannibalize sales of Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. Brawl Stars is a much different genre than Supercell’s two top-grossing strategy games. Brawl Stars is a fast-paced, third-person action/shooter multiplayer game. It doesn’t require strategic thinking - it is just shoot fast and kill enemies to accomplish objectives.

I’m a decades-long gamer. In my opinion, Brawl Stars actually took the best concepts of Activision’s Overwatch PC/console FPS (First Person Shooter) game. The graphics and game mechanics are simplified in Brawl Stars, but the fun level is definitely equal to Overwatch.

My other fearless forecast is that Brawl Stars could generate more money than Overwatch, which already generated lifetime revenue of $1 billion. Supercell is a brilliant developer that is also not afraid to spend half-billion dollars to promote/market its mobile games.

I am long Tencent. I reiterate that Tencent is still the best long-term bet when it comes to the growing video games industry. As per Newzoo’s June 2017 report, mobile games will continue to be the main growth drivers for the video games industry.

Tencent owns four of the world’s top-grossing mobile games. It also owns the world’s two top-grossing PC games, League of Legends and CrossFire.

