DryShips: Significant Selling Remains

I hope there comes a day where I don't have to talk about DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) being one of the market's biggest losers. Unfortunately, that day is not today, and I don't see it coming anytime in the near future. While the company has passed the halfway point of the current share selling deal to Kalani, there is still a lot of dilution coming to send shares to more new lows.

Last week, shares closed at $8.75, but that was before the announcement and then execution of the stock's latest reverse split, a 1 for 5 transaction. Shares lost more than two-thirds of their value this week, as seen in the chart below, closing at just $2.44 on Friday afternoon. Things were so bad this week that shares declined by more than 10% every single trading day, which is hard to do for most stocks.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

To remind everyone where we stood at last week's update on the Kalani share sale, DryShips announced an outstanding share count of 25.76 million. That was a substantial rise from where things stood just after the previous reverse split at less than 10 million. If you divide last week's number by 5 for what happened this week, you come down to about 5.15 million shares. Of course, we know that number will be blown out of the water over time, and here is the company's latest 6-K filing to show the share sale progress.

As mutually agreed to by the Company and the Investor, the Company sold 3,868,393 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $13.0 million, following a Pricing Period from June 19, 2017 to June 23, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $12.5 million at a price per share of approximately $3.23 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $12.4 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and June 23, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 7,906,778 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $15.06 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $119.1 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares is approximately $117.9 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 9,020,650 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $107.3 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

So we've passed the halfway point of this deal, but there's still a lot of selling remaining to go if this Kalani transaction is completed. At current prices, there could be over 40 million shares left in this deal, and assuming that high an average selling price seems quite optimistic given the pattern over the last few months. Likely, we'll see the share count rise into the tens of millions in the coming weeks, even though it's jumped substantially already.

While DryShips investors can celebrate the current Kalani deal being more than halfway complete, there is still a ton of selling to go. This week's share price destruction shows just a tiny part of how much investors can lose. Remember, my first warning on this stock in November 2016 came at a reverse-split adjusted price of more than $78,000 per share! If that doesn't tell you to avoid buying the stock, or continue shorting if you can, I don't know what will.