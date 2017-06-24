Weekly Fund Wrap: Deja Vu All Over Again

Investors will be forgiven for feeling like they are stuck in the movie Groundhog Day where the same pattern plays out again and again. This week we have once again seen an overly familiar market dynamic where slightly positive returns in Equities and Treasuries were matched with another sizable fall in Oil.

On the monetary policy side, as if on cue after what was perceived as a hawkish hike by the Fed the previous week was matched by dovish testimony. President of the St. Louis Fed James Bullard became the fifth Fed speaker to urge patience in the hike cycle this week.

The upcoming debt ceiling appears to be sneaking up on the markets. The Treasury is expected to run out of extraordinary measures in late August or early September and will need to rely on tax receipts and available cash to continue operating. The consensus expects this to last into early October. What happens before the Congress August recess is key as lack of apparent progress will begin to rattle markets. Looking back on the previous ceiling showdowns, the 2011 action resulted in the S&P downgrade and 2013 resulted in a government shutdown, though 2015 passed without much fanfare.

Macro

Fundamental indicators had a decent week. The Conference Board leading indicator rose 0.3% in May and the Kansas City Fed composite manufacturing index rose 3pts in June.

Markets

Oil entered a bear market this week with a greater than 20% fall since the last high to a seven month low. This was due to a recent pick-up in floating storage as well as strong production out of the US and a nearly complete reversal of previous supply disruptions which is unlikely to be sustainable. The rest of the market has mostly ignored this drop for a number of reasons. First, we have been here before with the current Oil price not far off the moving average of the last few quarters. The market has also gained confidence that the recent drop has been more of an oversupply rather than a lack of demand story.

The High Yield is one market that has ignored the drop in oil with credit spreads tightening - the last time oil was in the low 40s High Yield Spreads were closer to 800bps than the 300bp level currently. Part of this of course is that the High Yield market now is different from the one in 2015 due to a number of Energy-related defaults.

The combination of low credit spreads and low rates has led to many High Yield bonds trading at elevated prices. Since many High Yield bonds are callable by the issuer, this limits further price appreciation potential of the sector. This dynamic is familiar to investors who dabble in the loan market as loans can typically be refinanced by issuers so as loan spreads tighten borrowers simply refinance at tighter spreads which caps potential gains for investors.

Below we attach an update of closed-end fund sector yields. We like two of the top three sectors: the Multisector as well as the MLP sectors. Both have slightly negative z-scores but more importantly we believe the fundamentals are aligned for further outperformance of the already high distribution rates. Multisector funds are typically heavily invested in nonagency RMBS which have and should continue to perform well due to a strong housing market and MLP funds have been battered by the recent slide in oil which we think has mostly run its course.

Below we attach our screen of the top 7 Multisector funds where we equally weigh each of the relevant factors. We would personally stay away from PTY and PHK due to the high premium of those funds.

The top scoring funds are:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunities (NYSE:PTY)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income (NYSE:BIT)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

DoubleLine Income Solutions (NYSE:DSL)

BlackRock Core Bond (NYSE:BHK)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Source: ADS Analytics

Activist Actions

Bulldog picked up shares in the Pacholder High Yield Fund (NYSEMKT:PHF) and Korea Equity Fund (NYSE:KEF) - both funds are in the process of liquidation.

Bulldog also decreased its holdings of Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:LCM).

Conclusion

The themes that have focused investor attention this year such as the divergence between deflation in goods and inflation in assets remains a challenge and a potential flashpoint. Another risk is the beginning of the end of QE as the Fed kicks off the biggest balance sheet unwind in history and starts selling its Treasury and MBS holdings later this year. While these themes have been floating around for some time, soon enough investors will find themselves in uncharted waters with little in the way of experience to chart their course.

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.