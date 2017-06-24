S&P 500 Weekly Update: New Market Highs As The Earnings Driven Bull Market Continues

While Technology shares take a breather, the Biotech sector is about to take off.

Recent price action is suggesting more of a rotation of funds rather than corrective activity. I am impressed how the market has handled the pullback in technology stocks.

S&P 500 marked 24 record closes so far in 2017 while the Dow 30 posts 22. The uptrend is still firmly in place.

Rising interest rates and the flattening yield curve are added to the "worry" list. We are not yet at a point of concern.

"Formula for success: Rise early, work hard, strike oil." - J. Paul Getty

A pervasive theme throughout much of this bull market has been the fact that market strength begets more market strength. The underlying long-term trend remains solidly entrenched and plays a large part in that theme. For the investors that have played that thesis, they have struck oil.

Further evidence to what I am referring to is provided by Urban Carmel as he stated in a recent missive:

"The S&P 500 rose a 7th month in a row in May for only the 11th time since 1991. In the prior 10 instances, the S&P 500 closed higher either 3 or 6 months later every time, for an average gain of 2.3% and 5.9%, respectively. A year later, 8 of 9 instances closed higher by an average of 12%. The average drawdown during the next 12 months was 5%."

Sam Stovall adds:

"2017 has so far been marked by both a persistent uptrend with more than 17 new all time highs and little volatility. In the 17 prior years this combination has occurred, the index gained an average of 19% for the year. All 17 instances ended the year higher."

Many other facts similar to those have been presented here during this rising market. Many if not all of them have played out to the delight of anyone who has been bullish. However, when turmoil hits and the market suffers weakness, many of these facts are forgotten and put aside. It is human nature to let emotion take over. That has been the reason many have stayed away from equities. During times of stress, it pays to revisit the principles of your strategy, and the market facts presented above should be considered part of that story.

Over the course of the last few months, the argument has been made that 2017 has many similarities to 2012/2013. Most comparisons have been presented showing the technical aspects of the two years. Breakouts to new all-time highs in 2013 and now after a period of extended consolidation, a similar pattern in 2017.

During 2013, we saw many money managers aggressively hedged as the "fiscal cliff" uncertainty at the end of 2012 garnered the headlines. Hedge funds and everyday investors were lightly invested in equities. The advice from so many was get out and take whatever profits that were made off the 2009 lows. The economy wasn't looking that great. As we now have seen that is the exact opposite of what should be done when a market breaks out of a trading range.

Fast forward to the end of 2016, and with the upcoming elections on hand, the same positioning could be found everywhere. The market rose to a series of new highs again, and not many believed. It was labeled the Trump Trade. The cautionary tales told all to stay away. It is all temporary, a sugar high. The equity market will come crashing down once everyone realizes that the new agenda won't be enacted overnight. Wrong again, the new highs continued.

The sentiment in the two periods is the same; there is no euphoria. It seems everyone from the big fund money managers to the cab driver has and remains in a frozen state waiting for a pullback to put money to work. The wait is now pushing eight months.

With this week's recent high on the S&P, it makes 24 for the year. That is close to the same pace as 2013, when 53 new highs were recorded.

I am not saying that we will see the same 30% increase in the S&P as in 2013, but until there is a decided change in direction, all I need to follow right now is the original comment, strength begets strength.

Recently the Dow Industrials, S&P 500, the NASDAQ, and the Russell 2000 have recorded new all-time highs. Another display of the markets breadth is the fact that the Dow Jones Composite made new highs as well. Add in the highs recorded in the advance/decline line, and that tells me this bull market has more room to run.

None of that should be taken to predict an unabated move higher. So far what we have witnessed is more about rotation and money finding a new home instead of the start of a correction. More on that discussion in the technical portion of the update.

Economy

GDPNow estimates 2.9% growth for the next quarter. If that were to take place, averaging the first two quarters keeps us in the 2% Goldilocks world.

Jason Goepfert writes:

"Since the 1980s, there has never been a period in which a rise in small business confidence didn't lead to a pickup in nominal gross domestic product."

Not all seems as rosy lately according to the Citi U.S. Economic Surprise Index. It has plunged to multi-year lows. The index is now at the lowest level since August of 2011, when the U.S. debt ceiling debacle was in full swing and the economy was slowing out of the post-crisis growth spurt.

Source: Bespoke

One moderating factor in the lower-than-expected economic results lately is the data hasn't been terrible on an absolute basis.

Conference Board's leading and coincident indicator ratio continues to sit at a strong level with nothing approaching the kind of sustained rollover that would signal recession.

U.S. Flash PMI was recorded at a three-month low in June with a reading of 53. The new orders component of the report rose at a very strong pace.

With data on housing starts and building permits disappointing lately, there is plenty of discussion now on whether housing will now become a drag on growth here in the U.S. Shortages of skilled workers and available lots have weighed on the industry even as Americans remain upbeat about home-buying according to the National Association of Home Builders.

Source: NAHB

Looking at the chart above shows a similar dip occurred early last year. It remains to be seen whether we will see a rebound to keep the longer-term trend line in place of it is the start of something more telling.

Existing home sales rose 1.1% in May countering the drop that was recorded in April. Total housing inventory remains an issue. While it rose 2.1 percent to 1.96 million existing homes available for sale, it is still 8.4 percent lower than a year ago (2.14 million) and has fallen year over year for 24 consecutive months. Unsold inventory is at a 4.2-month supply at the current sales pace, which is down from 4.7 months a year ago.

New home sales came in with a gain of 2.9% for May. The results for April were revised higher as well. The median sales price rose to the highest level on record. Builders cite the high cost of land, labor and such, along with regulatory issues as impediments to build smaller more affordable homes.

Global Economy

Federated Research reports:

"Eight years into the economic recovery, short-term interest rates remain close to their 2009 levels. In fact, 2-year yields in the eurozone and Japan are even lower than in 2009, and their aggregate balance sheets are roughly $4 trillion greater. What makes it all the more remarkable is that economic conditions are much better than they were in 2009."

Eurozone Composite Flash PMI fell in June, but recorded its best quarter in six years. The manufacturing segment of the report resides at a 74-month high.

Data for Spain industrial sales, industrial new orders, and services growth were released this week. In summary, the Spanish economy is strong, with rapid growth in the goods sector and the services sector in addition to robust retail activity, solid trade balance and gross trade growth, and employment gains. The country is no longer the sick man of Europe these days.

French services confidence and total demand expectations from business remained at high levels in June, suggesting the rebound in activity that has been reported recently is continuing.

Bank of Japan released the minutes from its April meeting this past week. They were basically uneventful while all-industry activity surprised dramatically to the upside with a 2.1% gain month over month, which may indicate a modest acceleration in GDP for Q2.

Japan Flash Manufacturing PMI declined to a seven-month low with a reading of 52.

Almost a year to the day after the Brits voted to leave the European Union, Brexit talks are underway in Brussels.

Post Brexit anxiety has now impacted the labor market in Britain. The consensus is that few EU nationals have the urge to come to Britain to fill jobs with all of the unknowns swirling about.

U.K. CBI advance indicators suggested a surprising move up in manufacturing production. It's the highest level for the order volume balance survey since the 1980s!

Earnings Observations

Thomson Reuters estimates the S&P 500's first-quarter earnings results should be 15.4% above EPS seen a year earlier, which would be the best quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2011.

Federated Research adds:

"As of June 10th, the S&P 500 is up 8.6% year-to-date, but the trailing operating P/E is up only 57 basis points. S&P year-over-year sales growth has climbed to 3.7%, its highest level since March 2013. Much of the rebound has come from a less negative contribution from the energy sector. But ex-energy, sales are up 4.5% versus a year ago, the fastest pace since October 2013."

FactSet Research weekly update as of June 23rd:

For Q2 2017, the estimated earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 6.6%. Nine sectors are expected to report earnings growth for the quarter.

The estimated revenue growth rate for Q2 2017 is 4.9%. Ten sectors are projected to report year-over-year growth in revenues.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.6. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (15.3) and the 10-year average (14.0).

Bottom up EPS estimate for CY '17 is $132.

Bottom up EPS estimate for CY '18 is $147.

During the upcoming week, 12 S&P 500 companies (including one Dow 30 component) are scheduled to report results for the second quarter.

The Political Scene

They hem and they haw, complain, take up so much time debating and lambasting each other. At the end of the day, the much debated and maligned border tax issue may be a non starter. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows suggested recently that Congress move ahead with tax reform without including a border adjustment tax.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has readied backup plans in case there is no agreement on the debt ceiling issue.

After the tragic shooting of Congressman Scalise, many congressional leaders voiced their thoughts on the matter. I recently saw this quote from John F. Kennedy that was repeated by minority leader Nancy Pelosi right after the incident:

"For a long time I have been talking about the need for a rebirth of civility. We cannot continue the meanness, personal slurs, and polarizing attacks, all of which are doing great harm to America."

Larry Kudlow, economist and CNBC reporter, then suggested the words will be taken by all as a sign to finally come together. Perhaps, creating a positive situation out of this horrible incident.

In the for what it is worth category, Circa News called 10 prosecutors after former FBI director James Comey's testimony and asked them if they saw grounds for obstruction of justice charges. All 10 said no; there was no way that would happen based on what Comey said.

The Senate GOP's healthcare bill that is being proposed would phase out the ACA's Medicaid expansion between 2020 and 2023 and repeal the 3.8% income tax. As written in the Wall Street Journal:

Bill would end ACA penalties for people who don't have insurance.

The bill seeks funding for insurers through 2021.

This legislation provides tax credits and lowers income eligibility.

Tax cuts on high-income households largely unchanged from House plan.

Bill suspends "Cadillac Tax" on employer health plans through 2025.

Bill strips federal funding from Planned Parenthood Federation of America for one year.

Now it comes down to getting the number of votes to get this, or something similar voted into law. I doubt that will be easy as both sides will dig in and let us know how the other side's plan is not acceptable. Perhaps Congress can show a sign of commitment to the people that they represent by foregoing the annual August recess, come together and get something accomplished.

The Fed and the Yield Curve

The last FOMC meeting on June 14th saw the Fed raise rates, but also give detailed plans on how it will run off its balance sheet, consistent with prior communication. Initially starting with $6 billion UST/$4 billion MBS. Principal payments will not be reinvested at a capped rate, with the caps rising every three months up to a maximum principal roll-off of $50 billion/month.

In the first month, that will total $10 billion, with plans to raise the cap by $6 billion UST/$4bn MBS every quarter until the $50 billion runoff rate is reached. This plan is very clean, gradual, and well telegraphed. Dallas Fed President Kaplan says he expects little market reaction when it starts and that it will run in the background.

The Fed has also learned its lesson from 2013's taper tantrum and the communications have been extremely clear on what the plan is. One thing it has been 100% successful on is convincing the market that there's no need to be terrified about balance sheet roll-offs.

Its plan is to only let a small portion of total principal payments collected roll off each month, gradually increasing the amount over time on a predictable schedule. Chair Janet Yellen tells us that the unwind will be like watching paint dry.

The conclusion, I wouldn't expect a large market reaction to the policy that unwinds the QE portfolio because it is so incremental and being so well advertised to the market.

The spread of 118 basis points between the yield on the 10-year and the yield on the 3-month is very close to a 52-week low. Obviously the tightening of the yield curve has some investors worried, but history has shown that it's only a complete inversion (3-month higher than 10-year) that is predictive of a recession.

Of course as the curve flattens, the calls for recession increase. The warnings that this is a precursor to lower stock prices follows. History does not show that to be fact. Bespoke Investment Group states:

"Instances since 1990 in which the yield curve between the 10-year and 3-month Treasury yields is at 52-week lows (as it's close to now), the forward returns for stocks were surprisingly good. The S&P 500 averaged 2.24%, 5.33%, and 9.33%, respectively, over the next one-, three-, and six-month periods, with the index up all previous 12 times after three months. Over the next six months, the S&P 500 has been higher 92% of the time."

Raymond James Research joins in and reminds us:

"Investors need to keep in mind that the spread between the 10-Year and 2-Year U.S. Treasury yields is about where it was in the middle of the summer last year before the 10-Year shot up almost 130 basis points."

No one can say if that is about to happen again, but it says jumping to a conclusion now is a mistake. So while the curve is flattening, it has not quite made a new 52-week low yet. Despite what we may hear, it is a data point to be aware of, but changing equity positioning now is not something that is recommended.

Don't take my opinion, or the words of these research firms, the price action just told investors that. The S&P made new highs while the yield curve flattened, and at this time is no reason to be frightened away.

Sentiment

Since 2016 bonds have been the favorite choice of investors.

Other than a blip after the election, U.S. concentric equity funds have seen net outflows during the time period.

Bullish sentiment was little changed this past week. According to the weekly survey from AAII, bullish sentiment increased from 32.2% up to 32.6%, extending the current record streak of weeks below 50% to 129.

Crude Oil

WTI slipped to its lowest level of the year this past week, matching prices from last November. In the negative feedback loop that crude oil finds itself in, the headlines that matter are the concern over increased production in Iran. While other news does not provide a reaction.

Further evidence of that was the somewhat bullish initial inventory report which showed a drawdown of inventories. That report was trumped by the news that Libya will continue to increase production in 2018. In keeping with the bear market environment, prices fell further.

The positive takeaway from all of this is that to date overall market strength has been impressive in the face of declining oil prices. How long that continues is anyone's guess. My concern is the impact on energy sector earnings going forward if prices remain at these levels or drift lower.

Crude oil seems oversold and trading below fair value but ultimately being driven by narrative and speculation for the time being and therefore it's best to sit and watch.

WTI closed at $43.04, down $1.64 for the week, increasing the decline to five straight weekly losses.

The Technical Picture

This week I thought it best to start off with a rundown of the Nasdaq Composite Index as I believe it may tell the tale for the overall market. The Tech composite, which has been leading the S&P/Dow higher in recent months, is showing some signs the seven-month uptrend may have recently ended. That leaves me with two short-term scenarios to watch for. Should this be the case, the downside pressure created might eventually pull the general market down as well. So far that scenario has not materialized, but the tech selloff may not be over just yet.

The index recorded an 1,100+ point move over seven months, then saw a two-month decline, where it lost 5.8%. After that it rallied, and the final count for the spurt upward is 1,300+ points in seven months, quite a move.

The Nasdaq 100 has closed above its 50-day moving average for 137 consecutive trading days. That's the third longest streak in the index's history going back to 1985.

However, when these long streaks of closes above the 50-day MA are broken, the index has performed very poorly in the near term. So while the index is still above that support level now, if and when it does break below it, expect continued weakness over the next few weeks. I will remind everyone that it is quite normal for that type of action to occur. It is not a call to eliminate the sector from a portfolio allocation standpoint. The sector is where the earnings growth is coming from, and it is where I want to remain in an overweight position. A correction down to Nasdaq 5,900-6,000 would not surprise me at this time, or say 4-5%.

Moving back to the S&P, the index is still tracking above the 20-day moving average (Green line).

Source: FreeStockCharts.com

The other scenario I envision based on the price action this week is suggestive of rotation and more rotation in lieu of corrective activity. Recent lagging sectors like Financials have caught a bid. Biotech stocks have come to life. This potential activity suggests the S&P and the Dow 30 can complete their uptrends, but without much support from the Tech sector.

My guess would be limited new highs while the Nasdaq settles into a trading range below the recent highs. Back in late May it was noted that the 2,450- 2,460 area on the S&P was put on my radar screen. The index has achieved that target. So the short-term view moves the Index target up slightly to the 2,470-2,480 range. Whether or not the index gets there in this move is anyone's guess, but it will get there and higher down the road.

All of this becomes a repeat of what we have seen before, passive long-term investors need do nothing but minor tweaks here and there. Those that are more active can use the rotation to be nimble and pick off stocks that enter into buy zones, using any weakness to complete positions or simply trade for a bounce higher. I warn that this activity is not suited for everyone. Sometimes trying to outsmart the market and be nimble can turn into a nightmare.

Short-term support is now seen at the 2,428 and 2,411 pivots, with resistance at the 2,444 and 2,456 pivots.

Market Skeptics

When I got to this section of the update, my intention was to post links to all of the recent stock market warnings that I read over the last week or so. Instead of doing that, I ran across this missive from Chris Ciovacco which sums up the doom and gloom sentiment that has surfaced again.

It would be nice if they offer actionable advice in any of these warnings. However, we have learned that they can't do that, because they have no idea of when such a dire circumstance may occur. By their own accounts of things, it could be tomorrow or years away. Regular readers know that I simply have no use for this type of stock market punditry. It's always the same, sensationalism. Predict the next crash, and when it doesn't come, simply move the date forward. In the meantime, I wish one of them would tell me exactly what to do while I am waiting.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Mega cap Tech stocks had been driving the market higher in 2017. Smaller stocks were up, but they were underperforming large caps. Stocks with high dividend yields had been underperforming stocks with no or low dividend yields, and the stocks most loved by Wall Street strategists had been some of the year's best performers. In 2017, we have also seen stocks with heavy international revenue exposure outperform significantly as the dollar has fallen.

Up until a week or so ago, the Select SPDR Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) was also having a very hard time closing above a declining 50-day moving average. Unfortunately for U.S. Bank bears, though, the neckline of the formation held and the set-up never confirmed (which would have been a close in XLF below the neckline). Over the last few days, XLF has carved out steady price action above the level of the right shoulder.

That invalidates the technical formation which if confirmed would have targeted a move down to the mid 20s. Of course, just because the head and shoulders pattern was never confirmed doesn't mean XLF is headed higher in a hurry. The neckline is still worth watching as an important support level, although, from a technical perspective, the risk-reward is less biased towards the downside.

Source: Bespoke

Back on May 27th with the Nasdaq roaring ahead and overbought, I thought it was an appropriate time to mention how the outstanding performance of the technology sector would eventually slow down and then pull back:

"What this information does suggest is that there could be a reversion to the mean, and a pullback in the sector with money rotating into the sectors that have been left behind."

Below is a look at the current year-to-date performance for the 11 S&P 500 sectors. If the market is going to continue to "mean revert," we just might continue to see weakness in Technology since it's still up 16.9% year to date.

Source: Bespoke

Overall, it is very impressive how the market has handled the downturn in the Tech sector and money has flowed to the underperformers.

With the rotation out of Tech, the Dow Transports and the Russell 2000 (small caps) have outperformed. The price charts for both the Transports and the Russell 2000 look better now than they did a few weeks ago. Industrials look strong within a long-term uptrend channel, and as posted above, the Financials seem to have renewed life.

Healthcare, specifically the Select Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:IBB), has broken out of its trading range by registering a close above former resistance at 302 this past week.

Source: FreeStockCharts.com

This appears to be a high conviction break to the upside as it was accompanied by heavy volume. The official bear market in biotech ended in February 2017 as noted here on March 4th:

"The Nasdaq Biotech Index broke above the 20 month moving average this past week, when it closed at 294.35. A monthly close above 292 may well be a signal that a new bull market leg has started and the bear market that has plagued the index may well be over."

This latest move has implications that the sector has plenty of upside room to run. The entire group may be on the cusp of a large catch up move that will provide nice gains for those positioned in the space.

Beside money wanting to find a new home in stocks that aren't extended, another catalyst could be that the entire sector is under-owned. Admittedly, I have been wrong in cheer leading these stocks for a while. I was very early in pointing out the value that exists here, but patience can often be an investor's best weapon in the fight to garner profits.

A company mentioned here before, Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ:ALXN), has been on a roller-coaster ride recently. The CFO recently left, and the new CEO has put his team in place, adding speculation and volatility to trading in the shares. The latest spike in the price of its stock comes from an announcement that the new CEO purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of 1.6 million dollars.

Others insiders have also purchased shares recently. I have owned the stock since 2016, taking the ride to the highs of $140 to the recent low of $99 where I added a few more shares. The new purchases by management adds some intrigue to the takeover speculation that has always surrounded the company.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), a stock I own as a core growth holding, broke to a new 52-week high, and deserves a look on any pullback. It appears the old highs of $140 could be challenged over time. There is value in the shares as discussed by one of the best authors on SA, Chuck Carnevale. As a side note, I highly recommend the use of his F.A.S.T. Graphs service as a necessary tool for research.

A few weeks ago Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) was mentioned as a candidate for research and possible purchase:

"Currently selling at $24-$25, it has a forward PE of 10. Assuming no earnings stumbles, the shares can easily trade back to the mid 30's."

The company recorded record revenue and profits in its fiscal year 2017. While the latest quarter missed analysts' estimates, the earnings transcript revealed a resumption of the growth that produced the record results in the second quarter. The shares jumped to $28 on the news. My opinion on the company remains positive.

Anxiety is elevated with speculation that the Trump administration's pro-growth fiscal stimulus plans are on the ropes. Recession talk is getting louder among market pundits. Sorry, when I weigh ALL of the evidence, I don't see the need to be nervous about my equity investments at this time. There is another group of individuals that may be looking at the scene the same way. CEO Confidence Index rose in the first quarter to its highest level since the second quarter of 2004.

While the anxiety is there, so is the market strength as noted in the opening bullet point. The S&P has recorded 24 record closing prices in less than six months. All despite the overwhelming noise all around us.

The way the situation is presenting itself on the economy, I would lean to assigning a low probability of a recession for the remainder of this year and 2018. Sure there could be a shock that proves me wrong. If anyone can tell me what that event is with some conviction, I am all ears. At this point, the best bet is that this expansion, which started in 2009, will at least tie or beat the current record of 10 years. My repeated axiom of no boom, no bust, continues to apply.

Let's stroll back in time and look at how the economy has withstood many negative shocks than most investors want to imagine. The U.S. economy survived the 1987 Stock Market Crash, the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, the European Financial Crisis of 2011/2012, and possibly most important because of its domestic origin, the 2015 Shale Oil Bust, without teetering into recession.

Jeff Miller highlighted the "worry list" that investors have dealt with since 2008/2009. Please read it slowly, and absorb the obvious conclusion that the market has been resilient through all of those concerns.

These examples are important points to remember when evaluating the calls for recession and stock market losses. The economy can withstand more than most think. Add in the fact that we are in the midst of a strong bull market and one can see why some of the lesser issues have been tossed aside.

Remember how it was perceived that rising rates would kill this equity market? So far investors have sat through four rate hikes totaling 1 percentage point. That is now in the rear view mirror, and all-time highs are in the present. I can take it one step further and put a positive spin to suggest that policy makers would have room to cut rates to offset negative shocks.

Craziness in the political arena is still dominating the cable news networks and the tech sector actually going down has not derailed the long-term uptrend. Savvy investors have been taking their cues from the stock market, earnings, and economic data.

Market participants have just witnessed a very strong earnings season where guidance was positive. The up and down economic data continues, but nearly all data is still solidly in expansion territory. At some point we will see the day when market internals and price action begins to signal that bearish days are ahead, but today is not that day.

There are oh, so many takeaways from the stock market action so far in 2017. One that should be on the top of the list, put your pre-conceived notions aside and don't fight the tape.

Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALXN, CELG, FNSR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time. As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.