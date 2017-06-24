Snap's Recent Time Warner Deal Hints At Company's Future

Let's first look at a stock chart for Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP):

The stock has gone down following its high-profile IPO. I've thought about purchasing shares as a trade, but I just didn't put it on my watchlist.

But now something has rekindled my interest. That something is news concerning major media conglomerate Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) and its intent to develop content for Snap. The idea of Time Warner doing this intrigues me.

It should come as no surprise that the market was bearish on Snap. In a big sense, it was simply another messaging technology trying to differentiate itself in a crowded field of communication apps. And then one has to consider Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and its Instagram asset. Snap is currently at a disadvantage compared to those two social media giants.

To get a great idea of the comparison between Snap and Facebook, you can read this useful article by Seeking Alpha contributor Earnings Forecast Focus; it lays out the uphill battle Snap's business model faces.

Fair enough. But here's where speculation enters the picture: what is Snap going to look like in the future? Will it be as dependent on its current way of doing things?

To me, the answer is no, and I cite Time Warner's interest in the platform as evidence. This is a good development for Snap. Time Warner knows the value of content, and it wants to ensure that its content reaches the desired younger audience. That demographic spends a lot of time on mobile and on Snapchat. But one can only go so far with messaging systems; eventually, the platform becomes stale and needs direction. Original content can help fix that.

Time Warner is aware that the television screen isn't the only screen out there. Snapchat is one solution to part of the puzzle that is the wandering viewer of the streaming age: there are all kinds of platforms out there showing all kinds of content and running on various technologies. Standing out is difficult. Time Warner can change that. In fact, it was mentioned in the linked news item above that HBO hypothetically might even be part of the mix in terms of program development. That would be a very strong endorsement for Snap if that happens.

However, let me use this Hollywood Reporter article to highlight something about the current situation. Actually, two things: first, Snap has had content on its platform before, and second, the content is obviously of short duration, not much longer than five minutes. From one angle, that's a fine beginning, an evolutionary step in the right direction. But for me, I'm hoping the company starts to pivot its business model toward something else; something more meaningful.

What I'm thinking is this: As time goes on, Snap needs to consider what it is and what it wants to be. The conclusion should be obvious (it's obvious to me, anyway): the goal should be an evolution toward that of a media company. The messaging technology should, over time, fade a little into the background at least in the sense that it should be looked at more as an eventual marketing tool for original content. Content should be the focus of the company, and Snap should be one of many platforms upon which that content is distributed. Snap is more like an idea incubator from which intellectual properties can be birthed into existence. It's similar to my feelings about Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) - yes, Twitter has perfected short-form communication, but its best advantage is its ability to market, not to make money off itself as it exists now. Therefore, Snap is the kind of business that should think about expanding its investment in content - in movies, episodic series, etc.

I'm not buying the stock yet until I see some clear strategic vision outlined for the company that is hopefully different from its current one. From a fundamental/financial perspective, Snap is also just not there right now - see this news item and Richard Ashton's piece. However, I do think it is worth repeating - it might be wise to pay more attention to the company if it does decide to broaden its corporate mission statement. Partnering with Time Warner has made me think a little differently about Snap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.