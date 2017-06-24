The Market Recognizes That Amazon Is Different

The kind of people who invest in megacap tech stocks are happy with the results of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) deal to buy Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). Amazon's stock went up, and competitors got hammered. This article will explain why the megacap investors may be right about Amazon, and why investors in plain old grocery stores are starting to agree with them and rotate out. It will reveal a disconnect between investors and the boards and CEOs of large caps who shun Amazon's strategy of investment at scale, and an opportunity to seek out large-cap companies with the potential to vault up to Amazon multiples.

The deal revealed that many investors are looking at the modern economy in a new way. In a striking disconnect, they are seeking growth and technology scale that most corporate managers are not delivering. They don't agree with activist investors and economists who see value in corporate focus and predictable profit generation. If Mr. Market is correct, the future will be dominated by companies that are bigger and more automated than we can now imagine.

Let's review the unusual reaction to this deal:

Acquirer goes up: The total value of Amazon, and Amazon plus Whole Foods went up by a solidly positive 3.8%. Usually in this type of acquisition the price of the acquirer goes down, and the chart below shows that even the best acquirers usually burn 40% of the target's value. Investors assume that the acquirer is overpaying and will not manage the integration as well as management imagines. This would be especially true for a company like Amazon that has dozens of lines of business. Investors are treating Amazon differently, as a company that has increasing returns to scale and that thrives on complexity.

An entire industry deflates: The total value of Whole Foods' competitors went down, a lot. This deal pushed the entire S&P 500 index into a decline for the day. Normally, investors would bid up the price of non-acquired companies for two reasons. First, the category is in play and there might be another acquisition. Second, it's assumed that the target (Whole Foods) will lose momentum and be tied up in merger integration.

In this case, investors see the impact of this deal as deflationary for the industry. The value of Whole Foods' competitors dropped more than the increase in value for Amazon, indicating that investors think the industry as a whole will move to lower margins. Amazon has a history of driving into markets with rapid innovation, and an attitude that "your margin is my opportunity." This is a typical strategy in tech industries, which experience constant volume growth and price deflation. The strategy makes sense if industries have winner-takes-all dynamics.

Winner takes all, but with technology, not market share: With Amazon, and with all of the FAANG stocks except Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the market is rewarding growth over profits. This is logical if you believe companies are playing a winner-takes-all game. In a winner-takes-all environment, growth is the most important determinant of success.

But Amazon + Whole Foods is a small player in the grocery business, with 1.4% versus Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) 14%. How will they be able to affect the industry with their small market share, and eventually race for a winning position? The market seems to contradict itself in thinking that scale is important, and then paying attention to a small player. This would make sense if the market is assuming that what is important is scale in technology, not groceries.

This article about Amazon's patent applications illustrates a drone beehive, a flying warehouse, underwater holding tanks, and other ideas for turning grocery delivery into a high-tech business.

Apparently, a lot of investors in old-style retail companies are starting to think like Amazon investors, who believe that technology can create increasing returns to scale.

Let's look at how Amazon achieves those increasing returns:

Software services: Amazon automates many of its functions into software, and this automation creates an increasing return to scale because it costs them nothing to make more copies of the software. However, the real magic emerges from the way that they build this software as reusable "services". Services are components like "login" that many products at Amazon can use. Amazon has thousands of these reusable services. When they build a new product, they can use many of their existing services. So, the more services they have, the more products and lines of business they can support, and the more products they have, the more services they can support. This gives them not only an increasing return to scale, but an increasing return to complexity.

Continuous integration: Many large companies are just loosely managed collections of smaller businesses and have no more value than the sum of the portfolio. To achieve increasing returns to scale, the lines of business must act as part of something bigger and leverage each other's capabilities. Amazon achieves this with a process called "continuous integration". As they make changes to their services, they test each service to make sure it works with all of the other services.

Vertical integration: In this world, vertical integration is good. Normally, vertical integration is bad, because it forces a company to buy from an internal supplier, even when that supplier is not the best or the most efficient supplier. Inside Amazon they see vertical integration as a way to increase the speed of innovation because it gives them more parts to put into their continuous integration machine.

Hyperscale functions: Amazon has a clever answer to the question of "what if my internal supplier is not the best supplier?" They force their functions to become the best suppliers by forcing them to sell services on the open market. Instead of an IT department, they have AWS, which sells their IT capabilities as leading edge cloud services. Instead of a dusty warehouse department, they have Amazon Fulfillment services, which stores and ships good for other companies. GE (NYSE:GE), Goldman (NYSE:GS) and BONY have followed with similar offerings of their internal software and business capabilities. At Maxos, we call this "hyperscaling". We will see more big companies using hyperscaling to get the twin benefits of more revenue, and more competitive operations.

Management by machine and the impact of AI: Any big company eventually reaches the point where it is too complicated for humans to manage, and this puts a natural limit on the size of firms. Economist Ronald Coase wrote about this effect in his Nature of the Firm. Coase observed (as we all can when visiting a large organization) that in big companies, the boss loses track of details, and many employees end up working on things that don't have much value. He called this "errors of management". However, Amazon and the other digital giants may not reach this point, because they run a lot of business functions with computers. It's natural for humans to be good at working with small numbers of people and small amounts of data. Humans are actually terrific at making judgments from small amounts of data. However, humans have limited bandwidth, and they can't track 100,000 employees except in generalities and summaries.

Computers think in a completely different way. They are terrible at making conclusions from small amounts of information. However, they never forget a detail, and they get better as they get more information. At a scale of 100,000 employees, an AI style manager would still be tracking all of their movements and improving their productivity because it would have more variables to optimize. This type of AI management is not currently deployed, even inside Amazon. However, specific functions, such as software testing, are getting close to this method. And, the core organization of digital giants like Amazon is around products that have specific metrics to optimize, such as usage and sales. The man + machine system to measure, experiment, and optimize these metrics has advanced to the point where it counteracts errors of management and makes it possible for Amazon to run an increasingly large and complicated company without loss of efficiency.

Amazon investors hold views that are different from most activist investors and company managers. Buyers of Amazon stock clearly disagree with the old nostrums that complexity is bad, consolidation increases margins (meaning it is inflationary for the industry), margins are as important as growth, investment opportunities are limited, and companies should return money to stockholders. For years, they have bought FAANG stocks at high valuations, and they buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) at even higher valuations. Apparently, the view of Amazon investors has spread to many other investors in consumer goods. Those investors apparently agree enough with Amazon's approach to sell some of their stock in older consumer goods companies.

The fact that many company managers do not agree with Amazon's approach has left a gap in the market, a sort of barbell of growth. On the large side of the barbell are the digital giants - Amazon, Google/Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). They have become the most valuable companies in the world by generating increasing returns to scale, and they are still moving up. On the small side of the barbell are startups that burn VC money to grow. In the middle are traditional public companies that are making good margins, but not growing much.

Company managers may eventually get some guidance from work we are doing with my Maxos colleague Jeremy Josse, who recently wrote that we need to rewrite the whole economics textbook to properly value IP and technology production capacity.

Investors have already moved on. We just learned that many investors think that technology skills and scale are at least as important as industry skills and scale. With the digital giants so highly valued, we should look for other companies that are willing and able to invest in technology at scale. They will be rewarded by stock investors. Investors will win big if they can buy into large-cap companies at normal PEs and ride a transition to the multiples enjoyed by digital giants with increasing returns to scale.

A battle is brewing over GE. Does it have Amazonian skills to win with scale of technology and complexity, or is it just an unwieldy industrial conglomerate? Some investors believe that GE should break up into the major business units - healthcare, oil and gas, transportation, etc. Those investors promote the conventional thinking that we should break up conglomerates into companies with clear, investable business models and simpler management. Others agree with departed CEO Jeffrey Immelt, who tried to remake GE into a digital company with an underlying web of big data services that spans all of the business units. If GE executes effectively at building shared technology services, it can move into the ranks of the digital giants. If not, it should be broken up. Do they have the tech skills? That question will come up again and again for companies trying to hold their position at the top of the market cap rankings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article includes charts from Bloomberg and CNBC, as noted on the images.