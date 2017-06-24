Tipping points for coal

In evaluating prospects for specific coal companies in a declining coal market, it is important to consider the above potential tipping points and how they impact a target investment.

Recent years have seen dramatic pullback from coal, with several major US companies filing for bankruptcy. These companies have shed much of their debt and reemerged in the public markets. Last year, there was a ray of light when China dramatically slashed its internal coal production. This led to resurgence in coal sales and price. Here I address what is happening in 2017 and seek to identify key issues that indicate the next direction for coal stocks.

The latest statistics

BP (NYSE:BP) has just released its annual Statistical Review of World Energy June 2017. While BP is not necessarily an unbiased observer, in that it hopes to benefit from substitution of gas for coal, statistics don't lie. The report makes the observation that "perhaps the most striking feature across the different fuels was the continuing rapid descent of coal… and the share of coal within primary energy declining to its lowest level since 2004." Even more depressing for the coal industry, the report makes the following observation:

"The turnaround in the fortunes of coal over the past few years is stark; it is only four years ago that coal was the largest source of energy demand growth. There may be further ups and downs in the fortunes of coal over coming years but the weakness in recent years does seem to signal a fairly decisive break from the past."

The statistics for coal are interesting. Proven global coal reserves are currently sufficient to meet 153 years of current global production. This is roughly 3x the reserve to production ratio for oil and gas. So there is no shortage of coal.

In 2016, China accounted for 50.6% of world coal consumption; the US consumed 9.6%, India 11.0%, Europe and Eurasia 12.1%, Japan 3.2%, South Africa 2.3%, South Korea 2.2%, and Australia 1.2%, which was more than all of South and Central America at 0.9%. US coal producers are mostly focused on the local market, although Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) has significant Australian thermal and metallurgical coal assets which are mostly exported within Asia, with China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan as key markets.

In the period 2005 through 2015 global coal consumption grew at 1.9% annually, but this was not equally distributed, with the US declining by 3.7% annually and Europe declining by 0.9% annually. Asia Pacific grew 3.9% annually in the period 2005-2015, but this was not uniform: Australia declined by 1.6% annually while China grew by 3.7% annually and India, Indonesia, South Korea grew by 6.5%, 7.7% and 4.6%, respectively.

In 2016, annual % changes in coal consumption were the following: India up 3.6%, China down 1.6%, US down 8.8%, Europe and Eurasia down 4.5%, South & Central America down 3.7%, Australia down 0.9%, Japan down 0.2%, and South Korea down 4.8%.

These figures are very relevant to a consideration of where coal might have a future. The BP report has a more detailed breakout country by country.

Coal prices are in the range $55-70/ton, which is similar to the coal price in 2004-2005, apart from China (which was cheaper in 2004-2005 at ~$50/ton). This contrasts with the peak year of 2008, where coal prices were in the range $100-160/ton.

What is happening within major US coal companies ?

Here is a table of major US coal company performance over the last 12 months:

Most companies in the above table have had dramatic reversals in their share price and are trading at a significant discount to their year high.

Two of the best performing companies over the past 12 months are Warrior Met Coal, which is a metallurgical coal producer with significant export markets, and Arch Coal, which produces ~ equal amounts of thermal and metallurgical coal. It has significant export markets in Europe and Asia while having substantial local and South American coal sales. While Europe is still a major destination for ARCH coal's exports, it has become less important in recent times. I suggest that these companies have benefited from a rise in the price of metallurgical coal and some recovery in the export market. Both of these changes are short term and already show signs of reversing. Indeed both companies are trading close to year lows (with 12-month trading range being small compared with other companies). ARLP and HNRG have both performed similarly well with current share price ~70% of year high, although both companies had significantly discounted year lows.

Peabody Energy is a special case because it emerged from bankruptcy just three months ago. I've considered its emergence from bankruptcy elsewhere. Its share price has been substantially supported by sustained buying by one of its major hedge fund shareholders, Elliott Management.

For investors with an interest in coal investment, notwithstanding the environment for coal, I suggest that one needs to look carefully at a number of factors not only the market environment but also where each company's coal is sold and how stable such sales are. I'm influenced by the case of Peabody Energy's Kayenta mine, which has gone quickly from an asset with a stable market for the next 25 years to one with perhaps a two-year horizon and maybe less than one year. I also think an investor needs to assess how the management is coping with operating in an environment that involves declining sales, too much production, and a lot of competition with peers for the decreasing pie. All of the above are in addition to a traditional financial assessment.

Investors might have their own views how to weight these different issues. I take very seriously how management views the environment in which it operates. Hence I'm cautious about companies which have a significant focus on hoping for recovery of coal through President Trump's actions. One needs to look no further than corporate presentations and what senior management is saying to get a sense of this. Two examples are recent presentations from Hallador Energy and Alliance Resource Partners which give emphasis on the "war on coal" and presidential actions.

Other companies have a more dispassionate analysis about operating in an environment that is tough and not likely to improve. Recent presentations from Westmoreland Coal and Cloud Peak Energy indicate a groundedness in their approaches.

Tipping points for coal

Given the poor performance of most of the US coal stocks over the past 12 months, the question is whether this performance is cyclical or indicates that the coal industry is in decline. BP's statistical report concludes that there are negative structural changes happening. If this is the case, the question is whether the situation is stabilizing or whether further declines might be expected. Answering this question will help an investor determine whether this is a suitable time to get into the coal market or wait on the sidelines.

I've concluded that the decline is part of a long-term trend, and so I'm interested in understanding if there are critical events that give a clue as where the coal stock share prices are heading from here and how quickly change will happen. While sometimes change is slow and relentless, often change is triggered by critical events ("tipping points"). Understanding such events can help an investor time how to play in the market.

Here I consider four processes that may be indicative or lead to tipping points. These are i) propping up the past; ii) capacity market auctions; iii) political events (Trump effect); and iv) investment environment. Each of these issues has the potential to trigger rapid change of sentiment for investment in coal, which unfortunately is mostly negative.

Propping up the past

Revolutionary change happens for one or more reasons, and these reasons often develop compelling momentum, which becomes self-fulfilling.

There is little doubt that the world is moving to decarbonise its energy supply, and this is driven by an environmental imperative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This is a fractious issue that has been slowed by the existing dominant fossil fuel industry. The issue has been addressed with only partial success for more than 30 years, although the recent Paris Agreement by 195 countries suggests a new urgency for action and coal is clearly the first fossil fuel to be seriously addressed, because it has the worst emissions profile.

More powerful is an economic argument. When renewable energy gets cheaper than fossil fuel, many reasons not to change lose impact. That is what is happening now.

The tipping point here is action by legacy power generators to maintain the status quo by seeking subsidies to allow them to remain in the mix. It gets even harder to sustain this resistance to change if the costs are placed directly on the consumer of energy. There has been a very public stoush in Ohio, with energy consumers being signed up for $billions of additional charges on their power bills. This is a powerful and unwanted issue for coal power producers. Ohio looks to be a done deal, although I can't imagine that the situation is stable and it can't last in the long term as is envisaged currently.

A looming tipping point is the Navajo Generating Plant (and behind it Peabody Energy's Kayenta mine, whose only customer is Navajo). The Navajo Generating Station is scheduled to close at the end of 2017 unless the Navajo Nation enters into an agreement with the owners to keep the facility open until the end of 2019. The owners have given the Navajo Nation until July 1 to agree to the proposal, which seems to have some things in it that the Navajo Nation isn't happy with. So the short-term future of Navajo will be resolved next week. Apart from the fact that Peabody Energy is lobbying hard for federal subsidies (without calling the requested support a subsidy), there is silence from the Trump administration. No doubt if the Trump administration intervenes, there will quickly be 1?, 5?, 20?, 50? other utilities with uneconomic old coal facilities with their hand out for help. There is no long-term resolution when these old polluting facilities require huge subsidies, especially as customers and businesses have made clear that they want clean power.

Capacity market auctions: A window on the future

One way of understanding future prices and the competitiveness of coal is to examine capacity markets, which involve being paid for guaranteeing power delivery in the future. Power plants get paid for the power they deliver and in some markets they also get paid for having the capacity to deliver power. By having these "capacity markets" bidding for power capacity in the future, it ensures that power plants will be available as far ahead as three years.

The capacity markets give price signals for resource allocations. PJM Interconnection is a major capacity market, which serves 65 million people and operates across 13 eastern US states and the District of Columbia. It saves $2.8-3.1 billion annually through more efficient grid services, reliability, integration of energy resources, savings on energy production and investment. By planning over large regions, this allows PJM to hold lower reserve margins while maintaining reliability than would otherwise be possible.

PJM operates auctions for power in annual segments three years ahead of delivery. By defining the capacity needed at that time, PJM defines which power suppliers will provide the power. Facilities participating get rewarded for guaranteeing power in three years' time. If a power plant doesn't make the cut, it doesn't get paid, and this makes it harder to be economic. Hence older and less efficient plants get weeded out.

For the June 1, 2020-May 31, 2021, delivery year PJM cleared 165,109 MW of capacity at an average price of $76.53/MW-day, with a 23.3% reserve margin. Last year the average clearance price was $100/MW-day, so prices are falling. In fact the decrease in price is a decline of more than 50% in two years.

Another capacity market MISO, which operates in wholesale markets in 15 states in central US and Canada, conducts capacity auctions for one year ahead. MISO's results for the year June 1, 2017-May 31, 2018, were dramatic, with current prices of $72/MW-day being reduced to $1.50/MW-day in zones including Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa, where there are many coal fired generators. This is an extraordinary fall in price, and there is no sign of a price recovery in capacity markets in the near future.

So what does the above mean in practical terms for coal fired generation? To give a sense of it, the 1,600MW coal fired Petersburg Generating Station in Indiana will earn 98% ($57 million) less from the capacity market in the year June 2017-May 2018 than it earned in the previous year.

The 1,884MW Pennsylvanian Homer City coal plant will earn $57 million less in the year June 2020-May 2021 than it earns in the previous year from capacity market payments. Note that Homer City sources its coal from Consol Energy (NYSE:CNX), which I haven't tabulated because of its significant gas interests. Homer City power plant has just emerged from a second bankruptcy and its prospects look grim. It doesn't need a $57 million decrease in income in 2020-2021 (if it is still in business then).

The price falls are attributed to more generating capacity being offered and lower demand forecasts. Julien Dumoulin-Smith at UBS said he expects a number of large, legacy coal plants in Pennsylvania and Ohio could be under more pressure to retire.

"We expect a re-acceleration of retirement plans off the back of weak power forwards and low capacity price."

Unlike the uncertainty of coal price, which is determined by supply and demand as well as price of competing power (such as solar, wind and gas), capacity markets provide certainty about one aspect of the reward a power supplier gets. Capacity market participation is increasingly important as a determinant of profitability or bankruptcy/retirement for coal fired plants. Importantly, even coal plants that are fully compliant with environmental regulations are at risk of retirement.

President Trump to exit Paris agreement: No effect on coal?

Despite a lot of talk and rousing speeches, the effect of President Trump's attempts to bring back coal are not working. Even veteran Murray Energy CEO Robert Murray concedes that the coal jobs aren't coming back. Coal continues to struggle and coal stocks remain depressed.

What does seem to have spiked a response from the market is President Trump's enthusiasm to make the proposed border wall with Mexico a solar wall. President Trump said:

"We're thinking of something that's unique, we're talking about the southern border. Lots of sun, lots of heat. We're thinking about building the wall as a solar wall, so it creates energy, and pays for itself. And this way Mexico will have to pay much less money, and that's good. Is that good?"

While today solar stocks are going silly (SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) up 13.15%), I wouldn't base a decision on investment in solar stocks around a mythical solar wall along the Mexican border!

A core pledge of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (see below) is to use its investments to help member countries fulfil their Paris Agreement commitments. This is a core criterion for considering proposals and is a counterpoint to President Trump's plan to exit the Paris Agreement.

A lot is happening in relation to climate change actions. A recent report "Corporate responses to the 1.5-2.0C Paris Agreement climate objectives" from the Climate Institute and KPMG Sustainability Services indicates a lot of corporate attention being paid to the Paris Agreement.

In many ways, President Trump's action to start the process of exiting the Paris Agreement is focusing attention to it and increasing the resolve, both within the US and amongst other countries, to take action. With more countries ratifying the agreement (now 149) and none (other than the US) planning to exit it, the Trump action may be a tipping point in a way that President Trump doesn't intend.

Where is the money being invested in energy?

There is a massive transition in the destination of investment in energy from fossil fuels to renewable energy. When Jim Barry, global head BlackRock Infrastructure Investment Group says "coal is dead" and "anyone who's looking to take beyond a 10 year view on coal is gambling very significantly"; this is the stuff of tipping points.

ING, Credit Agricole and Deutsche Bank won't fund greenfield thermal coal mines of new coal fired power plants.

New Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has initial funding of ~$100 billion and it was launched in 2016 with a "lean, green and clean" mission. AIIB's VP Thierry de Longuemar has confirmed that "the bank won't finance coal-fired plants" and that there are no coal projects in the bank's pipeline and nor is there demand for coal projects coming from client countries. The above statement came when there was some controversy as to whether AIIB could fund some coal projects.

Note that the bank has 80 member countries including the UK, France, Germany and China as shareholders while the US and Japan are not shareholders. It has been setup to meet $26 trillion infrastructure spending needed in Asia through 2030.

South Korea

South Korea is an important destination for coal exports to Asia. New President Moon Jae-in created some consternation when he ordered temporary closure on eight old coal plants (2.75 GW capacity) by June and final closure of these eight plants in 2022. These old plants account for 12-15% of South Korea's coal imports. More troubling for the coal industry is the new president's order to cease new coal plant construction. There are 5 GW of new plants under construction and South Korea's seventh electricity supply plan in 2015 had 11.9 GW new coal plants between 2015 and 2020 and a further 6.2 GW between 2020 and 2025.

Here is a statement from President Moon Jae-in:

"So far South Korea's energy policy pursued cheap prices and efficiency. Cheap production prices were considered the priority while the public's life and safety took a backseat."

President Moon Jae-in is proposing a "post-coal" policy following on from his election promise to exit coal. South Korea has substantial levels of particulate emissions. This is kind of change that can be seen as a tipping point.

Conclusion

It is a very tough time to be investing in coal. I've given a high level view of some criteria that might be considered if one wishes to invest in coal. I've also indicated some tipping points to keep an eye out for as indicators for significant change in sentiment.

My view is that there is more opportunity investing in the future energy transitions than investing in an industry in decline, but some investors might wish to take an informed view of particular opportunities. If my commentary helps shape your views, please consider following me.

