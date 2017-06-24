Oracle's Quarter: Taken At The Flood

Oracle's Quarter - Are happy days back to stay?

In 1759, in the midst of what was the 7 Years' War, Britain crushed France in a series of decisive battles that led from the Plains of Abraham in front of Quebec, to the capture of Guadeloupe in the West Indies, the triumph of the British-allied armies at the Battle of Minden (Germany), the victory over the French and their allies in Madras in India, and the decisive naval triumph in Quiberon Bay off the coast of Brittany. While the term Annus Mirabilis had been used before, its most common reference today has been to describe the events of that historic year. It has also been the title of a relatively well-known poem by English author John Dryden about a year of miracles.

And so we come to Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and while a quarter is not a year, the company has reported solid results that were a considerable surprise. The quarter, as will be seen, was not such that needs to be described as some kind of miracle. At the end of the day, Oracle reported 3% revenue growth, and while that is significantly better than the decline that had heretofore been the consensus, it is still 3% growth. And while the earnings beat looks impressive, about half of it derives from a lower tax rate which is not really a long-term driver of future earnings.

I will discuss Oracle's valuation further on in this article. The company, viewed on a relative basis, and looking at its results, has some appealing investment characteristics. I would, nonetheless, be careful not to rate this quarter as one for the ages. It doesn't quite rank up there with 1759. And in fact, at least to the way I look at companies, it doesn't quite match up positively with the last several quarters reported by SAP (NYSE:SAP), its long-term arch rival. It is still losing market share to SAP, just perhaps at a slower rate than in the past.

I have written more than my share of articles regarding Oracle on this site. To put it mildly, the articles were not complimentary of the company, its culture and its positioning. I do not do spin - far too old and have seen the baleful impact of spin on cognitive processes. I will have to walk back much of what I wrote - not so much in that it was factually in error - but the investment conclusions were wrong and the forecasts of the company's problems were obviously exaggerated.

Oracle's shares are up about 9% as I write this and that is certainly justified by both the quarter that was had and by the company's forward guidance. The company's operational performance, not only this quarter, but even, to a much lesser extent, in the prior quarter, is likely to cause mutual funds to increase their Oracle weightings. And Oracle has been a favorite short of many hedge funds which used the shares to offset positions in more growth oriented tech shares. That is a trade that will probably unwind.

The shares, even after today's spike, are still up by just 32% YTD which is comparable to the increase in the IGV Tech/Software index, up by 29% over the same span. So, presumably, there is a room for some positive alpha going forward, and I expect to see that take place over time.

I think it is fair to say that the biggest surprise in yesterday's earnings release was the over-performance of on-premise license. It was that factor that allowed the company to beat by quite so much in terms of both revenues and earnings. I suppose the headline that attracted most attention was the revelation that Oracle had been successful in migrating thousands of AT&T (NYSE:T) databases to its new offering. I confess that both of these events create some cognitive dissonance for me - but they happened, the numbers were what they were, and I think that suggesting that Oracle is not a reasonable investment for some cohort of investors is no longer a tenable position to take.

I will not personally be buying shares today or in the near future. The metrics still do not fit my criteria even after the increased estimates one must factor into any valuation analysis. Even in this "miracle" quarter, overall organic growth wasn't positive and I tend to be more focused on market share gains and losses, perhaps to the detriment of my overall analysis. And as detailed below, a fair amount of the upside in terms of earnings was the impact of a lower tax rate in Q4 that is not forecast to persist. The headlines, while accurate enough, really do not quite provide the necessary nuances in analyzing Oracle's quarterly result and one can most assuredly not look for the company's management team to find balanced commentary

While I confess to be shocked at the ability the company had last quarter to sell both on-premise and cloud - shocked and impressed, really, I have to wonder if that will persist. And I do wonder the extent to which the company's Q4 seasonality might have impacted the quarter. I might also add, without I believe any fear of contradiction, that part of the company's results were a function of the rising tide in the enterprise software space. Oracle was the third of three companies to report this past week. Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had equally impressive quarters that were significantly stronger than expectations. Those results were quite unlikely to have all happened simultaneously, and the magnitude of the upsides suggests, at least to me, that this was no accident

The fact is that customers of all shapes and sizes seem to have determined that they have under-invested in information technology and/or that the rate of return on information technology investment has increased with the broad availability of analytics and AI at reasonable price points. I think that much of the analysis I have seen and read which tends to be very Oracle-centric is far too simplistic.

I guess the conversion programs that are offered by cloud players aren't what they are thought to be. But I don't try to argue with facts and the fact is that the transition thesis for the company was very much confirmed. Whatever else might be said, the company is surely out of the investment doghouse and I commend all of those commentators on this site who got in right.

The specifics of a blow-out quarter

When writing about this quarter, and looking at some of the metrics, one has to consider context. Oracle, while not quite valued that way, has been a relatively sick company for a considerable span. It is healthier today, and I will let headline writers describe the quarter as a blow-out, but usually I expect to see somewhat different metrics when describing results as a blow-out.

Just to recapitulate, Oracle's important headline numbers included the following: Total revenues rose by 3% year over year. That increase was driven by the growth of 40% in overall cloud revenues and by a 5% decline in on-premise software license revenues. That latter percentage compares quite favorably with the declines in the prior quarters of 15% and 19%, respectively. Hardware revenues were down by 13% and services revenues increased by 3%. In terms of my own thinking, the ability Oracle showed to contain the decline in on-premise license revenues while continuing its growth in the cloud was a remarkable comeback and suggests that the company is achieving, in whole or in part, a real transition. Overall, software and cloud revenues exceeded the prior forecast by 400 basis points and that is a significant attainment for a company of this scale.

Oracle does not choose to report organic growth - many companies do not - but just based on the historical results for NetSuite, it appears that overall organic growth in the quarter was nil. The growth of cloud SaaS revenues on an organic basis was a bit less than 40%.

GAAP expenses were well controlled with sales and marketing flat year on year, research and development up 5% and general and administrative costs down by 2%. Interest costs did rise significantly in order to fund the debt sold to pay for the NetSuite acquisition but were offset in part by an increase in non-operating income. It should be noted that the company reported a GAAP tax rate of 14%. This is substantially below the tax rate in the prior year of 24.5%, representing essentially all of the upside in EPS to prior earnings. On a GAAP basis, pre-tax net income was flat year over year - perhaps not quite the stuff of which dreams are made.

The company's non-GAAP tax rate was 20%, down from 24.4% the prior year, still a major component of the EPS increase. I was more than a bit surprised that the perturbations in the company's tax rate and its inability to improve GAAP operating opinion were not a subject of discussion during the conference call. The major difference in the tax rate was essentially due to the tax effects of stock-based comp. Stock-based comp itself increased rather substantially in the quarter to $334 million, up by 24% year on year. Presumably, much of the increase in stock-based comp is a function of the NetSuite merger and the need the company has had to retain those employees.

Stock-based comp was 10% of the company's net income this year and rose to 9.6% of operating cash flow (CFFO) compared to 7.6% of the CFFO the prior year. Overall, CFFO rose by 3% over the last 12 months. The greatest drivers in the increase were higher net income, depreciation, stock-based comp and the tax benefit of vesting restricted stock.

Oracle is now supplying a new set of metrics that analyze growth rates between applications and infrastructure. That had been a metric the company reported for many years until it was dropped. Given my own long experience with this company, I doubt it has been resurrected to help improve the company's transparency - although that is what Safra Katz, the company CEO said on the call. My own suspicious brain believes that the company is going to show declining growth rates in overall application revenues going forward and will see increasing growth rates in infrastructure. I would note, that in comparing Oracle's Q3 to Q4, the percentage growth in Oracle's application revenues slowed from 9% to 7%.

On the other hand, what might be called database revenues, showed a percentage revenue increase from 2% to 5%. Interestingly, that increase was all a function of better on-premise performance whose growth rose from negative 2% to positive 3%. Cloud platform and Infrastructure growth actually slowed last quarter from 55% to 40%.

What's it all mean for the future? Are there risks that the turnaround stalls?

I believe that it was guidance, as much as anything else, that has driven Oracle's share price. Management is forecasting that its cloud revenues will grow by 50% next year. It is forecasting that overall revenue growth will be between 4%-6%. The cloud revenue growth compares to 61% growth in that metric this year but is probably somewhat more organic given the timing of the NetSuite merger last year. Overall revenue growth as reported in fiscal 2017 was 2%.

Can the company achieve its forecast? I certainly see little reason to argue the point - particularly with regards to the company's cloud forecast. Oracle's bookings metrics were in line with and perhaps a bit stronger than its reported sales numbers. In particular, the company's ARR metric, which exceeded $2 billion, suggests that reported cloud revenue growth is likely to continue to show substantial percentage increases into the future. That is as good a leading indicator as anything else in terms of short-term revenue performance.

The company's founder suggested that its PaaS and IaaS revenue performance will accelerate into hyper growth. The AT&T deal that was closed last quarter is certainly a proof point that this could and is perhaps likely to happen. Oracle ought to be able to migrate much of its currently installed on-premise database to its own cloud infrastructure solutions. While the founder continues to have a characteristic fondness for hyperbole and very selective math, I am inclined to imagine that the company will start to see significant growth in IaaS and PaaS deployments simply coming from the current Oracle installed base. Oracle has such a dominant and substantial level of installed database seats that it would be surprising if it were not able to migrate the preponderance of these seats to its newer cloud offerings.

How that is going to happen without impacting very high profit maintenance revenues is not totally clear to me, but that is what the management forecast. The real question for me is the company's implied forecast with regards to on-premise revenue. There are lots of numbers to look at in the Oracle presentation, but management is forecasting that overall product revenues will grow at 10% in this current year. That growth rate was 5% in fiscal 2017 and 6% last quarter. Given that the company is forecasting that cloud revenue growth will be 50% in Q1 and presumably less than that for the full year as the impact of the NetSuite merger wears off in terms of growth percentages, the math says that the decline in on-premise license revenue has to abate substantially - although Safra Catz pointedly refused to answer a questioner looking for illumination on that metric.

I think that is a rather bold forecast given the results of the last several years. And yet, I am inclined to think it is possible, simply because of the overall rise in demand for IT solutions, overall. It would be very hard to deny, after last week's three earnings reports in the IT space that there isn't a significant rising tide afoot.

Further, I am inclined to think that as the hybrid cloud solution has become more and more the mainstream architecture for most customers, it will allow users to invest in some level of on-premise solutions without believing they will be completely obsolesced in a short time span.

In addition, there is a bit of a product cycle for Oracle mixed into these results with the release and adoption of the company's 12 C database. Management described the uptake in the new database as strong, and stronger than the database product cycles that have been seen in this area in the recent past. That said, it would be unlikely to anticipate significant long-term growth in database revenues for this company if for no other reason but that the number of database seats, whether in the cloud or on-premise, is not growing much if at all and the price of data base seats continues to decline due to the pricing pressure of cloud vendors such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). I think that within the context of current demand conditions in the IT world, and in particular with the normal cyclicality of a database product cycle, forecasting that Oracle can achieve a 5% CAGR for the next 18-24 months is quite a reasonable forecast.

Oracle management has forecast that it will achieve a double-digit growth in EPS next year. While I have my reservations regarding the ability of the company to achieve 5% revenue growth in any but the most favorable IT demand environment, this company has had a long history of achieving double-digit earnings growth in the absence of much revenue growth. The playbook for doing that is one with which this company is well acquainted.

This company has been able to optimize/minimize its development spend for years now, and while that is perhaps not a strategy that can be successfully pursued by most vendors to pursue in the space, it can work well enough for a company like this not trying to achieve the most rapid percentage revenue growth. The company also has been able to achieve economies of scale when it comes to sales and marketing spend. In particular, over time, it is likely to eliminate much of the sales and marketing spend it inherited when it initially bought NetSuite. Oracle is not a company that really needs the fuel of market share growth to achieve double-digit earnings growth, and while some investors, including this writer, find that not to be a strategy in which they wish to invest, it is quite attractive for many institutions whose range of choices in terms of potential investments in the IT world is very limited.

Further, the company will almost certainly able to achieve its 80% gross margin goals from cloud revenue. Almost all of its peers have gotten to that level, and given Oracle's scale, it would be surprising if it weren't able to achieve that level of gross margin as well.

Valuation

A bit earlier today, an article on this site was written showing that Oracle shares were overbought. It was statistically based and is certainly well worth reading. There is nothing I might add to those conclusions or to the conclusions of another reflective article written by Brian Gilmartin. My comments on valuation take a somewhat different slant.

I think one reason that Oracle will "work" from this point forward is that it fills a niche for large institutions whose charter mandates a certain level of tech investment but who are unable or unwilling to invest in names that have strong growth characteristics. For them, double-digit earnings growth, regardless of how derived, is good enough. I also believe that Oracle has long been heavily shorted by hedge funds looking to pair their investment in hyper-growth names with a short commitment that will not tear their heads off, so to speak. Supply and demand are obviously the factors that propel share prices - and with this earnings result, I think the long-standing trades or non-trades that institutions have made on this name are in the process of being altered.

Are Oracle shares cheap? Not by most conventional valuation standards. The company currently has a weighted average share count of 4.25 billion and it is trading while I write this at $51. That yields a market capitalization of $210 billion. The company's current net cash balance is $8 billion. So, it has an enterprise value of $200 billion and it is forecasting that its revenues will be around $39.5 billion in this current fiscal year. That is an EV/S of 5.05X, not one of the great bargains in the IT universe.

The company is forecasting that it will achieve non-GAAP EPS of a bit more than $3/share in the current fiscal year. That is a P/E of 17X. That is a reasonable metric for a company that can maintain double-digit growth. It is, perhaps, a bit stretched in terms of how much of the growth has been derived from a very low tax rate and from an increase in share-based comp. As mentioned earlier, stock-based comp rose by 30% last year or by $313 million. Total non-GAAP operating income rose by $380 million last year. So the increase in stock-based comp was responsible for 82% of the growth in non-GAAP operating income. That kind of thing is not particularly important in the wake of the strong revenue quarter the company has printed, but it is a set of metrics that needs careful watching.

Oracle reports its free cash flow metric on a trailing 4-quarter basis. Free cash flow declined modestly year on year to $12 billion. The current free cash flow yield is 6%. That is certainly a reasonable metric, if not a great bargain. The company's free cash flow is being constrained to a degree by the rapid build-up in capex which rose by 70% last year. Some of this was related to real estate investment and some was related to the infrastructure needed to support IaaS and PaaS growth. CEO Safra Catz has forecast a lower level of capex in the current fiscal year than that spent in fiscal year 2017.

Overall, I do not think free cash flow is likely to show a huge amount of growth next year even though reported EPS is likely to see double-digit growth. Part of that relates to seeing a more normal tax rate for the full year. Part of that is that stock-based comp will probably not rise another 30% next year - and if it does - it will have other implications. And part of that is that the growth in deferred revenues ticked down about 21% last year.

Looking at the combination of the three valuation metrics discussed above and the trends that seem most likely, I would rate Oracle shares as average in terms of valuation and below average in terms of growth. But realistically, that will not matter. There is simply a significant shortage of large cap, profitable IT names that are showing double-digit EPS growth. Safra Catz said on the call that Oracle had beaten the guidance that she had given by $.14/share over the last two quarters. I can't argue with the statement except to remark that much of the beat was the product of more than a bit of smoke and mirrors. At the end of the day, beats based on rapidly rising stock-based comp coupled with lower tax rates are what they are. But many institutions buying Oracle shares are simply not going to be deterred from doing so because of the source of earnings growth.

While I am not willing to pay for that kind of performance, especially from a company with modest growth potential, overall, I think many investors are more than happy to do so. Oracle has produced modest positive alpha the first half of the year and the outlook I see suggests that it will continue to do so in the midst of what can best be called an IT boom. It does have a yield, although that is pretty minimal (1.5%), and most quarters it returns capital to shareholders through buybacks of some magnitude. Management suggested that buybacks would re-accelerate once the company was done paying for the debt it on-boarded to finance the NetSuite merger. Not my most enthusiastic recommendation - and one in which I have to fight my internal predilections, but nonetheless a purchase recommendation. Oracle shares are not for everyone, but for more conservative investors looking for a tech investment with a certain element of stability, Oracle does have a certain appeal.

