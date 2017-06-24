U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Altice Raises $1.9 Billion In Largest U.S. Telecom IPO Since 2000

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) raised $1.9 billion - 42% more than originally planned - in the largest US IPO of a telecom since the 2000 blitz. The company traded up 13% by Friday's close. REITs had a bad week: Two REITs raised a combined $400 million and both broke issue while a third postponed. Three blank check companies raised a total of $403 million.

at 6/23 Altice USA $1,918 $22,112 +3.4% +9.0% +14.3% US arm of multinational Dutch cable company Altice. Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Pending:GPMT) $195 $843 -4.9% -2.1% -2.6% Pine River-managed mortgage REIT focused on commercial real estate debt. Safety, Income and Growth (Pending:SAFE) $205 $394 0% -5.0% -3.6% Commercial REIT formed by iStar (NYSE:STAR) to acquire and manage ground net leases.

An Optimum IPO: Altice USA gains 14%

Altice USA raised $1.9 billion and finished the week up 14%. It is the second-largest IPO so far this year behind only Snap (NYSE:SNAP), and its deal size surpasses all 2016 IPOs. The company had planned to raise $1.35 billion, but it priced above the midpoint at $30 and insiders offered additional shares. Formed by parent Altice N.V.'s acquisitions of Cablevision (Optimum) and Cequel (Suddenlink), Altice USA has over $9 billion in sales (39% EBITDA margin). The cable and internet provider has successfully grown revenue per customer in the face of cord-cutting trends while cutting costs to drive margin expansion. Its high cash flow should help it pay down a massive debt burden.

Commercial REITs get wrecked: Two break issue, one postpones

Two commercial-focused REITs spun out of public companies IPO'd this past week, and both traded down. Spun out of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO), Granite Point Mortgage Trust priced below the range to raise $195 million at a market cap of $843 million, but still finished the week down 3%. Granite Point benefits from a large market of commercial loan maturations, but its near-term ROE will likely be pressured as it deploys capital. Spun out of iStar, Safety, Income and Growth raised $205 million at a market cap of $364 million. Safety's "ground net leases" are generally safer than the properties owned by its peers, but it came to market with a lower yield and had disclosed conflicts of interest with iStar. Investors may also have been wary of these REITs given the rising interest rate environment.

Four Springs Capital Trust (Pending:FSPR), a commercial REIT with 48 properties, had planned to raise $101 million at a market cap of $217 million, but postponed. The company had exposure to the struggling retail sector, and its current cash flow was not enough to cover its proposed dividend.

A blank check trio in a SPAC-heavy year

Three blank check companies priced IPOs this past week. Lost most SPACs, each traded within 1% of its offer price. The largest, Hennessy Capital Acquisition III (NYSE:HCAC.U) raised $225 million as it targets a US industrial company. It follows Dan Hennessy's previous blank check ventures, which resulted in acquisitions of bus maker Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and trucking company Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE). Constellation Alpha Capital (NASDAQ:CNACU) raised $125 million, looking to acquire an Indian healthcare business. China-based Bison Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCACU), formed by an ex-partner at NEA, raised $53 million. 14 SPACs have raised $4.2 billion so far this year, more than all of 2016, putting the year on track to be the most active for SPAC IPOs since 2007.

IPO pipeline update: Five new filings

Five companies joined the IPO pipeline this past week. Government IT contractor Vencore (VNCR) filed to raise $250 million. PetIQ (PETQ), a distributor of vet recommended pet products, filed to raise $86 million. Yoga studio chain YogaWorks (YOGA) filed to raise $75 million. Ocular inflammation biotech Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) submitted an $86 million IPO filing. And last, gene-edited crop trait developer Calyxt (CLXT.RC), a spin-off of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS), filed for a $50 million IPO.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 21.9% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 8.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 15.2% year-to-date while ACWX is up 13.0%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Covestro (OTCPK:CVXTY) and Worldpay (OTCPK:WPYGY).