U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Blue Apron, Biotechs And Banks

Ten deals are on the IPO calendar to raise a combined $1.5 billion in the week ahead. Meal-kit delivery service Blue Apron Holdings (Pending:APRN) headlines the group, aiming to raise $480 million; five biotechs, two banks, a SPAC and an enterprise storage provider are also on deck.

New York, NY ATXI

Nasdaq $30

$55 $5.00 - 7.00

5,000,000 6/26/17 Oppenheimer & Co. Fortress Biotech spinoff developing an IV formulation of the opioid tramadol. Esquire Financial Holdings

Jericho, NY ESQ

Nasdaq $35

$106 $14.00 - 16.00

2,363,873 6/26/17 Sandler O'Neill Commercial bank providing attorney-related loans with over $400 million in assets. Mersana Therapeutics

Cambridge, MA MRSN

Nasdaq $75

$380 $14.00 - 16.00

5,000,000 6/27/17 J.P. Morgan

Cowen & Company Early-stage biotech developing antibody drug conjugate therapies for cancers. TPG Pace Holdings

Fort Worth, TX TPGH.U

NYSE $400

$500 $10.00 - 10.00

40,000,000 6/27/17 Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs TPG-backed blank check company formed by Hotwire.com founder Karl Peterson. Aileron Therapeutics

Cambridge, MA ALRN

Nasdaq $60

$250 $15.00 - 17.00

3,750,000 6/28/17 BofA Merrill

Jefferies Biotech targeting a range of cancers using stapled peptides. Blue Apron Holdings

New York, NY APRN

NYSE $480

$3,136 $15.00 - 17.00

30,000,000 6/28/17 Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley Leading meal-kit delivery service in the US. Byline Bancorp

Chicago, IL BY

NYSE $114

$573 $19.00 - 21.00

5,700,000 6/28/17 BofA Merrill

Keefe Bruyette Chicago bank with 56 branches and $3.3 billion in assets. Dova Pharmaceuticals

Durham, NC DOVA

Nasdaq $65

$415 $15.00 - 17.00

4,062,500 6/28/17 J.P. Morgan

Jefferies Commercializing an acquired drug candidate for low blood platelets. Tintri

Mountain View, CA TNTR

Nasdaq $100

$389 $10.50 - 12.50

8,700,000 6/28/17 Morgan Stanley

BofA Merrill Sells all-flash arrays and software to create enterprise clouds. Akcea Therapeutics

Cambridge, MA AKCA

Nasdaq $125

$692 $12.00 - 14.00

9,620,000 6/29/17 Cowen & Company

Stifel Late-stage biotech developing therapies for rare lipid disorders.

Cooking up an IPO: Blue Apron targets $480 million

Blue Apron Holdings plans to raise $480 million at a market cap of $3.1 billion, above its most recent private valuation. While the Bessemer-backed meal-kit unicorn has become unprofitable due to increased spending on customer acquisition, its combination of size ($1 billion in run-rate) and high growth (targeting 25%+ in the near term) make it an intriguing play for investors. We note that the average VC-backed tech IPO is up 21% year to date.

What's in store for Tintri

Enterprise storage provider Tintri (Pending:TNTR) is scheduled to raise $100 million. The Mountain View, CA-based company has raised $260 million privately and was most recently valued at $785 million. While the IPO will value the company at $389 million, we note that post-IPO, the company will have raised a total of $360 million in funding. Like storage provider peers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), Tintri has racked up massive losses, but it has failed to reach the same scale ($133 million) and growth (42%).

Five biotechs coming up

Mersana Therapeutics (Pending:MRSN), Aileron Therapeutics (Pending:ALRN), Dova Pharmaceuticals (Pending:DOVA), Akcea Therapeutics (Pending:AKCA) and Avenue Therapeutics (Pending:ATXI) are set to price next week. All of the deals are marked by high insider buying. Akcea, an Ionis Pharmaceuticals spinoff, is expected to raise $125 million in the largest deal of the group. Fortress Biotech spinoff Avenue Therapeutics, the week's smallest deal, cut its IPO range on Friday by 40%.

Banks raising money

Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ), a Jericho, NY-based commercial bank providing attorney-related loans, is aiming to raise $35 million, downsized from an original $38 million. Byline Bancorp (BY), a Chicago bank with 56 branches and $3.3 billion in assets, aims to raise $114 million.

A blank check and cloud storage

After three SPACs priced last week, another blank check company TPG Pace Holdings (TPGH.U) is scheduled for the week ahead. The TPG-backed firm was formed by Hotwire.com founder Karl Peterson and plans to raise $400 million.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 21.9% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 8.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 15.2% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 13.0%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Covestro and Worldpay.