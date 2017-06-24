U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Blue Apron, Biotechs And Banks

by: Renaissance Capital IPO Research

Ten deals are on the IPO calendar to raise a combined $1.5 billion in the week ahead. Meal-kit delivery service Blue Apron Holdings (Pending:APRN) headlines the group, aiming to raise $480 million; five biotechs, two banks, a SPAC and an enterprise storage provider are also on deck.

Issuer
Business

Symbol
Exchange

Deal Size($m)
Market Cap($m)

Price Range
Shares Filed

Pricing
Date

Bookrunners

Avenue Therapeutics
New York, NY

ATXI
Nasdaq

$30
$55

$5.00 - 7.00
5,000,000

6/26/17

Oppenheimer & Co.

Fortress Biotech spinoff developing an IV formulation of the opioid tramadol.

Esquire Financial Holdings
Jericho, NY

ESQ
Nasdaq

$35
$106

$14.00 - 16.00
2,363,873

6/26/17

Sandler O'Neill

Commercial bank providing attorney-related loans with over $400 million in assets.

Mersana Therapeutics
Cambridge, MA

MRSN
Nasdaq

$75
$380

$14.00 - 16.00
5,000,000

6/27/17

J.P. Morgan
Cowen & Company

Early-stage biotech developing antibody drug conjugate therapies for cancers.

TPG Pace Holdings
Fort Worth, TX

TPGH.U
NYSE

$400
$500

$10.00 - 10.00
40,000,000

6/27/17

Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs

TPG-backed blank check company formed by Hotwire.com founder Karl Peterson.

Aileron Therapeutics
Cambridge, MA

ALRN
Nasdaq

$60
$250

$15.00 - 17.00
3,750,000

6/28/17

BofA Merrill
Jefferies

Biotech targeting a range of cancers using stapled peptides.

Blue Apron Holdings
New York, NY

APRN
NYSE

$480
$3,136

$15.00 - 17.00
30,000,000

6/28/17

Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley

Leading meal-kit delivery service in the US.

Byline Bancorp
Chicago, IL

BY
NYSE

$114
$573

$19.00 - 21.00
5,700,000

6/28/17

BofA Merrill
Keefe Bruyette

Chicago bank with 56 branches and $3.3 billion in assets.

Dova Pharmaceuticals
Durham, NC

DOVA
Nasdaq

$65
$415

$15.00 - 17.00
4,062,500

6/28/17

J.P. Morgan
Jefferies

Commercializing an acquired drug candidate for low blood platelets.

Tintri
Mountain View, CA

TNTR
Nasdaq

$100
$389

$10.50 - 12.50
8,700,000

6/28/17

Morgan Stanley
BofA Merrill

Sells all-flash arrays and software to create enterprise clouds.

Akcea Therapeutics
Cambridge, MA

AKCA
Nasdaq

$125
$692

$12.00 - 14.00
9,620,000

6/29/17

Cowen & Company
Stifel

Late-stage biotech developing therapies for rare lipid disorders.

Cooking up an IPO: Blue Apron targets $480 million

Blue Apron Holdings plans to raise $480 million at a market cap of $3.1 billion, above its most recent private valuation. While the Bessemer-backed meal-kit unicorn has become unprofitable due to increased spending on customer acquisition, its combination of size ($1 billion in run-rate) and high growth (targeting 25%+ in the near term) make it an intriguing play for investors. We note that the average VC-backed tech IPO is up 21% year to date.

What's in store for Tintri

Enterprise storage provider Tintri (Pending:TNTR) is scheduled to raise $100 million. The Mountain View, CA-based company has raised $260 million privately and was most recently valued at $785 million. While the IPO will value the company at $389 million, we note that post-IPO, the company will have raised a total of $360 million in funding. Like storage provider peers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), Tintri has racked up massive losses, but it has failed to reach the same scale ($133 million) and growth (42%).

Five biotechs coming up

Mersana Therapeutics (Pending:MRSN), Aileron Therapeutics (Pending:ALRN), Dova Pharmaceuticals (Pending:DOVA), Akcea Therapeutics (Pending:AKCA) and Avenue Therapeutics (Pending:ATXI) are set to price next week. All of the deals are marked by high insider buying. Akcea, an Ionis Pharmaceuticals spinoff, is expected to raise $125 million in the largest deal of the group. Fortress Biotech spinoff Avenue Therapeutics, the week's smallest deal, cut its IPO range on Friday by 40%.

Banks raising money

Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ), a Jericho, NY-based commercial bank providing attorney-related loans, is aiming to raise $35 million, downsized from an original $38 million. Byline Bancorp (BY), a Chicago bank with 56 branches and $3.3 billion in assets, aims to raise $114 million.

A blank check and cloud storage

After three SPACs priced last week, another blank check company TPG Pace Holdings (TPGH.U) is scheduled for the week ahead. The TPG-backed firm was formed by Hotwire.com founder Karl Peterson and plans to raise $400 million.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 21.9% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 8.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 15.2% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 13.0%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Covestro and Worldpay.

