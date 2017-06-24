U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Blue Apron, Biotechs And Banks

Ten deals are on the IPO calendar to raise a combined $1.5 billion in the week ahead. Meal-kit delivery service Blue Apron Holdings (Pending:APRN) headlines the group, aiming to raise $480 million; five biotechs, two banks, a SPAC and an enterprise storage provider are also on deck.
|
IPO Calendar
|
Issuer
|
Symbol
|
Deal Size($m)
|
Price Range
|
Pricing
|
Bookrunners
|
Avenue Therapeutics
|
ATXI
|
$30
|
$5.00 - 7.00
|
6/26/17
|
Oppenheimer & Co.
Fortress Biotech spinoff developing an IV formulation of the opioid tramadol.
|
Esquire Financial Holdings
|
ESQ
|
$35
|
$14.00 - 16.00
|
6/26/17
|
Sandler O'Neill
Commercial bank providing attorney-related loans with over $400 million in assets.
|
Mersana Therapeutics
|
MRSN
|
$75
|
$14.00 - 16.00
|
6/27/17
|
J.P. Morgan
Early-stage biotech developing antibody drug conjugate therapies for cancers.
|
TPG Pace Holdings
|
TPGH.U
|
$400
|
$10.00 - 10.00
|
6/27/17
|
Deutsche Bank
TPG-backed blank check company formed by Hotwire.com founder Karl Peterson.
|
Aileron Therapeutics
|
ALRN
|
$60
|
$15.00 - 17.00
|
6/28/17
|
BofA Merrill
Biotech targeting a range of cancers using stapled peptides.
|
Blue Apron Holdings
|
APRN
|
$480
|
$15.00 - 17.00
|
6/28/17
|
Goldman Sachs
Leading meal-kit delivery service in the US.
|
Byline Bancorp
|
BY
|
$114
|
$19.00 - 21.00
|
6/28/17
|
BofA Merrill
Chicago bank with 56 branches and $3.3 billion in assets.
|
Dova Pharmaceuticals
|
DOVA
|
$65
|
$15.00 - 17.00
|
6/28/17
|
J.P. Morgan
Commercializing an acquired drug candidate for low blood platelets.
|
Tintri
|
TNTR
|
$100
|
$10.50 - 12.50
|
6/28/17
|
Morgan Stanley
Sells all-flash arrays and software to create enterprise clouds.
|
Akcea Therapeutics
|
AKCA
|
$125
|
$12.00 - 14.00
|
6/29/17
|
Cowen & Company
Late-stage biotech developing therapies for rare lipid disorders.
Cooking up an IPO: Blue Apron targets $480 million
Blue Apron Holdings plans to raise $480 million at a market cap of $3.1 billion, above its most recent private valuation. While the Bessemer-backed meal-kit unicorn has become unprofitable due to increased spending on customer acquisition, its combination of size ($1 billion in run-rate) and high growth (targeting 25%+ in the near term) make it an intriguing play for investors. We note that the average VC-backed tech IPO is up 21% year to date.
What's in store for Tintri
Enterprise storage provider Tintri (Pending:TNTR) is scheduled to raise $100 million. The Mountain View, CA-based company has raised $260 million privately and was most recently valued at $785 million. While the IPO will value the company at $389 million, we note that post-IPO, the company will have raised a total of $360 million in funding. Like storage provider peers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), Tintri has racked up massive losses, but it has failed to reach the same scale ($133 million) and growth (42%).
Five biotechs coming up
Mersana Therapeutics (Pending:MRSN), Aileron Therapeutics (Pending:ALRN), Dova Pharmaceuticals (Pending:DOVA), Akcea Therapeutics (Pending:AKCA) and Avenue Therapeutics (Pending:ATXI) are set to price next week. All of the deals are marked by high insider buying. Akcea, an Ionis Pharmaceuticals spinoff, is expected to raise $125 million in the largest deal of the group. Fortress Biotech spinoff Avenue Therapeutics, the week's smallest deal, cut its IPO range on Friday by 40%.
Banks raising money
Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ), a Jericho, NY-based commercial bank providing attorney-related loans, is aiming to raise $35 million, downsized from an original $38 million. Byline Bancorp (BY), a Chicago bank with 56 branches and $3.3 billion in assets, aims to raise $114 million.
A blank check and cloud storage
After three SPACs priced last week, another blank check company TPG Pace Holdings (TPGH.U) is scheduled for the week ahead. The TPG-backed firm was formed by Hotwire.com founder Karl Peterson and plans to raise $400 million.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 21.9% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 8.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 15.2% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 13.0%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Covestro and Worldpay.