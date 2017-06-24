McDonald's Corp.: Refranchising Is Paying Off, But Market Is Being Too Optimistic

Investment Thesis

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) refranchising strategy is starting to pay off with strong and improving financials. However, the market seems to be too optimistic about it. The currently high stock price does not reflect the firm's financial reality.

Analysis

McDonald's has a presence in more than 100 countries with almost 37,000 restaurants. Its revenues emerge from the US market (34%), international lead markets (29%), high growth markets (25%), and foundational and corporate markets (12%). For 2012, the firm was compounded by 81% franchises and 19% company-owned restaurants. In the last few years, the firm has been implementing a refranchising strategy with a main target of improving financials. As a consequence, the firm has increased its percentage of franchises to the current 85%.

(Data Source: MCD Financial Statements, Author's charts)

Note: International lead markets are just mature markets such as Australia, Germany, and Canada. High Growth markets are China, Italy, Korea, Poland, etc. Foundational and Corporate markets are Asia, LATAM, and Africa; in other words, the rest of the world.

The firm's revenues are driven by company-owned restaurant sales, franchised restaurant royalties and rent payments. Revenues have been decreasing in the past few years as a result of both the firm's refranchising strategy and bad management of competitive advantages. In the last 4 years, revenues decreased 2.23% CAGR with important drops of ~7% in 2015 and 3.11% in 2016. These two falls were a consequence of foreign currency translation and an accelerated pace in the refranchising strategy.

(Data Source: MCD Financial Statements, Author's chart)

McDonald's has enough important competitive advantages to change its revenue's current poor performance. Some of these advantages are a solid brand name and current franchise model which allow MCD to combine economies of scale and scope. The restaurant locations and the effect in consumer psychology through well-developed marketing channels are also significant assets for the company.

The company has had a changing cost structure that has ranged from 60.7% to almost 62% of revenues in the past 5 years. For 2016, the firm's cost structure had an important 4% decline due to its accelerated refranchising process. Also, operating expenses have had a similar behavior with an important downtrend in 2016. As a result, the firm has been able to improve considerably its operating margin with a ~3% increase in the last year. This improvement takes the company back into the 30% operating margin trend and gives positive perspective for the 40% margin that MCD wants to reach.

(Data Source: MCD Financial Statements, Author's chart)

Regarding indebtedness, the firm has been increasing its TD/EBITDA ratio as a consequence of debt growth and a small EBITDA downside. Nevertheless, ratio levels have not been unhealthy (FY2016 2.80x). The D/E ratio has increased, but its current level stays negative due to a negative book value of equity (remember stock repurchase strategy). Historically, repayment capacity ratios have been above 1x except TDRC. For 2016, the firm had a TDRC of 0.88x, SSDRC of 1.15x and FCCR of 1.14x. Despite the TDRC ratio being below 1x, we support the firm's repayment capacity due to positive historical FCCR and Total Debt/EBITDA ratios. MCD has also shown strong levels of liquidity, with a 2016 current ratio of 1.40 and last 5-year ratios all above 1. 2015's high current ratio is the consequence of an important increase in the firm's cash & equivalents.

*Note: TDRC (Total Debt Repayment Capacity) measures a firm's capacity to pay short-term debt and part of long-term debt. SSDRC (Senior Secured Debt Repayment) measures the same as TDRC, but includes senior secured debt. FCCR (Fixed Charge Capacity Repayment) measures a firm's capacity to honor short-term debt, current portion of long-term debt and fixed cash charges.

(Data Source: MCD Financial Statements, Author's chart)

Capital expenditures have followed a downside trend, which is not a surprise due to the firm's refranchising model. MCD reinvestment needs have diminished, although it is necessary for the firm to keep maintaining capital expenditures. With this fact in mind, the firm has been able to improve return on invested capital from 2014 to 2016 (3.56% growth). Thereby, the firm's fundamental capacity to grow is set to be ~5% a year, which is not bad for a company with MCD's maturity level. The company has been able to earn excess returns thanks to its swap in capital expenditures, which aimed for more current investment efficiency (ROIC 14% vs. Cost of capital 5.45%). In addition, the return on equity metric has also improved substantially, reaching 66% in year 2016. Excess returns for stockholders have reached levels of ~60%. This positive impact is the result of an accelerated stock repurchase.

(Data Source: MCD Financial Statements, Author's chart)

We live in a buyback decade and MCD is not falling behind. For 2016, firm's payout ratio was ~66%, but when we adjust for stock repurchase, we see levels of ~303%. Historically, the firm has had high levels of adjusted payout ratio. The company is paying out more than what it can afford and it is supposed to continue stock repurchases at least until 2019. Stockholders may enjoy this decade with MCD and other "buyback firms" such as Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), but we expect a decline in total cash returned in the coming years. It is true that the current franchise business model combined with lower levels of capital expenditures may help the firm maintain strong numbers in total cash returned. However, this seems pretty difficult to sustain. Let's face it, how can the firm pay more than what it earns in the long term?

(Data Source: MCD Financial Statements, Author's chart)

DCF Valuation

With the firm's outlook in mind, we proceeded to do a DCF valuation. Our methods try to reflect the firm's downside trend in CAPEX needs, its continued refranchising strategy, claimers' benefits through excess returns and management of competitive advantages. We used a 3-stage model considering the firm's transition from company-owned restaurants to franchised restaurants. For the growth stage, we applied a fundamental growth rate of 4.88% with a progressive downside in the transition stage. In the stable stage, we estimated a fundamental growth of 2.15% (same rate as the US economy). We let the company keep its tax benefits with an effective tax rate of 31.74% for the growth stage, showing a progressive upside that arrives to a 40% tax rate in the stable stage.

We used the firm's current reinvestment rate (27.77%) for the growth stage taking into account necessary maintenance of reinvestment needs for remaining company-owned restaurants. In the transition stage, the firm will reduce reinvestment needs to the industry average of 21% (it will decrease as franchised restaurants increase). For the stable stage, we calculated MCD's reinvestment needs in function to a 2.15% growth rate and 8.29% ROIC.

The firm's cost of capital was computed with a 77%-23% capital structure, a beta reflecting restaurant & dining business risk and an equity risk premium based on the firm's risk exposure to mature and emerging markets. MCD's cost of debt quantification was based on the firm's rating default spread. Thereby, we arrived to a 6.45% cost of equity, 2.25% after-tax cost of debt and 5.46% cost of capital. Moreover, we estimated that the firm will be able to maintain its current cost of capital during the growth stage with a progressive downside in transition stage as MCD increases maturity, arriving to a 5.29% in stable stage. In the perpetuity projection, we let the company earn 3% excess returns.

(Data Source: MCD Financial Statements, Author's Valuation Model)

We sensitized our DCF model in order to increase our confidence in the results. We used ROIC in the stable stage and fundamental growth in the growth stage as variables for the analysis. Thus, we concluded that firm's worst-case scenario is to grow 3% with 0.71% excess returns in perpetuity assuming bad management of its competitive advantages and bad performance in its refranchising strategy. For the base case scenario, we let the company grow 4.88% with 3% excess returns in perpetuity based on the fact that current management seems to have an efficient use of MCD's competitive advantages and a good refranchising strategy performance. Lastly, we computed an optimistic scenario where we let the company grow 6% in its growth stage, earning 3% excess returns in perpetuity in order to reflect outstanding financial performance.

We also used the sensibility analysis results in order to see how much growth and ROIC the company needs to be fairly valued. Our conclusion is that for that to happen, the company needs to increase 8% its operating earnings in growth stage and 7.29% in ROIC for the stable stage.

(Data Source: MCD Financial Statements, Author's chart)

Conclusions

McDonald's is one of the biggest players in the restaurant & dining industry for the fast food segment. It has a wide global presence and it adapts to every market's culture. The firm has very strong competitive advantages such as brand name recognition, menu flexibility, and fast and efficient services. The firm's management has not been able to efficiently use competitive advantages in the past years. However, with new business turnaround, the firm has been able to start improving financials.

MCD has been converting revenues from restaurant sales to royalties and rents with its refranchising strategy. This has caused a revenue decrease, although showing an important increase in quality. The firm is now more efficient at cost structure levels, capital expenditure needs and operating margins.

Regarding indebtedness, the company has a very healthy debt profile with all repayment ratios above 1x, TD/EBITDA below 3x and an increasing current ratio.

The firm earns high excess returns for all claimers, which is reflected in a 17.77% ROIC and 5.45% cost of capital. Additionally, return on equity has been improving due to the firm's stock buyback program.

We believe that the company is earning more efficiency with its refranchising strategy. MCD is transferring operating expenses and labor costs to franchise acquirers, leading the firm to higher earnings and margins and a better cash flow management.

In our DCF valuation, we found McDonald's to be overvalued by the market. Our sensibility analysis showed that there is no way for the company to be worth $151.22 per share. Therefore, we identified a downside opportunity of 18% for a $123.78 per share target price and a fair range price from $90.53 to $135.81.

*All financial data comes from the firm's financial statements.

