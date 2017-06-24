EOG Resources: Profitability Will Take A Hit In The Short-Term

At the start of October last year, I wrote about EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and marked it as being one of the primary beneficiaries of the OPEC supply cut agreement. The stock price went over my price target of $100 in the next two months (hitting $108 in late December), before falling back to below $90 in the following six months. The fears about OPEC's ability to reduce the supply glut are pressuring the oil prices, and WTI is again close to $40 per barrel. I did not expect the oil price to touch $40 a barrel again in the near future, and it seems most of the U.S. shale producers thought the same.

While lower oil prices are likely to affect the profitability in the short-term, another factor might further impact the earnings. In anticipation of rising oil prices, most of the U.S. shale producers decided against renewing their hedging positions. EOG Resources also decided to ditch the hedges for oil in order to save costs. Keep in mind that maintaining hedges costs the company which can reduce profitability. As most of the players in the industry believed the prices will start to move higher, they decided to remove this cost from their books. At the end of the last year, EOG Resources had 35,000 barrels per day hedged at $50.04 per barrel. Move forward a quarter and EOG's net hedging position for crude oil had come down to 0.

The company still maintains a healthy hedging position for its natural gas production. The image below shows the natural gas hedges for EOG Resources at the end of the first quarter:

Source: 10-Q

The company had natural gas price swaps for 30,000MMBtu/d for the period of May 1 to November 30, 2017, at $3.10/MMBtu, and 35,000 MMBtu/d for the period of March 1, 2018 to November 30, 2018, at $3.00/MMBtu. This provides a reasonable security to the natural gas production. EOG also sold 213,750 call options maturing on November 30, 2017, with a strike price of $3.44/MMBtu, indicating that the management does not expect the price to rise above $3.44 in the short-term. On the other hand, 171,000 put options were bought with a strike price of $2.92/MMBtu, locking the minimum price for its natural gas production. Current price action in the natural gas market shows that the management's expectations about the natural gas prices were accurate.

For crude oil, however, the management has made a costly mistake. If crude oil stays around the current levels, then not renewing the hedges will prove to be a lost opportunity. Had the management decided to hedge at around $50 per barrel, current price would not have impacted the profitability. By not renewing the hedges, EOG Resources will now get a price lower by $6-8 per barrel. Although its premium drilling inventory and lower cost of production will still make it profitable at around $40, the profitability would have been enhanced had there been sufficient hedges for crude oil production.

Hedging at current price will be ineffective as prices are too low, and it will also result in increased costs. It is true that shale oil producers were using hedges at lower prices at the start of 2016, but the outlook at that time was different for the market. Oil prices were at historical lows and there was uncertainty about the recovery. However, due to OPEC's intervention, producers still believe that the medium- to long-term outlook of the market is positive. I also expect the oil prices to recover over the next few months. The current slid in oil prices is mainly due to the pessimism of oil traders about OPEC's ability to balance the market. When OPEC members decided to extend the supply cut agreement into 2018, they were not expecting the prices to fall so abruptly. We are now hearing that the cartel is looking to deepen the supply cuts to balance the market. Evidently, OPEC members failed to accurately account for the growth in the U.S. oil production.

EOG Resources' fundamentals are strong. The company has strong liquidity with over $1.5 billion in cash and a largely unused credit facility. Furthermore, the credit profile (explained in detail in the article linked above) is strong with net debt of $5.4 billion and expected EBITDA of $3.4 billion. The company has premium drilling inventory in some of the best shale plays in the country and the Yates acquisition has considerably enhanced this inventory. EOG also reduced well costs by 6% in the first quarter. Further efficiency in operations will enhance profitability. While most of the internal factors are in favor of the company, weak hedging will be the only internal factor to impact the earnings negatively. In the hindsight, not hedging oil production was a wrong decision, and EOG Resources will likely suffer when it reports the second-quarter earnings. In the short-term, the stock price might be negatively affected. However, I still believe it will be a good investment as oil prices will recover over the next two years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.