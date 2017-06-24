Chesapeake Energy: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

The plunge in oil prices has hurt all exploration and production stocks, but Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) has turned out to be one of the biggest losers. The Oklahoma-based company looks cheap on the surface, but I believe investors shouldn't try to catch this falling knife.

The bearish sentiment has firmly taken hold of the oil market. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has fallen almost 20% from its peak seen in late February to $42.39 a barrel at the time of this writing after briefly falling to its lowest intraday level since August 2016. The market has effectively wiped out all the gains seen at the end of 2016 related to the initial OPEC-led production freeze agreement. The oil cartel and its partners have extended the output-cut deal by nine months, but the market has largely shrugged off the update. Comments from oil ministers of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Russia in which they said that they would be willing to do more in order to rebalance the market have also not helped. The pessimism can be attributed in large part to the increase in oil supplies from deal-exempt countries Libya and Nigeria and a pickup in production in the US to 9.35 million barrels per day during the week ended June 16 from 8.43 million barrels per day in mid-2016.

As per estimates from consultancy firm Rystad Energy, the US oil production could surge to an all-time high level of 10 million barrels per day before the end of this year. Analysts, including those from IHS Markit and Bank of America, have warned that prices could break the $40 a barrel psychological barrier by plunging to $30s in the short term. A decline to $30 a barrel, a level not seen since February 2016, would translate into a 29% drop from the current levels. Moreover, JPMorgan believes that prices could remain under pressure throughout 2018 as well, with WTI averaging just $42 a barrel.

The weak oil price environment will hurt all oil producers. However, shares of those companies who have a rock-solid balance sheet with low levels of debt, such as Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), will likely fare better since a good financial health puts them in a great position to withstand low oil prices for an extended period. Meanwhile, oil producers with high levels of debt, such as Chesapeake Energy, could struggle.

At the end of the first quarter, Chesapeake carried a debt of $9.27 billion, which is significant for a company with a market cap of just around $4.1 billion. This translates into a net debt ratio of around 119%, which is the highest among all mid-to-large-cap oil and gas producers. In fact, it is more than three times as large as the peer average of around 34%.

The high debt levels wouldn't be as big of a problem if Chesapeake were generating strong levels of free cash flows, but the company has a poor cash flow profile. In 1Q17, a number of oil and gas producers reported strong levels of free cash flows as prices rose to more than $50 a barrel. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), for instance, generated $824 million of free cash flows in that period after reporting positive free cash flows in prior quarters as well. But in that oil price environment, Chesapeake reported negative free cash flows of $432 million as it generated operating cash flows of just $99 million, which weren't enough to cover the capital expenditure of $531 million. Moreover, Chesapeake has burned cash flows in the previous quarters as well.

It is, however, important to remember that Chesapeake has a decent hedge book which will likely soften the blow coming from cheap oil prices. The company has locked 64% of its projected oil production for the last nine months of this year with swaps at an average price of $50.25 per barrel. The company has also hedged 75% of its projected natural gas production for the same period. The company has also done a decent job of cutting its debt by $2.6 billion since 3Q15. It also does not have any significant (more than $1Bn) near-term maturities. In fact, most of the company's debt becomes due after the current decade.

A strong hedge book and lack of significant near-term maturities reduce the risk that Chesapeake will go bankrupt in the short term. But due in large part to a weak balance sheet and the company's inability to generate strong levels of free cash flows, its shares will likely underperform in a low oil price environment.

Chesapeake has turned out to be one of the worst performing energy stocks, with shares dropping 21.5% in the last four weeks. At $4.50, the company's shares are priced just 4x 2018 earnings estimates and 5.5x EV/EBITDA (2018e.) multiple, as per data from Thomson Reuters. This makes it one of the cheapest exploration and production stocks. At this price, Chesapeake may appear tempting, but I believe this could be a value trap. Investors should steer clear of the company.

