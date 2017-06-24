You Better Keep Buying ETFs

Fortunately, ETF demand is soaring and is set to surpass 2015 and 2016 combined this year.

The heretofore insatiable corporate buyback bid for US stocks is waning (although it's still prevalent).

The simplest (and thereby best) way to think about the consequences of central banks withdrawing liquidity from markets is to couch things in terms of supply and demand.

More money chasing scarce assets leads to asset price inflation. Less money chasing those same assets by definition means those assets are not as scarce. So, if too much money chasing scarce assets leads to asset price inflation, then less money chasing assets that are less scarce leads to falling prices.

That is of course tautological, and it's the easiest way to conceptualize why folks are concerned about the beginning of the end of central bank accommodation.

Quantifying things, Fed balance sheet normalization combined with a further tapering of ECB purchases leaves a net $1 trillion in securities that will need to be absorbed by private investors next year.

(Citi)

The other thing to note about this is that central banks are price insensitive buyers. They're buying to satisfy self-imposed quotas under QE. A similar situation existed back when the recycling of petrodollars and current account surpluses led oil producers and EMs to snap up DM debt for FX reserve accounts and SWFs.

But private investors are price sensitive. Which means that not only will there be less money chasing assets that are less scarce, but also the demand will come from investors who actually care about what price they're paying to absorb the supply.

Clearly, that's a recipe for asset price deflation. For those interested, you can find more on this here and here.

Another manifestation of this same dynamic is corporate buybacks. Historically, corporations aren't the best market timers, and indeed, there's an argument to be made that share price is less of a determinant when it comes to buyback decisions than the cost of debt.

And, of course, the central bank bid noted above has created the conditions whereby corporate management teams are incentivized to borrow to fund share repurchases. It's a simple scheme. Borrow at artificially suppressed rates, funnel the money into EPS-inflating buybacks, boost the price of shares, and as a happy consequence, management's equity-linked compensation benefits.

But again, this is a source of price insensitive demand for equities. That demand was set to get a boost from an expected repatriation-funded buyback binge tied to tax reform in the US. Well, with tax reform now delayed (maybe indefinitely), there's one less argument in favor of the contention that the buyback bid for US stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) will continue unabated.

Have a look at the following table:

(Goldman)

In 2015 and 2016, corporations were the largest source of demand for US stocks - and by a country mile.

But note what's expected to happen this year. Buybacks will either fall y/y or they will grow only slightly (depending on whether you're looking at Goldman's 2017 projections or simply annualizing the actual Q1 numbers) while the ETF bid is set to rise markedly.

As it turns out, ETF ownership of the US stock market hit 6% in Q1, the highest on record:

(Goldman)

Here are some details from Goldman:

As US stocks rallied by 6% in 1Q, ETFs and international investors increased their share of total corporate equity ownership (Exhibit 1). ETFs own almost 6% of the equity market, the highest ETF share on record. In contrast, mutual fund ownership fell to its lowest level since 2004 (24%). ETF demand in 2017 is on pace to exceed total net purchases during 2015 and 2016 combined. In contrast, mutual funds were net sellers of equities for the sixth consecutive quarter. ETFs purchased $98 billion of equities during 1Q 2017 ($390 billion annualized) compared with total annual purchases of $174 billion and $188 billion in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

And here's some color on buybacks from the same note:

US corporate demand (buybacks minus issuance) equaled $136 billion in 1Q 2017, lower than each of the last six quarters. However, buybacks was still the biggest driver of US equity demand. Financials accounted for 22% of S&P 500 buybacks, above its five-year average contribution of 15%. We expect US corporate demand will rise by 2% to $640 billion in 2017. Adjusted EPS growth of 3%, near-record levels of cash-to-assets, and below average capacity utilization will drive positive buyback growth this year. We had previously forecast that buybacks would rise by 11% to $700 billion. Our revised estimate reflects a delay in our economists' expectation for the timing of tax reform that would prompt firms to repatriate overseas cash.

The other thing to note about the falling corporate bid is it's not just a tax reform expectations phenomenon.

The stocks of companies with weaker balance sheets have suffered YTD, as investors seem to be getting wise to the financial engineering behind some of the share repurchases:

(SocGen)

"The reason for [the] increase in debt [at US companies] is largely down to financial engineering - aka share buybacks," SocGen's Andrew Lapthorne wrote last month, adding that "borrowing money to buy back your elevated shares is clearly nonsense."

(SocGen)

Ultimately then, the trend we're seeing in which it falls increasingly to ETFs to take the baton from corporate buybacks when it comes to providing demand for US stocks is yet another manifestation of price sensitive investors being asked to step in and pick up where price insensitive investors left off.

That would be a recipe for lower prices under normal circumstances, but as you might have noticed, it's not entirely clear that the folks buying ETFs (i.e. you) are price sensitive after all.

